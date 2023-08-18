DSHS-Woodlawn FB Scrimmage

Action from Thursday's Denham Springs-Woodlawn scrimmage at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

DENHAM SPRINGS – Thursday’s scrimmage against Woodlawn may have served as a wake-up call for the Denham Springs High football team as it continues to gear up for the season.

Woodlawn scored once on a long pass play during the timed portion of the scrimmage at Yellow Jacket Stadium, while the DSHS offense was shut out during the same span.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' scrimmage against Woodlawn.
