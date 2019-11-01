ALBANY – On his senior night, Tyler Bates left his mark.
With his team clinging to an 8-0 lead early in the second half, the Albany linebacker stepped in front of a pass over the middle and not only secured his first career interception, but returned it 39 yards for his first defensive score.
The interception return for a touchdown gave Albany all the cushion it needed in a non-district victory Friday over Beau Chene, 21-7.
“I caught it and it was the best emotion of my life,” Bates said. “When I got (to the end zone), I was just tired, but I finally did it.”
Albany football coach Mike Janis commended Bates for his play.
“If anybody deserves to go out like that, it’s him,” he said. “He was able to display his skill set. He possesses that ability and people got to see his speed.”
Albany (5-4) finished with 303 yards of total offense, with 132 yards on 45 rushes and going 10-of-17 through the air for 171 yards. However, the Hornets were slowed by five turnovers, losing a pair of fumbles and three interceptions.
Two of quarterback J.J. Doherty’s interceptions were in the end zone, and the third ended up giving Beau Chene its only score of the night.
“Five turnovers on the night is not going to win you many football games,” Janis said. “We threw three picks, had a fumble after a catch and a fumble on the run and lost them all. That’s not good football. In J.J.’s defense, this is the first game he’s had to play in cold weather, and I think he had some discomfort. But from this point on, it’s going to be cold. We have to figure out how to play with it and get over it.”
Beau Chene’s (1-8) Russell Wheeler fought valiantly for the Gators, providing 117 of the team’s 189 total yards, 102 of which came via 22 rushing attempts.
In the second half, Albany keyed hard on Wheeler, limiting the Gators’ offense.
“We just needed to make sure we weren’t over pursuing,” Janis said. “We were having some trouble getting too far up the field. They kind of looked like LSU’s offense with the delay on the zone, giving it to him and letting him pick his hole and go. They had a lot of success with that.”
Said Bates: “We saw what (Wheeler) was doing, so we went to a four-man front. And we just crashed everybody down. That slowed him down some and gave everyone time to tackle him. We definitely underestimated them.”
Albany broke the scoreless deadlock with a five-yard run from Doherty on its second drive of the game. He then called his own number on the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
When the Hornets got the ball back following Bates’ interception, they struck quickly when Doherty hit Michael McCahill for an 84-yard catch and run.
Beau Chene’s only score came after an interception with the Gators scoring on an 11-yard pass from J’Kai Sharp to Adrian Eaglin.
Albany 21, Beau Chene 7
Score By Quarters
Beau Chene 0 0 0 7 - 7
Albany 0 8 13 0 21
Scoring Summary
AHS: JJ Doherty 5 run (J. Doherty run)
AHS: Tyler Bates 40 interception return (conversion failed)
AHS: Michael McCahill 84 pass from Doherty (Orlando Pineda kick)
BCHS: J’Kai Sharp 8 pass to Adrian Eaglin (Jake Doucet kick)
BCHS AHS
First Downs 7 13
Rushes – Yards 28–107 45 – 132
Passing Yards 82 171
C–A–I 8–17–2 10 –17– 3
Punts–Avg 2–37.0 0-0
Fumbles Lost 0 2
Penalties –Yards 5–37 4–50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.