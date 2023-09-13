The Springfield and Albany football teams are each looking for a win heading into this season’s Battle of I-12, but both are heading into the game under different circumstances.
Springfield (2-0) is coming off a 48-7 win over Ascension Christian at home last week and hosts the Hornets at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Definitely happy to be where we’re at at 2-0 and just trying to look at the next opponent as another road block to another win,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “We’re just trying to continue to improve a little bit every week. As good as we played last week, we were able to find several things that we still need to get better at. At this point in the season, that’s what you’re trying to do. You’re not putting a finished product out there, so it’s what little things can we do to continue to improve and just work on ourselves? It’s a little bit more emphasis because of the rivalry with Albany coming in, but I think our kids are doing a great job of understanding what we’re trying to do and trying to be focused on just what it’s going to take to try to come up with another win. Don’t let the emotions of the game and the hype of the game control you. You’ve still got to go out and perform for us to be successful.”
Meanwhile, Albany is coming off a 28-9 road loss to Northlake Christian – the Hornets’ first of the season.
“It’s going to tell a lot about our team come Thursday – see if we can bounce back from a loss,” Hornets coach John Legoria said, noting his team is banged up following the contest. “It was a physical ball game and one that we felt good about going in, and it didn’t go our way, so we’re going to see how our team responds to adversity. This is a huge game obviously with the rivalry and everything, but whoever we play this week will be a huge ball game at this point in time.”
The Bulldogs ran for 379 yards last week as Ja’toris Buggage rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Fletcher added 98 yards and two touchdowns with a 75-yard TD run, while Ethan Lipscomb ran for 70 yards.
“I thought the O-line did a great job of creating lanes, and Fat (Buggage) and Nick were very explosive,” Serpas said. “Nick having the long run like he did – he actually did that in the spring as well – so breaking a couple of longer runs, that’s something that they’ve got to be able to respect him with the power that he brings up front, so if he can get a crease and get to that second level because of the way teams are loading the box against him, he’s going to have an opportunity to have those longer runs. Then (Buggage) just being what he is, shifty and can make people miss at the point, those are things that he does really well, and it’s hard for just one person to bring him down. Then you add somebody like an Ethan Lipscomb who’s a speedster. We try to get him in space, and he can do great things with the ball on the edge.”
Meanwhile, Northlake Christian built a 14-0 lead before Seth Hoffman-Olmo scored for the Hornets. The Wolverines scored on a pair of short drives in the second half, but Legoria is hoping the physicality of the game prepares his team for Thursday’s contest.
“Northlake was very physical, and we didn’t respond well on the offensive and defensive lines, so we had to fix some things there,” Legoria said. “We’ve just got to be more physical this week. The bottom line is it’s a rivalry game, so they’re going to come after us. This game, I think, is going to be won in the trenches. What line blocks the best? What defensive line gets penetration?
“We got pushed around (last week), so our feelings are hurt, and I think that’s going to be a big issue,” Legoria continued. “We’ve just got to come out and be ready to play because if you’re not, their running backs are going to have a big night against us again.”
Springfield quarterback Luke Husser was 5-for-12 for 46 yards, and Caden Dykes hauled in a 58-yard touchdown from Fletcher on a halfback pass while catching two passes for 68 yards last week.
“Caden Dykes has been a great asset this year,” Serpas said. “He’s doing a great job being a senior and doing the little things to help this team out whenever we needed it. Overall, I was real happy with our progress from Week 1 to Week 2 offensively.”
Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel ran for 85 yards last week as the team dealt with some injuries in the offensive backfield.
“We’re going to continue to use him throwing and running because that’s just where we’re at at this point in time with being banged up,” Legoria said. “He’s just that special athlete, and he’s got to just respond and play well and continue to play and carry this team for the rest of the year as our quarterback.”
Fletcher and other Springfield players had significant roles on defense last week, and Serpas pointed to the team’s offseason conditioning with helping the team get through the game early in the season.
“I’m really proud of our defensive effort this year so far,” Serpas said. “It’s something the last few years we’ve really struggled defensively trying to get stops. Even last year when we started the year off 3-0, it wasn’t because we were creating a whole lot of stops. It was because our offense was outscoring everybody.”
Both coaches recalled last season’s 52-49 shootout, which the Bulldogs won at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium, but they’re also hoping their defenses have improved enough to avoid another scoring festival.
“We’ve just got to get off the field on third down, kind of like the same as last week,” Legoria said. “We can’t let Springfield get long drives or long plays. If we do that, we have a chance to win. Other than that, it could be a similar outcome.”
Serpas pointed out the Bulldogs have several turnovers already this season while playing with several younger players. He noted the team didn’t get its first interception until the Albany game last season.
Kyle Ridgedell and Tabias Magee had interceptions for the Bulldogs last week, while CJ Pittman had an interception wiped out by a penalty.
“I’m proud of these kids and the way that they’re absorbing the information that we’re giving them has been very beneficial for us,” Serpas said.
“I really think (Springfield defensive lineman) Tyler Gardner probably had the best game that he’s had since I’ve been able to coach him,” Serpas said. “He’s very disruptive, and those linemen, they’re not guys who are going to overwhelm you with their stats, but you can see their influence whenever you turn on the film. Whenever you’re affecting a play and driving your guy in the backfield and it messes up their blocking scheme and their quarterback’s trying to get in rhythm throwing the ball but he’s having to move before he can make those throws, those are things that don’t show up in the stats but are definitely very effective in helping us be successful on the defensive side of the ball as well. I think that we’re really jelling well on that side of the ball.”
Legoria said he was pleased with Albany’s defensive effort against the run but was surprised at Northlake’s effort against the Hornets’ pass defense.
“They had a great game plan, and the kid threw the ball well,” Legoria said. “They made some great catches on us and some big plays in some big situations where we could have got off the field and made it a different ball game. I’m still pleased with the defense. They’re playing well, and they’re attacking the run.”
Serpas praised the play of Albany’s offensive line, noting the Bulldogs will have to stay disciplined in trying to stop the Hornets’ wing-T scheme and said one of the keys will be slowing the production of Casteel.
“I really think that everything kind of flows through him,” Serpas said. “He makes play after play, and he’s a kid who can extend plays with his legs, but he’s not necessarily looking to run with the ball. He makes plays down field, keeps his head up and is very on point with his throws as well, so he’s definitely going to be a challenge to try to contain and take some things away from.”
Meanwhile, Legoria knows the Bulldogs’ offensive attack isn’t complicated.
“They don’t do a lot of things, but what they do, they do very well,” he said. “Obviously, the two running backs they have – the two-headed monster, is very good, and they have some guys behind them that are pretty good. They don’t throw it a lot, but when they do (Husser) is very effective. He’s accurate. They lull you to sleep with their run game, and then bam – they hit you with a pass, so that scares me.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs will have to be able to get off the field on third down defensively and take advantage of turnovers if presented.
“It’s going to be difficult for us to stop them completely all night any way, so it’s not a matter of us constantly trying to keep them back because we know they’re going to get some yardage,” Serpas said. “They’re going to be able to do things. It’s just when we have the opportunities to make plays, we have to make them.”
Serpas noted the aggressiveness and sound technique of the Albany defense.
“I know it’s going to be a situation where we’re going to have to try to earn everything we get throughout the night,” he said. “Their defense is going to be one of those things … if we can be patient and not rely on the big play and kind of be able to drive and get the ball down the field, I think we can be OK, but if we start to get impatient and constantly rely on the big play come Thursday, we could have some issues because I know what their defense is capable of …”
Legoria spoke highly of Gardner and Walton Lee up front and the Springfield linebacking corps, and he’s expecting to see more of Buggage on defense on Thursday.
“Their secondary has played well,” he said. “They’re in the right position. They don’t get out of position. Just all in all, they’re just a little bit better than they were last year.”
Legoria is hoping to stay balanced on offense, and he said special teams could play a factor in the outcome.
Buggage ran for 294 yards and four touchdowns in last season’s game, but Serpas is hoping the Bulldogs can be more balanced this time around.
“If (Buggage) can have a good night, that’s good, but if he’s going to be the person they key on and we can get Nick going or we can get Ethan going or Caden or Peyton (Gibbens) and they have to be the workhorses, then that’s something that we need to be able to do to be successful,” Serpas said. “I think it’s going to be more of a team effort this year.”
