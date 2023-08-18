DENHAM SPRINGS – Thursday’s scrimmage against Woodlawn may have served as a wake-up call for the Denham Springs High football team as it continues to gear up for the season.
Woodlawn scored once on a long pass play during the timed portion of the scrimmage at Yellow Jacket Stadium, while the DSHS offense was shut out during the same span.
“At the end of the day, our job is to take care of these kids, and one way we do that in this program in the culture we’ve built is we’re honest – brutally honest, where we want these kids to be able to execute at a high level,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said after delivering a fiery post-scrimmage talk in which he challenged the team following its effort. “Sometimes you’ve got to be able to handle the truth, and the truth is we didn’t execute tonight. We lost first downs. We had plenty of turnovers and plenty of mistakes, but that’s why it’s preseason game one. We’ve got another one to kind of work through all this. We have a team that’s inexperienced and young. We’re going to have our growing pains, but it’s not OK to be satisfied with growing pains. You have to continue to fight through them and go through them, but you’ve got to go through them with a grit and attitude, and that’s what I’m not seeing right now.”
After going through the controlled portion of the scrimmage, which featured multiple series with the teams first-and-second-team groups as well as a short series with third-teamers, the teams moved to the first of two 12-minute timed halves.
Neither team got anything going on their first possessions, with the DSHS defense forcing a ‘punt’ on Woodlawn’s first drive, and Woodlawn doing the same after penalties halted the Yellow Jackets’ first possession.
Denham’s Maison Vorise intercepted a pass on the ensuing Woodlawn possession, but a holding penalty and a sack thwarted the next Yellow Jacket drive.
“I’m really pleased defensively,” Beard said. “We know what we have right now. We know what we’ve got to work on. We know at times we’re going to give up some stuff in the box because we’ve got a smaller defensive line that will be in there at times and situations, but I’m OK with the nastiness and the tenacity we played with defensively. I thought we did some great things. We got a turnover. We got some critical stops. We’ve just got to continue to work and jell and get comfortable and trust each other.”
Woodlawn drove to the DSHS 20 but missed a 37-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the first half.
Denham Springs got the ball first to start the second half and netted five yards on three plays before a punt.
From there, Woodlawn took over at its own 35 and went to work on its ground game, moving to the Yellow Jacket 31, where the Panthers connected on a touchdown on third-and-1 and added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 8:21 to play in the game.
“As strong as our back end is defensively, we’ve got to be able to get pressure,” Beard said. “We can’t expect them to hold up for five to seven seconds. That’s still something that, again, you’re going to see some of the youth in our defense as we work through the growing pains getting pressures and doing things up front. Being undersized at times makes it tougher, but we’ve got to continue to do a good job of winning those one-on-ones in the box to take the pressure off the back end.”
Denham Springs took over at its own 30 and moved to the Woodlawn 40 in four plays as Hudson Byers carried three times for 16 yards and Jerry Horne hit Ty’lan Haynes on a 14-yard pass.
The drive stalled when Horne threw incomplete out of bounds under pressure on fourth-and-5 from the Woodlawn 39.
The Jackets forced a punt, and DSHS took over at its 24 with 3:55 to play, and Horne had a 16-yard keeper on first down, followed by a deep pass to LSU commit Da’Shawn McBryde, who made the reception while draped in double coverage.
Three plays later, Horne kept for a first down to the Woodlawn 7 but was intercepted inside the 5.
“The thing is you can’t get just get comfortable surviving off the dog package when you put Da’Shawn McBryde and Maison Vorise on offense,” Beard said. “You’re only going to get them so much right now early in the year with it being this hot and getting guys conditioned to play this game. You can’t rely on every fourth series getting into the dog package and doing something. Guys have got to do it every other time. Other than that, there were some glimpses.”
The Panthers netted five yards on three plays as the Yellow Jackets used their timeouts on defense.
After forcing a punt, DSHS took over at its own 37, where Horne threw incomplete on first down and was sacked on the final play.
During the controlled portion of the scrimmage, Denham Springs’ first-team defense held Woodlawn on its first eight-play series and answered as Horne connected with Colton LeBeouf on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Horne hit Haynes on a 10-yard pass and Hunter Rider on a 16-yard reception and had a 12-yard scramble after Woodlawn was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the drive.
“I thought the first drive, we came out, we looked really good and finished the drive,” Beard said. “We came out and looked really sharp and then … we make a mistake or two. We start dropping our eyes and dropping our heads. Our body language gets poor, and we start pointing fingers instead of fighting through it, which is the youth and inexperience. Our guys have just got to keep playing.”
Woodlawn’s third team offense scored on a 1-yard run before the first-teamers returned to put together a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive which culminated in a 5-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-6.
“If you look at it, we were there, but they made the play and we didn’t,” Beard said. “But we’re there, so more times than not, we’re going to have a chance to make that play and will. They just made it that time.”
Horne was intercepted on the third play of the ensuing DSHS possession, but Woodlawn was called for pass interference, moving the ball to the Panthers’ 36.
Byers busted a 14-yard run, but the drive fizzled out when the Jackets lost yardage on a fumbled snap on third down.
Denham’s second team offense had a 69-yard touchdown pass from Carson Burrell to Cameron Brown wiped out by a penalty.
“I love where we’re at,” Beard said. “We’re going to be honest with them. We’re going to call out the negative stuff. Everybody grows from the negative being called out because you don’t want the negative to eat the rest of everybody else. You’re either bringing somebody up or bringing somebody down, so the negative things, we’re going to call out – the body language, because that brings people down around you, but when we get that cleaned up and grow what we’re doing football-wise, we’ve got a chance to be a good football team.”
