The Albany football team has reached the final game of its season, and Hornets coach David Knight said his team has kept things loose this week.
The Hornets travel to face Hannan at 7 p.m. Friday.
“The boys have real good attitudes,” Knight said. “They know this is it. They come, they show up for practice. (Monday) was one of the best practices they’ve had in weeks. We got a lot of stuff done. We’re changing up a few little things here and there to kind of let them have a little fun with a few things and then just kind of try to finish on a positive note.”
The Hornets are coming off a non-district loss to Beau Chene after building an early lead.
“Sometimes we got run over in different spots, and sometimes we just got outrun, but for the most part, we played hard the whole game,” Knight said. “We had a good idea of what we were doing. We had a few spots where some young kids got in the wrong place, but when you’re young, you expect stuff like that to happen.”
Knight said the Hornets have had to shuffle their offensive line multiple times this season and lost senior tackle Logan Cook to an injury last week, ending his season.
“We’ve got a couple young guys out there playing with some of these older ones, and we’ve got a couple older ones that are trying to finish up on a good note,” Knight said. “We’ve had to move some guys around to finish out, but we’re going to figure it out.”
Hannan (1-6, 0-3) is coming off a 31-14 loss to Loranger.
“They’re typical Hannan,” Knight said. “They’re smart. They’re going to be where they’re supposed to be. They’re always well coached. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Knight said he’s expecting a lot of pressure from Hannan’s defense.
“They’re just real aggressive,” he said. “They’re in your face. They’re on the ball. They’re coming at you hard. They’re not a team that likes to sit back. They like to try to make all the contact they can make in the backfield. We’re going to try use that to our advantage in a couple situations.”
He said the biggest key for the Hornet is to sustain drives.
“If we could learn how to drive without having mistakes and put the ball away …” Knight said. “We were inside the red zone a couple times last week and couldn’t score, so that’s something we’re kind of working on … On defense, we’ve just got to be able to stop them in big situations. We had them on third down two or three times, and instead of coming off the field, we’d give up big yardage or give up a touchdown. The guys are just young. Sometimes the moment’s too big for them. Sometimes the back is too big, or whatever the case may be, but we’ve got to be able to figure out how to get off the field on third down. That’s key to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.