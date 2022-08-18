Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard couldn’t complain about his team’s effort in its scrimmage at Woodlawn on Wednesday.
The teams battled to a scoreless tie in the live portion of the scrimmage, while the Panthers scored on a 70-yard pass play on their first play of the scripted portion of the scrimmage.
“I walked off that field last night very proud of our kids, very proud of our coaching staff,” Beard said. “Early in the year, you could have a lot of hiccups, and that’s normal, but it was really smooth. Our kids really just gave us everything, which was a big deal.”
“Our kids play hard,” Beard continued. “I love this group. I love these kids. They fight for however long we’ve got to fight for each other and for Denham Springs. With that, I’m excited to see how they grow as football players and grow this program.”
Beard admitted the scripted portion of the scrimmage was different in terms of getting a true feel for the game.
“Our big goal going into the scripted part was ‘play the play,’” he said. “I’m not worried about the situation in the scripted part. Play the play. Get your eyes where they’re supposed to. Get your body where it’s supposed to be. Do your job and just play the play, and then put the ball down and play the next play. And then when we get to the live part, that’s when we’re going to play our game and put it all together, and I thought we did a lot better job of that. We really bounced back.”
It continued a trend for the Panthers, who scored on big plays against the Yellow Jackets early in previous scrimmages.
“That’s the code we’re trying to crack, man,” Beard said. “How do you get these kids as comfortable as possible as quick as possible, so they come out fast. The game’s a lot more fun when you’re not digging yourself a hole and having to play out of a hole. Sometimes with teams like this that are older, they’ve been there, done that, they’ve just got to get those excitement nerves out of the way. The butterflies are a different kind of butterflies than they as a sophomore and even as a junior. Now it’s an excitement nerve. It’s an adrenaline rush that they’ve got to settle in on and just do their job and just keep them in front of you until we settle down and just get comfortable so you can play the game fast.”
“They scored on the very first play, came out and threw a bomb down the field, and then after that, we did a really good job defensively of clamping down and giving them fits and settled in, and I was really pleased with the way we played,” Beard continued.
Beard praised the play of the Yellow Jackets’ linebacking corps – Hayden Rushing, Jonas Clarke and Eli Digirolamo, Jude Horne and Jed Cambre and defensive end Alex Chandler.
“Alex Chandler looked like vintage Alex Chandler,” Beard said. “He played probably played one of the best games he’s played in two years. He finally looked like himself again. He flew around. He was disruptive. I’ve always said Alex’s game, he’s not the biggest D-lineman, but he’s a disruptor because he gets in that backfield and causes problems. That was him last night.”
Beard was also pleased with the play of safeties Da’Shawn McBryde and Rancher Miller.
“Our safeties … they’re our youngest, so they need as much live action as possible,” Beard said. “I thought once Rancher settled in, he got a lot better throughout the night, and I thought Da’Shawn played a really great game, and you watched him get better and better as the night went on.”
“I think early in the year, we tackled well, but for early in the year to be disciplined, not getting caught up in some of the after the whistle stuff that could have happened, we were very disciplined and I thought we were very physical, and that I love to see,” Beard continued.
Beard said the DSHS defense gave up a touchdown to the Yellow Jacket offense, which went 70 yards in three plays in a two-minute drill in practice Tuesday, but the defense came up with two stops against Woodlawn in two-minute situations in Wednesday’s scrimmage.
“You see growth right there because definitely talked about it,” Beard said. “You turn around the next day against somebody like Woodlawn, and we got it done.”
On offense, Beard praised running back Cam Kelly and tight end Seth Bishop.
“Offensively, I thought Cam Kelly ran the ball well in between the tackles, and Seth Bishop had a couple of big plays,” Beard said. “He’s a tight end, a guy we usually don’t throw the football to a whole lot, but he had two really big plays that showed us that he is capable of being that complete tight end and a guy that can be a threat in the passing game.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets missed a field goal, threw an interception in the end zone and took a big loss in the red zone to move out of field goal range.
“We put together some good drives,” Beard said. “We just didn’t finish drives, and that’s where we’ve got to continue to get better. Early in the year, you’re very vanilla offensively. It’s not always easy to play your game against these guys. You don’t really prepare for a scrimmage and a jamboree. You’re working on you, and it’s still early, so you’re vanilla.”
“Kids can go out to practice and be comfortable, but you’ve got to be able to do it front of packed stands and cheerleaders and mom and dad and girlfriend and everything else, and that’s the kids that we’ve got to find,” Beard continued. “Can you do the job when pressure’s high?”
