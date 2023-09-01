ALBANY – Albany set the tone early in its season opener and never looked back on its way to a convincing win.
The Hornets scored on the first play of the game after an onside kick, as quarterback Aidan Casteel threw for three touchdowns and the Hornets ran for 151 yards as a team to spark a 41-14 win over Independence on Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“I challenged the O-line this week,” Albany coach John Legoria said. “I really got in their face, and we really came out and blocked really well tonight. Give it to Independence, they have a very good front, so I feel pleased with my guys. I haven’t seen the film, but I thought we blocked really well tonight. We moved the ball up and down the field, so you’ve got to feel good about that.”
Albany recovered an onside kick at the Independence 45 to open the game, and Casteel connected with Jonah Grubb on a touchdown on the next play, giving the Hornets a quick 6-0 lead.
“We scored on them last year running the same exact play, so I thought it was going to go big again, but we all know that this was a very important game, setting the tone and everything,” Casteel said after going 8-for-12 for 165 yards.
After recovering a fumble on the ensuing Tiger drive, the Hornets drove to the Independence 22 but were stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 to turn the ball over on downs.
The Hornets forced a turnover on downs at the Independence 14, and Albany’s Nathan Besse lost a fumble at the Independence 1.
Two plays later, Albany’s Austin McSpadden recovered a fumble on a bad snap, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run from Seth Hoffman-Olmo, pushing the lead to 12-0 with 10:48 to play in the first half.
The Tigers drove to their own 49, where Ethan Hebert dropped Malik Magee for no gain on fourth-and-2 to turn the ball over on downs.
“Our defense, I can’t say enough about those guys,” Legoria said. “They’ve just been playing great so far. It’s a testament to those kids. I said early on we were going to have to lean on our defense, and our defense was going to be the heart and soul of the team early on. Our coaches have done a great job and put our guys in position to make plays and do some things that we just weren’t able to do last year at this time. We’re so far ahead of where we were last year, and it’s showing. It’s making a big difference, and our kids are comfortable with what they’re doing in their assignments, so it’s kind of fun to watch.”
Two plays later, Casteel hit Grob on a 12-yard pass, then connected with Zaden Tullos for 11 yards on second down before hitting Hoffman-Olmo on a 20-yard touchdown pass. McSpadden’s PAT pushed the lead to 19-0.
Four receivers caught passes for the Hornets – Grubb with three receptions for 85 yards and Hoffman-Olmo with two for 59 yards, while seven players rushed for Albany with Hoffman-Olmo carrying 11 times for 49 yards, Besse eight for 41 and Poe two for 39 to lead the group.
“It helps us tremendously because if you get it to one guy, they’ve got to respect him, and then they have to respect everybody across the board,” Casteel said of spreading the ball around. “The coaches do a great job of mixing the plays up and the formations and we just try to keep defenses on their heels as much as possible.”
Albany’s Bryce Hoyt recovered a fumble on the second play of the next Independence drive, setting the Hornets up at the Tiger 30. A pass interference call against the Tigers moved the ball to the 15.
Five plays later, Casteel hit Tullos on a 6-yard touchdown pass, and McSpadden’s PAT put Albany ahead 26-0 with 27 seconds to play in the first half.
“Zaden’s good in the open field,” Legoria said. “He’s got great vision when he runs the football. When we can get the ball in his hands quickly and he can make plays, he’s a great weapon. He’s showing that as a senior, and he’s doing a great job out there at receiver.”
The Hornets lost a fumble on their first play of the second half and forced a punt, setting up a 10-play, 83-yard scoring drive, keyed by a 34-yard pass from Casteel to Hoffman-Olmo to the Independence 8.
Three plays later, Jamarcus Jackson scored on a 3-yard run and Casteel kept for the two-point conversion on a swinging gate play for a 34-0 lead with 5:54 to play in the third quarter.
“He’s a valuable player on both sides of the football because he has game-breaking speed on offense that he’s shown flashes of a few times he’s gotten the ball, so I think it’s our job as coaches to get him more reps and get him more touches because he’s shown that he knows how to find the end zone,” Legoria said of Jackson.
The Hornets forced a punt on the next Independence drive – the first for either team in the game – setting the Hornets up at their own 47.
On third down, Walker Poe busted a 28-yard run, and Casteel hit Grob for 28 yards to the Independence 5, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Jackson. McSpadden’s PAT pushed the lead to 41-0.
Independence got its touchdowns on its final two drives on a 73-yard run by Michi Bean and a two-point run by Jamarcus Weatherspoon and a 47-yard run by Weatherspoon as the Hornets went to their bench late in the game.
“Those are quality snaps,” Legoria said. “Those kids will just get better and better. When you can get kids in, they look forward to coming to practice because they’re going to get in the game. They got in there, and they played some varsity snaps, and that’s huge for next year and the years down the line …”
