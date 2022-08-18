DSHS vs Woodlawn football scrimmage 08-17-22

The Denham Springs High football team takes part in a scrimmage against Woodlawn High on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard couldn’t complain about his team’s effort in its scrimmage at Woodlawn on Wednesday.

The teams battled to a scoreless tie in the live portion of the scrimmage, while the Panthers scored on a 70-yard pass play on their first play of the scripted portion of the scrimmage.

DSHS vs Woodlawn football scrimmage 08-17-22

The Denham Springs High football team takes part in a scrimmage against Woodlawn High on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.