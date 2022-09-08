ALBANY – The Albany football team got John Legoria his first win as a head coach in last week’s victory over Independence, but the Hornets are going to have to overcome a bit of adversity heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home opener against Northlake Christian.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Legoria said. “The kids were really excited about the first win, and they’re really looking forward to this Friday’s game. This is the worst week as a coach when you’ve got a holiday on Labor Day. We had some kids miss, so we will definitely have some starters not starting the game on Friday night.”
Legoria declined to name the players who won’t be starting after missing practice, but he said it’s a lesson learned for them.
“It’s a rule, I’ve had it since I’ve been here that (if) you miss a practice, you don’t start,” Legoria said. “You miss a quarter. I guess some of them wanted to test me. That’s why it’s about changing the culture this week. We’ll have some guys who are anxious to play – some backups who are going to be in new positions for the first quarter, and they’re really excited to show me what they can do. These are the players that I think I’m going to count on next year at those positions, so we’re going to kind of see what next year’s team’s about for the first quarter.”
The Hornets scored a 47-26 win over Independence last week as Antonio Lopinto rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while Jon Duhe rushed for 102 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown.
“So far, the offensive line has been phenomenal,” Legoria said. “For those guys to pick up what we’ve been installing and to come out and rush for almost 300-something yards in the first game – very few mistakes. I’m so proud of those guys. My two running backs had stellar weeks last week, and I expect them to continue to have a good season.”
While the offensive line has developed some consistency early on, Legoria said the secondary needs some work.
“We were not in the right coverages,” Legoria said. “We didn’t adjust to some of the formations as quick as you’d like to, so that was the big thing we’ve been working on this week to make sure we’re in the right formations and in the right coverages and try to fix some of those things on the defensive side of the football.
“We’ve had a very good week of practice, and it looked good on paper and at practice,” Legoria said. “We moved some guys around in the secondary just to see if this helps us a little better down the road. We’re going to have a new look come Friday night.”
Northlake Christian is coming off a 38-10 loss to Country Day, but Legoria said the Wolverines present their own challenge offensively.
“They’re a lot of formations,” Legoria said. “They try to formation you to get you out of position. They’re mainly a running team, well-coached, well-disciplined.”
“Their running backs are good,” Legoria continued. “The quarterback’s very athletic, and we’re going to have to contain him. They have a very good tight end (Knox Hollis) … and they throw to him a lot, so we’ve got to key on him. He kind of takes you where the football’s going to go. When they run, he’s in there blocking, so we’ve got to try to take (Hollis) out of the equation on the passing game and really stop the running game because that’s what they’re best at.”
Legoria said his team should have some familiarity with Northlake’s defensive scheme.
“It’s going to be pretty much a mirror image as far as defenses,” he said. “We don’t blitz a lot. They don’t blitz a lot. They like to play base and see if the can man up on you.”
