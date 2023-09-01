08-31-23 Albany vs Independence

The Albany High football team takes on Independence in a season-opening game on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

ALBANY – Albany set the tone early in its season opener and never looked back on its way to a convincing win.

The Hornets scored on the first play of the game after an onside kick, as quarterback Aidan Casteel threw for three touchdowns and the Hornets ran for 151 yards as a team to spark a 41-14 win over Independence on Thursday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.

Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel discusses the Hornets' 41-14 win over Independence in Thursday's season opener.
