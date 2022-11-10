Albany-Sumner Bryce Hoyt

Albany's Bryce Hoyt (9) brings down a Sumner ball carrier during Friday's game.

 Photo courtesy of AHS Yearbook

ALBANY – John Legoria and the Albany football team are looking to take advantage of the playoff opportunity that’s in front of them.

The No. 19 Hornets (6-4) open the Division II non-select playoffs at No. 14 Lakeshore (8-2) Friday at 7 p.m.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses facing Lakeshore in the opening round of the Division II non-select playoffs on the road Friday.

