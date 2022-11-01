It’s not quite done, but it’s getting closer.
Denham Springs High football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said via text Tuesday afternoon the school is awaiting city approval, which should pave the way for the Yellow Jackets to host Walker in the first game at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday.
Social media posts earlier Tuesday indicated the game was set to be held at the new stadium, but in his text, Beard said it would become ‘officially official tomorrow (Wednesday)’ once the city gives approval.
Beard said a meeting with the fire marshal was set for Tuesday.
The reconfiguration of Yellow Jacket Stadium, which includes a track, began at the conclusion of soccer season earlier this year with on-campus baseball and softball facilities also being built as part of the project.
