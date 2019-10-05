ALBANY – Maybe it was fitting that the Albany defense turned in likely its most dominating half of the season in linebacker Tyler Bates’ return to the team.
Bates, who dislocated his elbow in the jamboree, returned to the team and the Hornets held Pearl River scoreless in the second half, keying a 39-23 homecoming win over Pearl River at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium on Friday.
“Tyler Bates helps,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “Maybe he just needed a half to kind of feel it out. They played incredible in the second half. We didn’t really challenge them at halftime. I was proud of the effort they were putting out. The kid’s (Pearl River’s Corey Warren) an amazing running back. I knew that they were going to score some points, so we just kept in positive. We had a few little issues we had to fix, and we corrected those at halftime on the board, and the guys showed up and responded it to it.”
"We (got) the win, and we held them under 30 points, so I feel great right now," Bates said.
Albany's offense did its part with quarterback J.J. Doherty completing 16-for-24 for 301 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 74 yards on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Warren rushed for 248 yards on 28 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Albany (3-2) trailed 23-22 at halftime and both teams missed scoring opportunities in the third quarter with the Hornets turning the ball over on downs on a bobbled fourth-down snap after driving to the Rebel 4.
Pearl River’s Brayden Bond missed a 33-yard field goal, setting up a 13-play, 80-yard drive that ended in Orlando Pineda’s 21-yard field goal two plays into the fourth quarter, giving the Hornets a 25-23 lead.
Albany forced a punt and took over at its own 20, and after a 32-yard pass from Doherty to Michael McCahill, Doherty connected with Trey Yelverton on a 47-yard TD pass, helping the Hornets to a 32-23 lead.
“We just saw they kept down, and we knew we had them over the top,” Doherty said of the play.
On the second play of the ensuing drive, Reece Wolfe intercepted Rebels’ quarterback Christian Kosinski.
“I knew we needed a change in momentum, so I read my receiver,” Reece Wolfe said. “We were in man coverage the whole night. I know he’s been running these short routes, so I just took one or two steps back. When he cut under me, I knew if he threw it, I was going to catch it, so as soon as he threw it, I just broke on the ball and it was there.”
The drive ended in a punt when the Rebels were flagged for holding and Pineda, who played at defensive end, and David Perez teamed for a sack of Kosinski.
“One guy that is going to get zero credit is David Perez,” Janis said. “Their running game is very similar to ours. It’s a gap-based power run scheme, and when the first guy pulls and kicks and the second guy comes in behind in lead. What David did is he took it for the team. He was not concerned about making tackles, and every time they ran that play to his side, he blew up the pulling guard that was supposed to kick him out, which forces the running back to cut it back. That’s something that kind of goes unnoticed by the casual viewer, but he did an outstanding job tonight.”
Ronnie Tubreville and Justin Coates paired up for another sack two plays later.
“Any time you get sacks like that, it’s going to benefit you,” Janis said. “One guy in particular we really challenged this week was Ronnie Tubreville on the defensive line. We just felt like he was kind of playing finesse last week against DeQuincy, and that’s not his game. He’s an extremely powerful, strong young man, and Coach Austin Thomas did a good job on the D-line coaching him up. Coach (David) Knight (Albany defensive coordinator) did a good job scheming this up and putting our guys in the right place. We talked about alignment discipline this week, and they did their job. When Ronnie wants to play and wants to be the strongest person out there, he can be, and you saw that tonight.”
Albany caught a break when Bond’s knee hit the ground attempting to catch the snap on a punt attempt, giving the Hornets the ball at the Pearl River 13.
That set up J.J. Doherty’s TD pass to Dae Dae Doherty on the next play, and Pineda’s PAT capped the scoring with 3:45 to play.
Pearl River (4-1) got the scoring started after a short kick to open the game set the Rebels up at their own 45.
Warren busted a 28-yard run on third down to the Albany 7, setting up his 5-yard TD run two plays later for a 7-0 lead.
Albany answered two plays later when J.J. Doherty hooked up with Rhett Wolfe on a 67-yard TD pass. Doherty’s two-point run gave the Hornets an 8-7 edge.
Two possessions later, Wolfe’s 27-yard punt return set up a 33-yard TD pass from Doherty to him, and Wolfe’s two-point run gave the Hornets a 16-7 lead.
“We saw that they were playing off, so we knew the short routes would be there, and there was a chance that we could break one, and that’s what we did,” Rhett Wolfe, who finished with five catches for 132 yards and two TDs, said. “On the corner, J.J. scrambled out, which gave us more time to get into our routes, and it was open, so we scored.”
After the Rebels took over at their own 46, Warren busted an 18-yard run on second down, setting up a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kosinski. Tyler Spiehler’s PAT cut the lead to 16-14 on the first play of the second half.
The Rebels forced a punt and took over at the Albany 39, where Brian Jenkins had two runs totaling 24 yards, and Warren busted a 10-yard run, setting up Bond’s 29-yard field goal, putting Pearl River ahead 17-16 with 8:46 to go in the first half.
From there, Albany went on a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive. Along the way, J.J. Doherty kept for 11 yards on first down and later hit Yelverton on a 15-yard pass.
On fourth down, the Rebels were flagged for offside, moving the ball to the Pearl River 18. Two plays later, J.J. Doherty hit Dae Dae Doherty on a 14-yard TD pass. The run failed, giving the Hornets a 22-16 lead with 4:06 to play in the first half.
After a horse-collar tackle call against the Hornets on the ensuing kickoff moved the ball to the Hornet 44, Warren capped a seven-play drive with an 8-yard TD run, giving the Rebels a 23-22 lead with 1:24 to play in the first half.
J.J. Doherty was intercepted on the Hornets’ next drive, and the Rebels ran out the clock to end the first half.
ALBANY 39, PEARL RIVER 23
Score By Quarters
Pearl River 7 16 0 0 -- 23
Albany 16 6 0 17 -- 39
Scoring summary
PR – Corey Warren 5 run (Tyler Spiehler kick)
AHS – Rhett Wolfe 67 pass from J.J. Doherty (Doherty run)
AHS – Wolfe 33 pass from Doherty (Wolfe run)
PR – Warren 34 pass from Christian Kosinski (Spiehler kick)
PR – Brayden Bond FG 29
AHS – Dae Dae Doherty 14 pass from J.J. Doherty (run failed)
PR – Warren 8 run (run failed)
AHS – Orlando Pineda FG 21
AHS – Trey Yelverton 47 pass from J.J. Doherty (Pineda kick)
AHS – Dae Dae Doherty 14 pass from J.J. Doherty (run failed)
PRHS AHS
First Downs 14 20
Rushes-Yards 44-233 37-125
Passing Yards 37 301
C-A-I 3-11-1 16-24-1
Punts-Avg. 3-40.3 4-25.75
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-50 5-42
