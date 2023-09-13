The Springfield and Albany football teams are each looking for a win heading into this season’s Battle of I-12, but both are heading into the game under different circumstances.

Springfield (2-0) is coming off a 48-7 win over Ascension Christian at home last week and hosts the Hornets at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' win over Ascension Christian and hosting Albany on Thursday.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' loss to Northlake Christian and facing Springfield on the road Thursday.

