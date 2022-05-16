Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard couldn’t find much wrong with his team’s effort in its spring scrimmage with East Ascension on Saturday, and that’s a good thing.
“With our kids, we harped (on) growth every day, getting a little bit better every day, staying committed to the process and accepting this challenge and this test that we had with EA and just attacking it so you could get into this break before June 1, and we start back,” Beard said. “I was really pleased with our spring. Sometimes you focus on getting healthy and getting better. We stayed healthy for the most part, and we got better every day, so you would have to say this spring was a huge success for us.”
The Yellow Jackets oustscored the Spartans 13-7 in the timed portion of the scrimmage with Micah Harrison scoring on a pass from Reese Mooney, and Ray McKneely scoring on a touchdown run.
“EA is such a huge measuring stick,” Beard said. “To get that in the spring going into summer knowing what you need to focus on and prepare for a season, it’s so huge to have that. (East Ascension) Coach (Darnell) Lee and I have a great relationship. Even though we’re joining districts, I hope we continue this because it is just a great measuring stick for both programs with the work that we get in. It’s a class spring game, class scrimmage of just good, hard-nosed football. Really, I couldn’t ask for anything more as far as the test to end the school year looking at a bunch of question marks that we have, it kind of gives you a good idea of what you need to focus on to compete in 5A football in this state.”
Beard said one of the question marks he still has coming out of the scrimmage is how to get his team to get started faster in game situations.
“The set plays part (of the scrimmage), it’s so hard to get a gauge because it’s really just play, just play the next play,” Beard said. “We come out, and in the first three plays, we stone them defensively. Usually, you’re celebrating a three-and-out and you’re off the field. You’re going to play four (of the series), and they take a big shot and catch us over the top and catch us relaxing right there and kind of take it all back right there.
“It’s a tough deal with the scripted (portion),” Beard continued. “You’re not so much looking at the game of football as it is you’re looking at plays and getting those kids that experience. You kind of hope for some mistakes because that’s what you need to clean up. Ultimately you get into the live game situation, and that’s where you get into situations, and you’ve got to get out of situations. You can feed off of the momentum. You can be rewarded for getting a stop, a three-and-out, a turnover, and then you’re off the field and the other side of the ball’s out there doing their job.
“We were really able to get after them in the scrimmage part, where I thought (EA) had a great set scrimmage part at the beginning,” Beard said. “I guess if you had to look at it, they might have won the first and second quarter. We won the third and fourth quarter.”
Beard praised the spring effort running back Cam Kelly has put together.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of getting No. 4 (Kelly), 5 (McKneely) and 7 (Harrison) all on the field at the same time and distributing the ball amongst our playmakers,” Beard said.
Porter Gibson, who played on the offensive line and at nose guard during the spring, also drew praise from Beard.
“He was able to really make our offense go when he went to O-line,” Beard said.
Beard also liked the effort Hayden Rushing put forth in the spring.
“Him going up against Andrew Goodwin and (Tyler) Kimble a lot of times, those were some great, physical battles within our program,” Beard said. “Summing up the iron sharpens iron, that was exactly what we wanted with our guys making each other better.”
Beard said the team will take a break from football after the team goes over the film of the spring game Tuesday morning.
“And then, we don’t want to talk football,” Beard said. “We want to talk to our kids. We want our kids to focus on exams, finishing up strong for the school year, getting a break from us, getting a break for their bodies, just letting their bodies rest, so when you come back on June 1, you’re excited to be back. You’re fresh mentally and physically and just ready to start the grind all over again.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Beard continued. “I love these kids. I’ve never had a senior-heavy group like this, so I’m intrigued to see how it continues to develop and watch these guys grow up. We’ve got some great young men leading the program right now, and we’re really excited to see them compete and play. It’s going to be a fun year with this group.”
