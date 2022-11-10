ALBANY – John Legoria and the Albany football team are looking to take advantage of the playoff opportunity that’s in front of them.
The No. 19 Hornets (6-4) open the Division II non-select playoffs at No. 14 Lakeshore (8-2) Friday at 7 p.m.
“It’s a huge opportunity for us,” Legoria said. “It’s another week we get to practice and get better. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us. When we have a team like us and we’re playing pretty good, but we’re going up against a team that’s been to the Dome a few years ago, and they’ve got a quality program.”
The Hornets didn’t play last week after forfeiting their game with Bogalusa over safety concerns after a fatal shooting that took place during the Lumberjacks’ game against Sumner last month.
Legoria said the time off was beneficial for the team.
“I think every team needs a bye,” Legoria said. “I think they need to implement a bye week in the middle of the season, and everybody have a bye the same week. These are high school kids, and they take a beating. Just like in college and pros, they get bye weeks. I think really, it helped us. We got healthy. The flu bug has kind of hit us right here, but we don’t know how that will affect us. We’ll see, but we got a couple of kids back that have been on the injured list, so it’s really going to help us be at a little bit better strength going into this game.”
Legoria said the team also used last week to sharpen some things scheme-wise.
“We’re going to do what we’re going to do,” Legoria said. “Are we going to throw a few wrinkles in the grand scheme of things? Yes. We’ll come out with a few wrinkles because I think we’re going to need them. They’re a fast flow team. They read well, so we’ve got to be able to hit them with some misdirection, but the offense is the offense, and we’re going to call the same plays we’ve been calling, and they are too.”
Friday’s game also gives a look at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s new playoff format for football. Albany competes in Class 3A, while Lakeshore is a 4A team. The teams are competing in non-select Division II for postseason purposes.
“Is it fair? I don’t think it’s fair that we’ve got to go play a 4A team that has double the size and enrollment that we have, but that’s what the hand dealt us, so we’re going to show up and play our best game,” Legoria said. “The sad part of it is, we’re the only team in our district that has to play in Division II, and with our district as hard as it was and is and is always going to be, and then we’ve got to step up in this class and play 4A teams in the playoffs – is it fair? I’m going to say no, but our kids are just ecstatic to be where they’re at coming off of last year. They’re excited to play. It didn’t matter who we played. We’re just going to work hard, prepare hard and see what we’ve got.”
The plus for the Hornets going in is the Titans run a wing-T offense as does Albany. Albany also has wins over Pine and Sumner, both teams who run the same offense.
“That gives us confidence going into the game that, ‘Hey, look guys, we’ve beaten every wing-T team we’ve played, and our defense has played well against the wing, but once again, they see it every day,” Legoria said. “I’ve got my No. 1s going against my No. 1s at practice because of the depth, so they see trap every day. They see buck every day, so that’s the advantage for us going into this game.”
Legoria said the Titans, who went 5-0 while winning the District 8-4A title and have won 22 straight league games, aren’t keeping any secrets when it comes to their plan on offense.
“They’re going to run right at you,” he said. “They have two really good running backs … No. 3 (Colby Ziegler) is not overly fast, but he runs well, and he knows how to read blocks, and he’s tough to bring down. He’s one of those guys where he’s not going to come down with first contact.”
Another key to the Titans’ offensive is receiver Caleb Larson.
“On film, he’s phenomenal,” Legoria said. “He makes play after play, after play, after play, and he’s hard to bring down. They pose a real challenge because what are you going to try to do? Are you going to load up to stop the run and leave No. 11 (Larson) one-on-one? What they do, they do well. They’re very well coached, probably the best-coached team that we’re going to face up to this point. I see no weak links on their football team.”
Lakeshore bases out of a 3-3 stack defense, similar to Sumner’s scheme.
“They are probably not as strong of a blitz team that maybe Sumner was,” Legoria said. “Sumner would put those five guys and they would come from all over. They (Lakeshore) play a lot of base, just zone coverage, but they are so sound. They are not ever out of position. They take on blocks very well, and they’re in their run fits very well. It’s going to be a challenge to move the football. I’m trying to find places to attack, and watching film, I’m like, ‘Well, we can’t run that play.’ So it’s going to be a real challenge to figure out what we can and cannot do Friday night.”
Legoria said his team will have to play a clean game Friday.
“I think we can play with these guys,” Legoria said. “It just depends on what team shows up, and if the team shows up that we’ve been playing with the past few weeks, then I think we’ve got a shot. If we lay down and think of the bigger scheme and it’s a 4A team and don’t show up, then it could get ugly.”
“If we’re penalty free and turnover free, then that’s going to give us a chance,” Legoria continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.