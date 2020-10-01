There are a little more than bragging rights riding on the outcome of Thursday’s Albany-Springfield game, and from listening to one of the primary parties involved, it all happened by accident.
The quarterbacks for the opposing teams – Bryan Babb for Springfield and J.J. Doherty for Albany – have a wager going on. It doesn’t involve money, but it will add another layer to Thursday’s game at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.
If the Hornets win, Babb will have to wear an Albany shirt to school. If the Bulldogs wins, Doherty will have to wear a Springfield shirt to school.
Babb, whose grandmother and aunt teach at Albany, said the ‘bet’ began when he and Doherty were asked to take a photo wearing each other’s shirts.
From there, Albany High made a Facebook post explaining the wager.
“I didn’t think it was anything serious,” Babb said. “I thought it was just a picture she wanted … a little sportsmanship thing showing that we support each other, no rivalry or anything like that, but we just go take a picture and she posted it on Facebook and she was like, hey let’s to this – if we win, then he has to wear my shirt, but if we lose, then I have to wear his, so it’s kind of like battle thing we have going on.”
“We just made it happen,” Doherty said. “We’re competing with each other. It’s good natured. We’re not best friends, but we’re pretty good friends on an off the field. We just want to better each other for the game.”
Babb, a senior, said he’s got some extra motivation because Springfield hasn’t beaten Albany during his time at the school.
“I’ve always wanted to win against Albany,” Babb said. “I want that I-12 trophy so bad. I’ve always wanted to walk home with it. If we win, I’m sleeping with it that night. I will take it home. A lot of pressure’s on, but for my team, not as much. It’s more of a family-type thing because I have family from Albany, family from Springfield, so I kind of want to show them I can bring it home from Springfield.”
Both players got a taste of wearing the other’s t-shirt with Doherty wearing Babb’s Springfield shirt and Babb wearing Doherty’s Albany shirt on Tuesday.
“He wore mine all day, and I wore his all day,” Doherty said. “I wore a hoodie over it so I didn’t get a hard time.”
“We’ve improved on our relationship with Springfield over the past years, and it’s only getting better and better,” Doherty said.
Coaches for both teams said it’s a display of good-natured sportsmanship that’s good for the rivalry.
“Over the years, there’s been so many stories to run on this rivalry game, and it’s always come from something negative, and it’s just great to see the two starting quarterbacks on each team be able to have fun with it and kind of come together,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “That’s something I talked about last season is these guys need to come together as a community. Me and (Springfield) Coach (Ryan) Serpas are great friends. I think I’ve talked to him every day since each of us have played. Regardless of the outcome of this football game, we’re still going to be great friends, and I hope that some friendships can be made in other places. It seems like the start of that with our two quarterbacks.”
“I think it’s a good thing that those two can get together, both being kind of leaders of the team especially at their position and be able to have a little fun with the situation,” Serpas said. “You’re fans of each other. These kids have grown up together and they know each other personally. At the end of the day, this game’s going to end and we’re going to root for Albany after Thursday night, and hopefully they’ll root for us to win as many games as possible too to help each other’s playoff opportunities.
“All I’ve heard is great things about J.J., and he seems to have a great attitude and I expect big things from him,” Serpas continued. “With Babb stepping up and being a part of it, I’m not surprised. He’s a good kid too, and everybody wants what’s best for each other in that situation. At the end of the day, we’re going to go home and shake hands. Somebody’s going to win. Somebody’s going to lose, but we’re still going to be good sportsmen about it and hopefully root for each other.”
