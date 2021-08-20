Albany came out of its scrimmage with Fontainebleau in the same boat as a lot of teams at this point.
“We’ve got some stuff we’ve got to clean up,” Hornets coach David Knight said. “It’s nothing that can’t be fixed. It’s not like we went out there and they scored every time, or they drove us back every time. We held our own with them. It’s just some little things that we’ve got to fix.”
“I thought our guys played hard,” Knight continued. “I thought they played very well. They weren’t intimidated. They were pretty physical.”
Knight said the teams went 18 plays over two series with the first teams and four plays during a goal line series that started at the opponents’ 20.
J.J. Doherty threw a touchdown pass to Seth Galyean in Albany’s first series.
Albany held Fontainebleau scoreless in two series, but the Bulldogs scored on the last play of the game in the goal line series on a broken play.
“We had a kid over pursue in the wrong hole, just one of those things,” Knight said. “We had two or three guys hit him. If we had brought him straight down, he would have been stopped at the 2. Instead, he rolled over one of our guys and we slung him forward and slung him into the end zone, and they scored on the last play.”
Knight said the Hornets went into the scrimmage with their third team center as a starter. He got injured, and the Hornets moved a guard to center and a fullback to guard. He said the Hornets got inside the 10 but couldn’t score during the goal line series.
“A lot of my guys go with the twos as well, so we just don’t have an abundance of linemen, so some of our bigger guys had to go ones and twos,” Knight said. “It wore on us at the end. We’re in pretty good shape, but it was so hot, it was a struggle.”
Knight said the Hornets went into the scrimmage with one projected starter on the offensive line because of COVID quarantine and injuries, with the team relying heavily on sophomores.
“We were just average (Thursday),” Knight said of the Hornets’ offensive effort in the scrimmage. “We weren’t able to run some of the stuff that we ran in the spring successfully. This team was really big. They probably outweighed us 40 to 50 pounds per guy.”
“You can’t ask anybody in the state to go play with one of their original starters and be successful,” Knight said.
Knight said he couldn’t complain much about the Hornets’ defensive effort.
“Everybody knew where to go and they knew what to do,” he said. “They were stacked with a lot of sophomores too, so a couple of those young guys were kind of overzealous. They were where they were supposed to be. They were just there too quick or too late. That will come with time and experience.”
“It’s a deal where they’ve just got to learn,” Knight said. “We’re teaching them every single day in practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.