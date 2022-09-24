Albany-FIsher Jace Alford, Joshua Robinson

Hornet defenders Jace Alford (1) and Joshua Robinson (75) make a stop in the second quarter against Fisher.

The Albany football team got back into the win column in a big way.

The Hornets put up 471 yards of total offense on just 26 plays in a 58-0 win over Fisher at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Albany-Fisher Jace Alford

Albany's Jace Alford (1) carries into the end zone Friday night.

