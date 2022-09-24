The Albany football team got back into the win column in a big way.
The Hornets put up 471 yards of total offense on just 26 plays in a 58-0 win over Fisher at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium on Friday.
“It was one of those games where we came out and just executed well,” Albany coach John Legoria said after the Hornets moved to 2-2. “I think we only had two penalties, no turnovers. Coming off the last two games, we definitely were focusing on correcting those mistakes, and the kids really played well. It was good that we got out to a quick lead and got to play everybody, so everybody got some quality snaps in, which is going to bode well for the future.”
It didn’t take long for the Hornets to get rolling as a short punt by Fisher set up John Duhe’s 21-yard touchdown run on the Hornets’ second offensive play.
“We’ve been fortunate to score pretty quickly in most of our games,” Legoria said. “It gets us into the game, gets the crowd in the game, and the kids look forward to what play we’re going to call to try to score early first. It’s been kind of an ongoing thing that we talk about, so we’re going to just try to continue that success. It’s just things we see on film that we think if we execute, if they come out in the defense we think they’re going to come out in and we execute, we’ve been fortunate to do that (score early). Let’s hope it continues.”
Duhe later scored on an 81-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead then scored on a 60-yard punt return, pushing the advantage to 21-0.
Duhe had three carries for 120 yards with three total touchdowns.
“Jon’s been a big part of what we do on both sides of the football,” Legoria said. “He covers the best receiver on defense. He’s the leader of our special teams. He’s had a very good season at receiver as well as running back.”
Antonio Lopinto scored on an 11-yard run, and the two-point conversion made the score 29-0.
Aidan Casteel’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Lopinto helped stretch the lead to 36-0.
Lopinto had 150 yards rushing with two touchdowns and 48 yards receiving with a touchdown on 10 total touches.
Casteel later scored on a quarterback sneak, but the Hornets missed the PAT, putting Albany ahead 42-0 at halftime.
Casteel went 4-for-5 for 54 yards and two total touchdowns.
The second half featured a running clock, but the Hornets didn’t let up as Jace Alford scored on a 36-yard touchdown run, and the two-point conversion stretched the lead to 50-0.
“The only thing about big plays, sometimes as a coach I like those long, sustained drives because when you score real quick it puts your defense right back out there and wears them down, so it’s got some good and it’s got some bad,” Legoria said.
Lopinto’s 60-yard touchdown run, and a two-point conversion accounted for the final margin.
Legoria also praised the Hornets’ defensive effort.
“I want to compliment my defensive staff,” Legoria said. “They did a great job. They’ve been feeling the pressure here lately on that side of the ball. They came this week focused and did a great job coaching. We’re going to need it because our next opponent (Riverdale) is a power running team, big offensive line. They’re going to pose a big threat for us kind of like Springfield because their line is real big. We’re going to have to be able to play better on that side, and this was a good week to get their confidence back up.”
Walker Poe had 54 yards on two carries, while Alford had 32 yards and a touchdown on his first carries of the season. Seth Hoffman-Olmo added 14 yards on two carries.
“It’s great because you get your starters out,” Legoria said of the Hornets’ offensive efficiency. “You stay away from injury, because as you know, we can’t afford any more injuries. That’s the big thing. You get those other kids in who come to practice every day and don’t get in on those close games on Friday. It’s just so beneficial for the future. It keeps kids in the program. It keeps kids wanting to come out, so those types of games are great, especially when you’re trying to establish a culture change in a program.”
