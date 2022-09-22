AHS VS SHS BATTLE OF I-12 2022 -- Ethan Lipscomb, Seth Hoffman-Olmo, Antonio Lopinto

Springfield's Ethan Lipscomb (16) gets some running room between Albany defenders Seth Hoffman-Olmo (21) and Antonio Lopinto (14).

SPRINGFIELD – Simply put, somebody’s going to have their first loss of the season at the conclusion of Friday’s Springfield-Slaughter Charter game.

Springfield moved to 3-0 on the season after picking up a 52-49 win over Albany in the Battle of I-12 last week, while the Knights are also undefeated.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses hosting Slaughter Charter for homecoming on Friday.

