New Yellow Jacket Stadium

Pictured is the new Yellow Jacket Stadium for Denham Springs High School, a centerpiece of the school's multi-million dollar renovation to its on-campus athletic facilities.

 David Gray | The News

It’s not quite done, but it’s getting closer.

Denham Springs High football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said via text Tuesday afternoon the school is awaiting city approval, which should pave the way for the Yellow Jackets to host Walker in the first game at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday.

