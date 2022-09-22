SPRINGFIELD – Simply put, somebody’s going to have their first loss of the season at the conclusion of Friday’s Springfield-Slaughter Charter game.
Springfield moved to 3-0 on the season after picking up a 52-49 win over Albany in the Battle of I-12 last week, while the Knights are also undefeated.
The Bulldogs’ homecoming game is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Springfield.
“This is definitely not a gimme week,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “We’ve got a tough opponent coming in here. Slaughter Charter’s a very formidable opponent. They’re undefeated as well. We’re expecting a tough challenge. We’re going to definitely have to bring a great effort into this Friday for us to come out with a win.”
Serpas the team is also dealing with some injuries and players who are battling colds on top of navigating homecoming festivities.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to get re-focused and trying to get everything back to where we need to be at to try to get the focus back on the actual football game itself … because we’ve got a lot of distractions going on,” Serpas said. “That’s what we’re trying to do is minimize the distractions and so far, early on, it’s been a struggle with the hype of the win and then you’ve got the colds and then homecoming on top of that. It’s really kind of been one of those things where early on this week we’ve been struggling with that and then trying to get the kids’ bodies back healed up.”
Jatoris Buggage continued his torrid pace to start the season, rushing for 294 yards and four touchdowns last week.
“He definitely put on a great performance,” Serpas said. “His balance and just being able to break away, once he got into that second and third level, there was no stopping him. The line did a great job of creating big holes for him, too.”
Serpas said Walter Lee, Walton Lee and Tyler Gardner played both ways on the line for most of the game, while Ethan Crawford returned to the game after getting injured.
“It was definitely big for us up front and it proved to pay off for us in the long run,” Serpas said. “We needed every single one of those yards, and those guys came up clutch for us.”
Serpas also praised the efforts of quarterback Luke Husser, H-back Layden Richards and receiver Caden Dykes in the passing game. Richards caught two passes for 56 yards, while Dykes caught a touchdown pass for 33-yards and a two-point reception last week. Serpas said Dykes picked up some confidence playing in the junior varsity game last week and helped fill a void after Payton Gibbens was injured in the Albany game.
“I think that kind of re-instilled some confidence in his abilities, which we knew he had all along,” Serpas said of Dykes. “Come Friday night, when he had the opportunity, he was able to make those plays, and we knew that was within him. He just had to find it himself. Hopefully this is going to be a springboard for things to happen for him in the future …”
Defensively, Serpas said the Bulldogs had several breakdowns against Albany.
“For some reason, early on it looked like we had an understanding of what our responsibilities were, especially in our outside linebacker play,” Serpas said. “That is something that we kind of addressed through film watching that (Monday) and something we cleaned up through the film process and something we’re going to try to correct throughout this week. Hopefully that will help us out a lot going into this game.
“I do think that had we recognized that a little sooner and been able to fix some of those things (against Albany), I think we play a little bit cleaner ball game, and we don’t allow some of those bigger plays that happened to us last week,” Serpas continued. “They were definitely able to take advantage of some of our breakdowns defensively.”
Slaughter Charter has wins over East Iberville (36-34), Varnado (16-8) and Collegiate Baton Rouge (54-14) and is led by running back Marrion Perry, who is averaging 82.7 rushing yards per game and leads the team with five total touchdowns.
“The running back, who was a big factor for them last year, returns,” Serpas said. “It seems he’s a little bigger than what he was last year, and he was a load last year. He’s definitely going to be, it looks like, their work horse this year. He’s definitely going to have to be a kid that we key in on and try do everything we can to bring him down. I don’t think he’s going to be quite the power back that we saw last week (in Albany’s Antonio Lopinto), but trying to box him is definitely going to be the key to this week.”
Serpas said Knights quarterback Gauge Spinks is also a running threat, while receiver Joshua Thomas is also a big part of the offense.
“They do spread the ball around a little bit, and that’s going to be something where we’re going to be challenged all over the field,” Serpas said. “Defensively, we’re going to have to be sound in what we’re doing and making sure that we’re not just keying in on one person. It’s definitely going to have to take a full aspect of every level of our defense is going to have to be able to perform.”
The Knights base out of a split-four scheme on defense.
“They do a good job of rallying to the ball,” Serpas said. “They’ve got a lot of size up front. For a 1A school, they play with a lot of intensity. They’re very sound in what they do. I do think that they’re kind of aggressive, so I think that we’re going to try to take advantage of some of their aggressiveness. I think there’s going to be windows for us to be able to make some big plays there. If they do that, hopefully things will be able to open up for us, whether that be in the passing game or if (Buggage) gets to that second level, it’s going to be tough to stop him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.