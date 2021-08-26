The Albany football team is mastering the art of quick schedule changes.
After switching scrimmage opponents from Live Oak to Fontainebleau last week, the Hornets will host East Iberville in the Albany Jamboree at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Hornets were originally scheduled to face East Feliciana, which was forced out of the jamboree after an incident during last week’s scrimmage with St. Helena.
Springfield will face Independence to open the jamboree at 6 p.m.
“Right now, you’re just glad to play somebody that’s in a different color jersey than what you’re wearing,” Albany coach David Knight said. “The kids are tired of practicing. They’re tired of seeing each other. They’re tired of seeing their friends. They’re just ready to go play somebody right now.
“It doesn’t matter who you play, the speed of the game is going to better than practicing against each other,” Knight said.
Knight said the change of opponent won’t impact his team much.
“We kind of knew that it may happen, and defensively we don’t really set to an opponent every week,” he said. “We tweak a little bit here and there, but basically our offense and the way we block stuff is based off of rules, so we prepare for multiple defenses in case they change and move stuff.”
Knight also has an idea of what the Hornets can expect from East Iberville.
“Offensively, they run an old school pistol, and they kind of try to run a wing T out of it a little bit,” he said. “We see that from time to time, and it’s one of those deals where we were just able to try to prepare the best we could, and we’re just going to kind of shoot this one from the hip. We really didn’t have film on them and they didn’t have (any) on us. We’re just going to line up and play (Thursday) night and not be stuck like some schools without a team.”
After watching film of the Hornets’ scrimmage against Fontainebleau, Knight said he and his staff will be watching a few specific areas in the jamboree.
“We saw some blocking things we needed to fix and a few things with our backs, they were too wide in certain places or didn’t make the right block we wanted,” Knight said. “Some of our pass routes, guys got together when they should have been spread out more. When you go at practice, you’re going against yourself or your friend and it’s a lot different the first time you see it live against somebody. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up.”
Defensively, Knight said the goal is to get several younger players up to speed with the team’s schemes.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys on defense,” Knight said. “We’re trying to teach them where to go. They get confused on things in real games. Their heart’s beating fast. Things are moving twice as fast as they’re used to. We hope that some these young guys we’ve got will get to where they’ve got to go.
“Our big thing is to do your job and don’t go do somebody else’s job,” Knight continued. “Just do your job and the rest will work out.”
Knight said the Hornets are also hoping to get some players who missed the scrimmage back from COVID quarantine or injuries.
“We won’t be 100 percent, but we’ll probably be about 70 percent, where last week we were probably about 50 percent, so it’s coming back together,” he said.
