ALBANY – Albany football coach David Knight got a gauge to see where his team is at in Thursday’s scrimmage with Fontainebleau to wrap up spring drills at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
Now he’s hoping the Hornets can add a few more players before the season begins in the fall.
“We need some more guys to come out and play,” Knight said. “We’ve got about 30-32 (players). We had some guys missing with grades. We had three or four that were hurt that had surgeries that weren’t back yet, so we were five or six guys down from what we should be, and it shows up. We played a 5A school. They had ones, twos, threes. They had fresh guys.”
“Early on, we’re able to hang with them,” Knight continued. “Early on, we’re able to play, but then the more fatigued we get, the hotter we get. You just can’t run these kids any more. We’ve got them in good shape, but they’re going both ways. They’re playing a physical team.”
“I thought our guys did good. They fought. They stayed in there. They fought all night. It’s just a deal where we just need to be able to give them a break so they don’t get so fatigued.”
The Hornets and Bulldogs battled to a 6-6 tie in final 10-minute session, which featured a running clock.
Albany got the ball first in the final period, but the drive ended when Aiden Casteel was sacked on third-and-8 at the Hornet 32.
The Bulldogs took over at their own 40 and scored three plays later as a 29-yard run on second down set up a 25-yard TD run on the next play. The PAT was no good, giving the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead with 5:50 to play in the period.
The Hornets turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession, but Albany’s Jon Duhe got an interception three plays later, giving the Hornets the ball at their own 12 with 2:02 to play.
Casteel connected with Zaden Tullos on a 45-yard pass on the right sideline on the first play of the drive and found Duhe for a 43-yard touchdown pass on the next play.
The PAT was blocked, tying the score at 6-6 with 1:18 to play.
Fontainebleau drove to its own 47 before firing an incomplete pass on fourth down to end the scrimmage.
“I was proud of them,” Knight said. “I thought they worked hard. I thought they came back at the end, scored that touchdown, tied it up, held them from scoring. It’s a work in progress. You knew once you lost some of the athletes we had off last year’s team, it was going to be a work in progress. The guys come, they work hard. For the most part, they’ve got a good attitude. Sometimes other factors play into football.”
In the goal line portion, the Bulldogs scored three straight touchdowns from 10 yards out on a pair of runs and a pass.
Casteel found Duhe on a 2-yard TD pass on fourth down during the Hornets’ possession during the goal line period.
The Bulldogs scored on their first series of the scrimmage, with a 26-yard screen pass setting up a 19-yard touchdown run on the seventh play of the drive.
The Hornets got a sack to end the Fontainebleau possession but were unable to get anything going on their first series.
The next Fontainebleau series featured touchdown runs of 70 and 33 yards in the first three plays, and the Bulldogs later added a 3-yard touchdown run.
“Until these guys see this live, they don’t know the speed of the game,” Knight said, noting the team has five seniors but three have never played football before. “We can’t simulate the speed of the game because our scout team is all eighth-graders and freshmen. Most of these teams, their twos are bigger than our ones, just taller, wider, thicker, older.”
The Hornets were unable to get anything going on their next series but came up with a fourth-down stop to end Fontainebleau’s eight-play series after the teams went through a kicking period.
The Bulldogs drove to the Fontainebleau 33 before ending their eight-play series, which was aided by a pass interference call and a facemask.
Fontainebleau’s second-teamers scored on a 41-yard run, while the Hornets had issues with fumbles on their series with the second-teamers.
Knight noted the Hornets played some players at new positions during the scrimmage while starting four or five eighth-graders who will be freshmen in the fall.
“We’ve just got to get some guys out,” Knight said. “We’ve got 32 guys out here. Normally, we have 40-42. We’re 7-8 guys down. If we have a normal senior class, then we have a bunch of kids. Next year, we’ll have a bunch of kids because we won’t lose but a couple of seniors.
“I was proud of them because we knew where to go. We knew what to do. We knew how to do it. We knew who we were supposed to block,” Knight said. “Now, the physicality part of the game, I can’t teach them that. I can’t help them there. They’ve got to have that within.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.