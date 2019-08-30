ALBANY – Albany had just about a complete effort as one can ask for in a jamboree against Pope John Paul II Friday night.
The Hornets outgained the Jaguars 296-26 and got a pair of scores from the defense and special teams, to go with two by the offense, in taking a 26-0 win in the second game of the North Oaks Sports Medicine/Albany Jamboree at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“When you look at the stat sheet, it was a complete game,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “We ran for a touchdown, threw a touchdown, the defense scored once, the special teams scored once, so that was nice. I thought we could have been a little more efficient. We have some things we have to clean up in the running game and we had some foolish penalties. Definitely going to clean it up, but I'm proud of the guys.”
Sophomore quarterback J.J. Doherty was 7-of-13 for 127 yards and a touchdown to Trey Yelverton. He also ran for a score.
“For the fan and the casual observer, he looks like he is making something out of nothing but from a coach, he missed on some of the plays and some of the assignments,” Janis said of breaking down Doherty's performance. “But he did a great job throwing the football and staying in the pocket and seeing his receivers downfield. I thought he did an excellent job with that. Much improvement from last week and hopefully we can continue that pace going into next week.”
The defense gave the Hornets a quick lead when Austin Watts snared a George Arata pass in the right flat following an errant snap and returned it 30 yards. A fumbled snap on the conversion kept the Albany lead at 6-0 with 10:23 left in the first half.
“I saw the quarterback scramble and I saw the running back go out in the flat, so I just broke on the running back,” Watts said. “He threw it and I caught it and ran it in for the touchdown.”
Logan Klotz saved the Jaguars momentarily after racing back inside the 30 to field an errant snap and got off a punt to the Albany 48. But Albany was able to capitalize with a five-play, 52-yard drive. Following a pass interference call, and a 25-yard pass from J.J. Doherty to Yelverton, Doherty kept off the left side to score from the three yards out. The point after was blocked but the Hornets had a 12-0 lead with 5:52 remaining in the half.
Albany continued to extend its lead on its next possession, driving 57 yards in seven plays. Doherty found a wide open Yelverton in the back of the end zone from the 11. Doherty threw incomplete on the conversion attempt, keeping the Hornets' lead at 18-0 at the 1:50 mark.
“It was fun, but I thought we could have improved on a lot of stuff and capitalized on a lot more on things we want to do,” Doherty said. “I was forcing some stuff, and we don't want to do that.”
Rhett Wolfe recovered a fumble by Joey Estopinal at the Hornets' 35 with 1:19 left but went three-and-out. The Jaguars drove to the Hornets' 30 but Klotz's 47-yard field goal attempt fell short on the final play of the half.
Albany outgained the Jaguars 93-21 in the half.
The Hornets' special teams got the lone score in the second half when Watts blocked a Klotz punt from the 3 and Reece Wolfe recovered it in the end zone. Doherty ran in for the conversion to make it 26-0 with 4:37 remaining.
Albany, which lost Tyler Bates and Seth Galyean to dislocated elbows just a few plays apart in the first half, opens the regular season at home Friday against Independence.
“I have felt for awhile that we were much further along than we were last year at this point and I still feel that way so I'm pretty happy where we are,” Janis said of where his team stands heading into the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.