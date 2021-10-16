All things considered, Albany football coach David Knight couldn’t find much to fuss over in his team’s 45-6 loss at Sumner on Friday.
“Our kids worked hard,” Knight said, noting the Hornets lost more players to injuries during the game. “That’s all we can do. We didn’t have any excuses. That was all we had. It was the best we can play. There were a few little odds and ends, but you’re matching up a very seasoned, good team against a bunch of kids that were playing junior high ball together last year. Sprinkle in a couple of older kids, and these kids should have been playing JV somewhere Tuesday night instead of varsity (Friday) night.
“They played their hearts out,” Knight continued. “They played as good as they can play, and by no means were we mad at them. We they played a great game.”
Knight said the Cowboys scored on their first drive and again late in the first quarter.
Sumner led 21-0 when Albany’s Jon Duhe got an interception, which led to a touchdown pass from quarterback Aiden Casteel to Austin Watts.
Sumner led 24–6 at halftime.
“In the second half, we moved the ball several times,” Knight said. “We had several drives where we crossed the 50, got down to the 40, 35. We fumbled one, and a couple others, somebody would miss a block. Not just us, any body running these offenses will tell you they’re not designed to get behind the sticks. As long as you can keep going two, three, four yards or stopped at the line, you’re going to be successful. It’s when you’ve got to get behind the sticks, these offenses don’t work.”
“It was … just some inexperience stuff,” Knight continued. “By this time next year, they’ll look back at it and say, ‘why did I even do that? That’s not how it’s designed.’ But for last night, that’s what it was.”
Knight said the Cowboys scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half.
“We’re just so young on defense that we may have been in the right place, and we got run over, or then we may have been a step behind, and they just outrun us,” Knight said. “When you’ve got athletes that can run, speed kills, man. You’ve either got it or you don’t.
“Sumner’s coach (Ross Currier) will tell you they’ve got a ton of it,” Knight continued.
Knight is hoping the team can put together a strong finish to the season.
“We were impressed,” Knight said. “I think at one point, we only had one or two juniors and seniors on the field, so that gives us some hope for later on, and then the seniors that were out there, they were playing their hearts out. They know they’ve only got a few weeks left, and at this point, they’re playing for pride. You’ve got to tip your hats to them. They could easily quit and fold it up and go to the next thing. They’re gritting it out. They’ve played all four years, and they’re trying to win a couple more games before their career is over. We’ve got good kids to deal with. We’ve just got to figure out how to win football games.”
