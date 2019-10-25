FOOTBALL | All aboard! Walker's Brady returns from knee surgery in six months to join surging Wildcats in time for stretch run

WALKER – Walker High had taken possession of the ball for the first time in the second half, trailing Live Oak 7-0 when coach Chad Mahaffey called a pass play on first down.
When the ball left the right hand of quarterback Ethan McMasters, a ball delivered against one-on-one coverage, the Wildcats’ sideline raised up in anticipation.
On the other end of the route was senior wide receiver Kevin Brady, who after being lined up to the right of the team’s formation, was overcome with a huge smile at the thought of the possibilities about the play call.
“I knew my man Ethan would get it to me,” Brady said.
Brady continued his route toward the sideline, making the reception of McMasters’ pass for an 18-yard gain to the Eagles’ 30-yard line. Three plays later, the Wildcats were in the end zone with the tying touchdown.
Walker’s sideline exploded at the sight of Brady getting up from not only his first catch of season, but his first in over a year. It was a display of respect and admiration from both the Wildcats’ coaching staff and players to Brady, who after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL six months ago, was able to enjoy football nirvana once again.
“It was an eruption of people excited for him,” Mahaffey said of the reaction to Brady’s catch. “As coaches we were excited for him. He’s done everything we’ve asked without the guarantee of things going as well as they have. He’s earned the opportunity and he’s showing what he can bring to the team on the field now.”
Brady actually debuted the week before in Walker’s 41-6 homecoming win over Broadmoor. With the Wildcats comfortably in control 41-0 at halftime, allowing him to get a few snaps blocking down field for the running backs.
“It was a feeling like no other, I was kind of nervous,” Brady said of his return. “To be back out there with my teammates and brothers felt amazing.”
It marked a milestone for a player like Brady, who endeared himself to his teammates for his infectious personality, leadership and strict work ethic.
Brady had suffered the first major injury of his athletic career during Walker’s appearance in the Class 5A state championship basketball game March 9 against Thibodaux.
Brady was coming off his most memorable performance in the Wildcats’ semifinal win over Ouachita, where as a defensive replacement, he provided his team with 15 valuable minutes that included three rebounds and two assists.
There was a memorable blocked shot that Brady delivered, doing so from behind against a 6-foot-5 post player, leading to the tying layup from Jalen Cook en route to a 53-48 victory to advance to the state championship game.
Two days later, the Wildcats’ dreams of repeating as state champions came crashing down, falling 70-60 to Thibodaux, where Brady was injured hustling, trying to get back on defense.
“I went up and hit the floor,” Brady said. “I thought maybe I hyperextended it. I went to the tunnel to stretch; was running and cutting. I had a little ache but went back into the game and went up for a rebound and it popped. They took me out of the game for a little bit longer, went back in and started limping and they pulled me again.”
There wasn’t an evaluation of his left knee performed for another week or two, when at the insistence of Walker basketball coaches Anthony Schiro and Tommy Goodson, Brady consulted a physician because he was still noticeably limping.
Brady got an MRI and recalled the haunting words no athlete wants to hear when discussing the possibilities of such injuries.
“My mom texted me to call her when I got out of class,” Brady said. “She said we had to go to a surgical doctor and that I had torn my ACL in two spots. That was one of the worst days I’ve ever had. That’s when it hit me. It’s over.”
During his initial talks with the doctor, Brady was informed that the customary period of recovery from such a surgery was nine months, with six months representing a best-case scenario.
Never let it be said that Brady’s never up for a challenge and after his April 2 surgery, began his long road to recovery that included a difficult rehabilitation process.
“The doctor said if it was nine months, that my football career may be done, but that I could look forward to basketball,” Brady said. “When he said the absolute earliest could be six months, I left the office with a bit of confidence. I thought I could do this.”
Some of his football teammates such as McMasters, Keondre Brown and Timmy Lawson, believed so as well and were firmly in Brady’s corner.
To compound matters, the rehabilitation process was delayed when Brady started having chest pains a couple of weeks following surgery. After running tests, it was discovered one of his lungs was collapsing as the result of a hole that had been punctured in his esophagus during surgery, he said.
“It set me back even more,” Brady said. “I didn’t know how long it would take to close back.”
Mahaffey, who was hired as the school’s new football coach in March, was on hand at the state basketball tournament and despite not knowing Brady, had full empathy for him.
“I felt so bad for the kid,” he said. “For any kid going into their senior year and now there’s a chance he may not play. It’s tough for any kid to go through.”
With the actual rehabilitation getting underway April 23, Brady’s journey ebbed and flowed, finding himself looking for glimmers of hope on the most difficult days.
He had plenty of depth on his support team, a roster made up of family, friends, teammates, coaches along with the physical therapists on hand that gave Brady a nudge when needed.
“When people came to visit, that pushed me,” he said. “That these guys were behind me and cared.”
Getting his range of motion back was among the first orders of business for Brady, whose rehab process was transferred in May to Peake Performance in Denham Springs, where they maintained that he could return to playing football at the beginning of the season.
It was music to Brady’s ears.
“When I began working on my range of motion back, it was depressing,” Brady said. “They wanted me to pick up my leg and I couldn’t because my quad was dead.
“When they said six months, I didn’t know if I wanted to get my hopes up,” Brady said. “I started working with them and every day they said I was doing really good. I was excelling in everything.”
After missing out on team’s spring workouts, Brady’s spirits were lifted when he was around his teammates. He returned to watch them during summer workouts, and later going through the Baton Rouge-area 7-on-7 passing league in June.
There were key benchmarks that he was able to hit along the way, Brady said, such as being able to walk and later jog on a treadmill and complete “air squats” during his three-times-a-week sessions.
Brady began to envision the finish line, one that was closer to six months than the standard nine-month return he first feared.
With the start of the team’s preseason fall campaign Brady attended meetings and watched practice, even earning the nickname of “coach” from Mahaffey.
“He had to learn this (offense) like the rest of the guys, and it was harder for him because he had to learn without doing it,” Mahaffey said. “There were sometimes where we may have gotten some reports and you could tell he was kind of down in the dumps. But 98 percent of the days, he had as much excitement and enthusiasm as everybody.”
Brady progressed to the point where after several weeks into Walker’s season, he was ready to be put through his paces in order to gain medical clearance with the hope of returning to the field.
Brady said he took the first test with a knee brace on Sept. 20 and returned a week later with a fitted brace to complete another round of tests.
Part of that included Brady running routes and catching passes from McMasters, who was on hand to help his friend and teammate.
Brady was cleared to practice Oct. 2 – exactly six months after surgery – and made a late appearance in the Wildcats' game that same week against Broadmoor.
“It felt good being back out there, doing my thing,” he said. “It was like I really made it. I was back.”
For Mahaffey, now in his 11th year as a head coach and 19th in coaching, Brady’s ability to get back to a playing role in six months represented one of the more rapid returns from an ACL injury he’s witnessed.
“I told him he was already making a huge impact for us just because he has great enthusiasm,” Mahaffey said. “He’s a great leader. He’s been a tremendous part of our team even though he’s only gotten to play these last few weeks.”
Further validation took place when Walker, which was riding a three-game winning streak, visited parish rival Live Oak and trailed in the key District 4-5A game, 7-0 at halftime.
The Wildcats’ defense had stopped the Eagles' first drive of the third quarter and forced a punt. There was a 14-yard completion from McMasters to Brian Thomas to ignite the game-tying drive followed by Brady’s 18-yard catch that signaled more than a first down.
“They’re like a train that’s full steam ahead and I’m just glad to hop on,” said Brady, who caught four passes for 60 yards and a TD last season. “It slowed down just a bit so I could get back on. Every snap I get to play, I appreciate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.