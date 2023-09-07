ALBANY – The Albany football team put together a solid effort in last week’s win over Independence, but Hornets coach John Legoria realizes there’s no time to savor that victory as the Hornets travel to Northlake Christian.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Our focus is totally on Northlake Christian,” Legoria said. “They’re a quality opponent. They’re one of the best-coached teams we’re going to play this year. They just do a great job over there doing what they do, and they’re sound in what they do. They’re not going to make any mistakes in their alignments, so we’re going to have to know who to block, who to tackle and just get after it.”
“You watch the film on them, and you don’t see many flaws on them, so it’s going to be one whale of a game,” Legoria said.
In last week’s 41-14 win over Independence, seven players carried the ball for Albany, with Seth Hoffman-Olmo rushing for 49 yards on 11 carries, Nathan Besse getting 41 yards on eight carries and Walker Poe 39 yards on two carries.
Jacob Grob had three catches for 85 yards, while Hoffman-Olmo had two receptions for 54 yards to lead the Hornets.
Legoria said he’d like to continue that type of offensive balance.
“That’s what we have to do,” he said. “We have to stay balanced, especially this week because they’re so sound in what they do. We have to be able to throw the football as well as run the football and do what we do – keep them on their toes and keep them second-guessing and throw in a few wrinkles that they haven’t seen. Maybe we can catch them off guard here and there because they’re so well-coached.”
The Wolverines picked up a 20-14 win over the Hornets at Albany last season using clock-chewing scoring drives to snap a 6-6 tie at halftime.
“I’m expecting a very similar game,” Legoria said. “It’s going to be whoever has the time of possession. It’s going to be that type of game again.”
The Hornet defense continued its solid play against Independence, holding the Tigers in check except for two big scoring plays late in the game. Legoria said the group will have to turn in a similar effort against Northlake Christian.
“Right now, our defense is the catalyst of our team,” Legoria said. “If we show up and our defense plays very well, I feel confident in the game. Last year, they ran the ball down our throats. We couldn’t stop them. This year, I think it’s going to be a little different. I think we’ll be able to get off the field a little more because I think our defense is a lot better this year than it was last year at this time. If we can put some points on the board and make some drives and play our sound defense, the bottom line is we’ve got to get off the field on third down. We’ve got to have some big stops and get them behind the chains some kind of way. That’s going to be crucial in this game.”
Northlake is coming off a 21-7 win over Country Day in a game that was scoreless at halftime. Sophomore running back Kameron Casnave had 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Jordan Willis added a 64-yard touchdown run while rushing for 110 yards.
“He’s just very good in what he does,” Legoria said of Casnave.
“Their offensive line, they do some things. They pull a lot of guys and do a lot of counters and things like that, so if you’re not sound in your run fits, they’re going to make you pay. The quarterback (Luke LeBlanc) will run the football also, so he will pull it. If you go try and sell out on stopping No. 2 (Casnave), then the quarterback’s going to pull it and have a big day. We have to be sound in what we do and not overthink or overanalyze going after one guy.”
Legoria said the teams are evenly matched, but he said the Hornets could have an advantage in their passing game. Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel went 8-for-12 for 165 yards and three touchdowns last week.
“It may come down to our quarterback,” Legoria said. “He’s special, and if he keeps having the season he’s having, then I think we have a little advantage there.”
Legoria said the Hornets are working to improve their PATs after Austin McSpadden converted his final three kicks last week.
“We really have worked hard on the special teams this summer and this fall so far,” Legoria said. “We put a major emphasis on it. Coach (Antonio) Ragusa and Coach (Blane) Westmoreland have really taken that and run with it. They’re doing some things to try and make teams work. We always say if you do the swinging gate, that’s practice time that you’ve got to work on that so that takes away from other things. That’s why we do it. Maybe we can get some advantage, maybe we don’t, but it makes the other team think and practice on something that maybe they normally don’t practice on.”
Legoria and his team are prepared for this week’s challenge.
“Our kids are focused,” Legoria said. “They know the task at hand.”
