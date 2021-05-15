DENHAM SPRINGS -- Just before his team was about to begin play in the second of two timed halves in its spring game with East Ascension, Denham Springs football coach Brett Bead implored his team to ‘finish’.
While the finish wasn’t quite what Beard had in mind, he couldn’t complain about what he saw from his team Saturday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“It came down to what I’d like to think (are) two legit teams getting after it, and it came down to one final throw in the end zone that just missed,” Beard said after a pass from Reese Mooney to Micah Harrison in the end zone was incomplete on the final play of the scrimmage after Harrison was ruled out of bounds. “I think our kids are getting better. There’s no doubt about it, our kids look different competing. They look different wanting to play. They look different wanting to fight, and they just played the game different today. That’s what I couldn’t be more proud of. They looked like Denham Springs. They looked like us. It looked like the type of teams we try to build to go out and play this game and go out and be successful. That’s what I’m most pleased with. We competed down to the last minute and had every opportunity and really just got physical.”
East Ascension scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to go ahead 14-7 with just over a minute to play, and the Yellow Jackets took over at their own 30.
Two plays later, Mooney hit Harrison on an 11-yard pass. Two plays later, Ford McDaniel recovered a Mooney fumble.
On the next play, Mooney found Andrew Goodwin, who made a 43-yard catch-and-run to the EA 21. Mooney had an 8-yard scamper then threw incomplete into the end zone to set up the final play of the scrimmage.
Harrison made the grab on the play, but officials ruled he was out of bounds on the left side of the end zone.
“It was kind of a bad snap, so I had to look up real quick and the corner kind of vacated, and I just tried to put it up there for Micah,” Mooney said. “I thought he came down with it in bounds, but it is what it is.”
“It’s awesome to have success early in the game, but at the end of the day, it comes down to the final minutes of the game,” Mooney continued. “You never know what’s going to happen, but I thought we fought really hard, so I’m really proud …”
Neither team scored on its first possession of the timed portion of the scrimmage, but DSHS broke the stalemate on its second drive as Camron Eirick made a leaping grab for a 21-yard gain on the first play.
Ray McKneely had three straight runs totaling 17 yards, and Mooney hit Harrison for 14 yards on third down to keep the drive going. Two plays later, EA was called for roughing the passer, moving the ball to the Spartan 7, where Mooney hit Goodwin for a TD on the next play. Gus Cisneros hit the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
“I think it’s going to be hard for anybody to really buckle down on Ray McKneely or take away Camron Eirick or take away Micah Harrison in the slot,” Beard said. “I think we’ve got a lot of dudes who play the game and play the game the right way that are very athletic and very gifted players, so I do think you want really be able to screw down on one guy can beat you. There’s going to be a lot of love to spread. We’ve got to let all these kids have an opportunity to touch the ball. Reese has just got to get through his progression and be confident with his progression and pull the trigger and give whoever that guy is the right opportunity to make a play.”
The Spartans’ ensuing possession ended with a Maison Vorise interception.
“I think we played good today,” said Vorise, who also had an interception to end EA’s first drive in the timed portion of the scrimmage. “We came out with some new coverages this year, and I think I like them. I like to press more when I play corner, so I think that’s what really got me these picks today.
“I just saw him going deep, and it was kind of a wobbly pass, so I came back to the ball and got the pick,” Vorise continued. “On the second one, I just bit on the wheel route and got a pick on that one.”
EA scored on its first possession of the second half of the timed portion of the scrimmage, going 70 yards in seven plays. The Spartans had runs of 22 and 16 yards, with a facemask penalty on DSHS on the second moving the ball to the Yellow Jacket 18.
Two plays later, the Spartans scored on an 11-yard run and added the PAT to tie the game.
The next two DSHS drives came up empty, and EA missed a 49-yard field goal attempt wide left.
EA took over at the DSHS 45 following a simulated punt and scored the winning touchdown to cap a three-play drive that featured runs of 13 and 14 yards before an encroachment call set up the touchdown.
The Spartans drove to the DSHS 1 in their first 12-play series with first-teamers, using a 48-yard run to get to the Denham 1. On fourth down, EA threw incomplete to the end zone, but the Yellow Jackets were called for roughing the passer.
DSHS held, however, with Vorise breaking up a pass in the end zone on fourth down.
The DSHS first-teamers drove to the EA 7 on their first series of the scrimmage, with Harrison busting a 25-yard run and McKneely and 19-yard run. The series stalled when McKneely was stopped for a loss on fourth-and-goal from the EA 1.
The DSHS defense got a fumble recovery from Jed Cambre and three sacks when the EA first-team offense went out for another series.
Beard said some focal points coming out of the scrimmage will be in limiting big plays and performing better on third down.
“Some of the things that hurt us last year we saw again, and that’s on me,” Beard said. “Let’s not beat around the bush – if the same mistakes we made last year that hurt us, we’re making, that’s on me and our coaching staff, and it’s our job to get that fixed. We’ve got to win third-and-short. We’ve got to be better on the edge and quit getting gashed and quit giving up the big plays by not having guys where they’re supposed to be or teach guys to be where they’re supposed to be. Those things are on us as coaches.”
Something different
The Yellow Jackets wore purple helmets for the scrimmage, a new look for the team, which has worn gold or white helmets in past seasons. Beard said the move was made with several things in mind, including the team’s coaching turnover, COVID-19 and the loss of DSHS player Remy Hidalgo last season.
“I think just needed a re-boot and a re-start and to give these kids something that they can give Denham Springs and make Denham Springs theirs,” Beard said. “I think we start with a little change with the purple helmets. We’re going to bring the gold jerseys back this year, just some little twists to revamp a very rich program that I couldn’t be more excited and more in love to be a part of. It’s my job to create that excitement and for these boys to buy in. At the end of the day, if you have the ‘DS’ on your helmet, it doesn’t really matter what color it is. You’re a Jacket, and you’re representing something bigger than you, but (it’s) a little change and a little reboot to kind of get them re-focused and reward them for fighting through and sticking through with what we’ve been through.”
