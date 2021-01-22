ALL-DISTRICT FOOTBALL TEAMS
DISTRICT 4-5A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB C’Zavian Teasett Scotlandville SOPH
QB Jonathan Swift Central JR
RB Marlon Gunn Jr. Scotlandville JR
RB Pierce Patterson Central SR
RB Connor Wisham Zachary JR
RB Chance Williams Scotlandville JR
RB Ray McKneely Denham Springs SOPH
RB Tiras Magee Live Oak JR
WR Malik Hilliard Central SR
WR Jon Hubbard Scotlandville SOPH
WR Reggie King Scotlandville SR
WR Chris Hilton Zachary SR
WR Kenson Tate Zachary SR
WR Brian Thomas Walker SR
WR Christopher Davis Live Oak JR
TE CJ Knighten Scotlandville SR
OL Daniel Naquin Scotlandville SR
OL David Chassaigne Central SR
OL Grant Dunn Central SR
OL Dezmin Parker Zachary SOPH
OL Tre White Zachary SR
OL Ethan Ladner Walker JR
OL Trey Kimble Denham Springs SOPH
OL Nathan Curtis Live Oak JR
ATH Chance Williams Scotlandville JR
ATH Ray McKneely Denham Springs SOPH
P Gavin Widenbacher Denham Springs SR
K Logan Fletcher Zachary SR
K Landon Ratcliff Live Oak JR
KOR Da’veawn Armstead Central SR
LS Carson Jones Live Oak JR
MVP Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Tyler Scott Central SR
DL Bryce Cage Scotlandville SR
DL Jamie Cleveland Scotlandville SR
DL Elijah Hill Zachary SR
DL Aston Freeman Zachary JR
DL Porter Gibson Denham Springs SOPH
DL Kyle Kitto Live Oak SR
LB Gabe Patterson Central SR
LB Richard Bethley Central SR
LB Deitron Parker Scotlandville SR
LB Emauri Sibley Zachary JR
LB Braylan Lews Walker SR
LB Branson McCoy Live Oak SR
DB Mike Brown Scotlandville SR
DB Jeremiah Jackson Scotlandville JR
DB Da’veawn Armstead Central SR
DB Nah’Landri Stinson Central SR
DB Kylin Jackson Zachary SO
DB Ralph Walker Zachary SR
DB Troy Golmond Denham Springs SR
DB Aiden Saunders Live Oak JR
FLEX Leroy Robinson Scotlandville SR
MVP: Da’veawn Armstead, Central
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
(From parish teams only)
RB Rayshawn Simmons Walker
WR Micah Harrison Denham Springs
OL Zane Hooper Denham Springs
OL Jake Aldy Live Oak
TE Myles Edwards Denham Springs
LS Austin Bacigalupi Denham Springs
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Luke Cowart Live Oak
DL Luke Ydarrga Live Oak
LB Jed Cambre Denham Springs
DB CJ Davis Live Oak
DB TJ Magee Live Oak
DISTRICT 8-3A
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB J.J. Doherty Albany JR
RB Bryce Vick Loranger JR
RB Malek Evans Sumner SR
RB Jake Dalmado Hannan SR
TE Daelyn Haney Sumner JR
TE Jarvis Dawson Bogalusa SR
WR Reece Wolfe Albany JR
WR Michael McCahill Albany SR
WR Raheem Roberts Bogalusa SR
WR Tajdryn Ford Bogalusa JR
OL Lane Eyster Albany JR
OL Derek Keating Bogalusa SR
OL Patrick Labbe Hannan SR
OL Drake DeAlminana Hannan SR
OL Jaden Armstrong Sumner SR
ATH Cory Robinson Hannan SR
K James Pham Hannan JR
RS Raheem Roberts Bogalusa SR
MVP: Jake Dalmado, Hannan
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Mark Pennison Hannan SR
DL Jakiem Robbins Sumner SR
DL Keydrann Tate Sumner JR
DL Javon Morris Bogalusa SR
LB Justin Coats Albany JR
LB Wyatt Coffey Hannan SR
LB Tylon Milton Sumner JR
LB Michael Lee Sumner JR
DB Raheem Roberts Bogalusa SR
DB Kevin Carlton Hannan SR
DB Bryce Gregoire Hannan SR
DB Adrian Gatlin Sumner SR
FLEX Reece Wolfe Albany JR
FLEX Patrick Rist Hannan SR
P McKaden Thompson Hannan
MVP: Keydrann Tate, Sumner
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB LaQuantion Bickham Sumner SR
RB Tyrese Wilson Albany JR
RB Talik Williams Bogalusa SO
RB Branden Self Sumner JR
RB Ta-lyn Williams Bogalusa FR
TE Spencer Georges Hannan SR
WR Adrian Gatlin Sumner SR
WR Anthony Turner Bogalusa SR
WR Jamarcus Williams Albany JR
WR Cade Hontiveros Hannan SR
WR Courtney Alexander Loranger SR
OL Desmond Johnson Bogalusa SR
OL Dawson Brunies Loranger SR
OL Ben Bonnaffee Hannan SR
OL Cade Madison Albany SR
OL Tyler Theriot Sumner
OL Ethan Landers Sumner
ATH Richard Lee Sumner SR
K Andres Moreno Sumner JR
RS Bryce Gregoire Hannan SR
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Antonio Lopinto Albany SO
DL Jarvis Dawson Bogalusa SR
DL Dejoin Zeno Bogalusa
DL Cullen Jennings Hannan SR
DL Andrew Young Loranger SR
LB Keyshawn Manning Bogalusa SO
LB Christian Blappart Loranger JR
LB Tyren Woolridge Sumner SR
LB Richard Lee Sumner SR
LB Grayson Pennison Hannan JR
DB Michael McCahill Albany SR
DB Seth Galyean Albany JR
DB Renynis Morris Bogalusa SO
DB Brennan Self Sumner JR
DB Darrion Nichols Bogalusa JR
FLEX Josh Taylor Bogalusa SR
P LaQuintion Bickham Sumner SR
HONORABLE MENTION: ALBANY | Offense: OL Mark Stewart; Defense: LB Austin Watts, DL Jordan Chester
DSITRICT 10-2A
(Springfield did not play a district game and did not participate in voting for the all-district team.)
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Drew Milton St. Thomas Aquinas JR
RB Darrius Vaughn St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH
RB Devaki Williams St. Thomas Aquinas JR
RB Jackson Picone Northlake Christian SR
OL Joshua Dufour Northlake Christian SR
OL Hunter Bujol St. Thomas Aquinas SR
OL Cam Couture Pope John Paul II SOPH
OL Justin Perritt Northlake Christian SR
OL Peyton Parker St. Thomas Aquinas SR
TE Nunzio Martello St. Thomas Aquinas JR
WR Warren Campagna Pope John Paul II SR
WR Mason Mendoza Northlake Christian SR
ATH Casey Artigues St. Thomas Aquinas SR
P Michael Swan Northlake Christian SR
K Shawn Riviere Pope John Paul II JR
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Jalen Thomas Pope John Paul II SR
DL Kylen Smith St. Thomas Aquinas SR
DL Geoffrey Gross Northlake Christian JR
DL Nunzio Martello St. Thomas Aquinas JR
LB Jackson Picone Northlake Christian SR
LB Michael Swan Northlake Christian SR
LB Darrius Vaughn St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH
LB Devaki Williams St. Thomas Aquinas JR
DB Collin Brindell Pope John Paul II SR
DB Jackson Ewing Pope John Paull II JR
DB Dane Watts St. Thomas Aquinas JR
DB Drew Milton St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH
ATH Casey Artigues St. Thomas Aquinas SR
OFFENSIVE MVP: Drew Milton, St. Thomas Aquinas
DEFNSIVE MVP: Jackson Picone, Northlake Christian
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randell Legette, St. Thomas Aquinas
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB George Arata Pope John Paul II JR
RB Andrew Beshenich Northlake Christian JR
RB Kyron Ross Northlake Christian JR
WR Michael Swan Northlake Christian SR
WR Chase Daigle St. Thomas Aquinas JR
WR Robby Worchel Pope John Paul II JR
TE Knox Hollis Northlake Christian SOPH
OL Nate Mitchell Northlake Christian SR
OL Logan Husser St. Thomas Aquinas SR
OL Aaron Moreau Pope John Paul II SR
OL Hayden Dutruch Northlake Christian FR
OL Nicholas Blum Pope John Paul II SOPH
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Kael McDaniel Pope John Paul II FR
DL Hayden Dutruch Northlake Christian FR
DL Kyron Ross Northlake Christian JR
DL Dante Dotey St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH
LB Justin Diggs Northlake Christian SR
LB Kymh Colar Pope John Paul II JR
LB Evan Hallmark St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH
LB Jack Everard Pope John Paul II JR
DB Trey Capdebascq Northlake Christian SOPH
DB Austin Davis St. Thomas Aquinas SOPH
DB Andrew Beshenich Northlake Christian JR
DB Lincoln Oertling Pope John Paul II JR
HONORABLE MENTION: NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN | Brantley Taylor, Mason Mendoza; POPE JOHN PAUL II | Joey Estopinal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.