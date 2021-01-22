Live Oak-DSHS Ray McKneely, TJ Magee.jpg
Denham Springs Ray McKneely (5) stiff-arms Live Oak's TJ Magee (5) during Friday's game.

ALL-DISTRICT FOOTBALL TEAMS

DISTRICT 4-5A

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB C’Zavian Teasett Scotlandville SOPH

QB Jonathan Swift Central JR

RB Marlon Gunn Jr. Scotlandville JR

RB Pierce Patterson Central SR

RB Connor Wisham Zachary JR

RB Chance Williams Scotlandville JR

RB Ray McKneely Denham Springs SOPH

RB Tiras Magee Live Oak JR

WR Malik Hilliard Central SR

WR Jon Hubbard Scotlandville SOPH

WR Reggie King Scotlandville SR

WR Chris Hilton Zachary SR

WR Kenson Tate Zachary SR

Walker-Broadmoor Brian Thomas
Walker’s Brian Thomas (11) hauls in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Thor Debetaz against Broadmoor.

WR Brian Thomas Walker SR

WR Christopher Davis Live Oak JR

TE CJ Knighten Scotlandville SR

OL Daniel Naquin Scotlandville SR

OL David Chassaigne Central SR

OL Grant Dunn Central SR

OL Dezmin Parker Zachary SOPH

OL Tre White Zachary SR

OL Ethan Ladner Walker JR

OL Trey Kimble Denham Springs SOPH

OL Nathan Curtis Live Oak JR

ATH Chance Williams Scotlandville JR

ATH Ray McKneely Denham Springs SOPH

P Gavin Widenbacher Denham Springs SR

K Logan Fletcher Zachary SR

K Landon Ratcliff Live Oak JR

KOR Da’veawn Armstead Central SR

LS Carson Jones Live Oak JR

MVP Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Tyler Scott Central SR

DL Bryce Cage Scotlandville SR

DL Jamie Cleveland Scotlandville SR

DL Elijah Hill Zachary SR

DL Aston Freeman Zachary JR

DL Porter Gibson Denham Springs SOPH

DL Kyle Kitto Live Oak SR

LB Gabe Patterson Central SR

LB Richard Bethley Central SR

LB Deitron Parker Scotlandville SR

LB Emauri Sibley Zachary JR

LB Braylan Lews Walker SR

LB Branson McCoy Live Oak SR

DB Mike Brown Scotlandville SR

DB Jeremiah Jackson Scotlandville JR

DB Da’veawn Armstead Central SR

DB Nah’Landri Stinson Central SR

DB Kylin Jackson Zachary SO

DB Ralph Walker Zachary SR

DB Troy Golmond Denham Springs SR

DB Aiden Saunders Live Oak JR

FLEX Leroy Robinson Scotlandville SR

MVP: Da’veawn Armstead, Central

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

(From parish teams only)

RB Rayshawn Simmons Walker

WR Micah Harrison Denham Springs

OL Zane Hooper Denham Springs

OL Jake Aldy Live Oak

TE Myles Edwards Denham Springs

LS Austin Bacigalupi Denham Springs

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Luke Cowart Live Oak

DL Luke Ydarrga Live Oak

LB Jed Cambre Denham Springs

DB CJ Davis Live Oak

DB TJ Magee Live Oak

Albany vs Loranger JJ Doherty
Albany quarterback JJ Doherty throws a pass against Loranger.

DISTRICT 8-3A

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB J.J. Doherty Albany JR

RB Bryce Vick Loranger JR

RB Malek Evans Sumner SR

RB Jake Dalmado Hannan SR

TE Daelyn Haney Sumner JR

TE Jarvis Dawson Bogalusa SR

WR Reece Wolfe Albany JR

WR Michael McCahill Albany SR

WR Raheem Roberts Bogalusa SR

WR Tajdryn Ford Bogalusa JR

OL Lane Eyster Albany JR

OL Derek Keating Bogalusa SR

OL Patrick Labbe Hannan SR

OL Drake DeAlminana Hannan SR

OL Jaden Armstrong Sumner SR

ATH Cory Robinson Hannan SR

K James Pham Hannan JR

RS Raheem Roberts Bogalusa SR

MVP: Jake Dalmado, Hannan

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Mark Pennison Hannan SR

DL Jakiem Robbins Sumner SR

DL Keydrann Tate Sumner JR

DL Javon Morris Bogalusa SR

LB Justin Coats Albany JR

LB Wyatt Coffey Hannan SR

LB Tylon Milton Sumner JR

LB Michael Lee Sumner JR

DB Raheem Roberts Bogalusa SR

DB Kevin Carlton Hannan SR

DB Bryce Gregoire Hannan SR

DB Adrian Gatlin Sumner SR

FLEX Reece Wolfe Albany JR

FLEX Patrick Rist Hannan SR

P McKaden Thompson Hannan

MVP: Keydrann Tate, Sumner

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB LaQuantion Bickham Sumner SR

RB Tyrese Wilson Albany JR

RB Talik Williams Bogalusa SO

RB Branden Self Sumner JR

RB Ta-lyn Williams Bogalusa FR

TE Spencer Georges Hannan SR

WR Adrian Gatlin Sumner SR

WR Anthony Turner Bogalusa SR

WR Jamarcus Williams Albany JR

WR Cade Hontiveros Hannan SR

WR Courtney Alexander Loranger SR

OL Desmond Johnson Bogalusa SR

OL Dawson Brunies Loranger SR

OL Ben Bonnaffee Hannan SR

OL Cade Madison Albany SR

OL Tyler Theriot Sumner

OL Ethan Landers Sumner

ATH Richard Lee Sumner SR

K Andres Moreno Sumner JR

RS Bryce Gregoire Hannan SR

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Antonio Lopinto Albany SO

DL Jarvis Dawson Bogalusa SR

DL Dejoin Zeno Bogalusa

DL Cullen Jennings Hannan SR

DL Andrew Young Loranger SR

LB Keyshawn Manning Bogalusa SO

LB Christian Blappart Loranger JR

LB Tyren Woolridge Sumner SR

LB Richard Lee Sumner SR

LB Grayson Pennison Hannan JR

DB Michael McCahill Albany SR

DB Seth Galyean Albany JR

DB Renynis Morris Bogalusa SO

DB Brennan Self Sumner JR

DB Darrion Nichols Bogalusa JR

FLEX Josh Taylor Bogalusa SR

P LaQuintion Bickham Sumner SR

HONORABLE MENTION: ALBANY | Offense: OL Mark Stewart; Defense: LB Austin Watts, DL Jordan Chester

DSITRICT 10-2A

(Springfield did not play a district game and did not participate in voting for the all-district team.)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Drew Milton St. Thomas Aquinas JR

RB Darrius Vaughn St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH

RB Devaki Williams St. Thomas Aquinas JR

RB Jackson Picone Northlake Christian SR

OL Joshua Dufour Northlake Christian SR

OL Hunter Bujol St. Thomas Aquinas SR

OL Cam Couture Pope John Paul II SOPH

OL Justin Perritt Northlake Christian SR

OL Peyton Parker St. Thomas Aquinas SR

TE Nunzio Martello St. Thomas Aquinas JR

WR Warren Campagna Pope John Paul II SR

WR Mason Mendoza Northlake Christian SR

ATH Casey Artigues St. Thomas Aquinas SR

P Michael Swan Northlake Christian SR

K Shawn Riviere Pope John Paul II JR

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jalen Thomas Pope John Paul II SR

DL Kylen Smith St. Thomas Aquinas SR

DL Geoffrey Gross Northlake Christian JR

DL Nunzio Martello St. Thomas Aquinas JR

LB Jackson Picone Northlake Christian SR

LB Michael Swan Northlake Christian SR

LB Darrius Vaughn St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH

LB Devaki Williams St. Thomas Aquinas JR

DB Collin Brindell Pope John Paul II SR

DB Jackson Ewing Pope John Paull II JR

DB Dane Watts St. Thomas Aquinas JR

DB Drew Milton St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH

ATH Casey Artigues St. Thomas Aquinas SR

OFFENSIVE MVP: Drew Milton, St. Thomas Aquinas

DEFNSIVE MVP: Jackson Picone, Northlake Christian

COACH OF THE YEAR: Randell Legette, St. Thomas Aquinas

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB George Arata Pope John Paul II JR

RB Andrew Beshenich Northlake Christian JR

RB Kyron Ross Northlake Christian JR

WR Michael Swan Northlake Christian SR

WR Chase Daigle St. Thomas Aquinas JR

WR Robby Worchel Pope John Paul II JR

TE Knox Hollis Northlake Christian SOPH

OL Nate Mitchell Northlake Christian SR

OL Logan Husser St. Thomas Aquinas SR

OL Aaron Moreau Pope John Paul II SR

OL Hayden Dutruch Northlake Christian FR

OL Nicholas Blum Pope John Paul II SOPH

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Kael McDaniel Pope John Paul II FR

DL Hayden Dutruch Northlake Christian FR

DL Kyron Ross Northlake Christian JR

DL Dante Dotey St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH

LB Justin Diggs Northlake Christian SR

LB Kymh Colar Pope John Paul II JR

LB Evan Hallmark St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH

LB Jack Everard Pope John Paul II JR

DB Trey Capdebascq Northlake Christian SOPH

DB Austin Davis St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH

DB Andrew Beshenich Northlake Christian JR

DB Lincoln Oertling Pope John Paul II JR

HONORABLE MENTION: NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN | Brantley Taylor, Mason Mendoza; POPE JOHN PAUL II | Joey Estopinal

