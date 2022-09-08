AHS Jamboree vs SBW Johnn Legoria, Aidan Casteel

Albany coach John Legoria and quarterback Aidan Casteel (7) talk things over during a timeout.

 Renee Glascock | The News

ALBANY – The Albany football team got John Legoria his first win as a head coach in last week’s victory over Independence, but the Hornets are going to have to overcome a bit of adversity heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. home opener against Northlake Christian.

“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Legoria said. “The kids were really excited about the first win, and they’re really looking forward to this Friday’s game. This is the worst week as a coach when you’ve got a holiday on Labor Day. We had some kids miss, so we will definitely have some starters not starting the game on Friday night.”

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' home opener against Northlake Christian on Friday.

