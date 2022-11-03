As far as Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard and Walker counterpart Chad Mahaffey are concerned, this year’s version of their game sets up almost perfectly.
It’s the first game in the new Yellow Jacket Stadium, with Beard confirming via text Thursday afternoon the opening of school's new football facility with two words: 'It's official.'
Both teams are in the Division I non-select playoff mix with the Yellow Jackets at No. 13 in the power rankings and Walker at No. 22, according to geauxpreps.com.
“Ideally the only other thing you’d want is both of us being 8-1 or 9-0 going after each other for a district title, but you’re talking about two winning programs in Livingston Parish in 5A football, which is big-time and tying it up one more go-round before the playoffs,” Beard said. “I’m sure Chad’s a lot like I am. We’re just working on us. You can’t get wrapped up in the LP rivalry game. You can’t get wrapped up in any of that. The fact is, we’ve got to continue to work on us as we get ready to catch fire going into the playoffs. I’m sure he’s going to be the same way. They’re going to pull every stop to stay on their heater and keep rolling in the playoffs, but we’ve got to do the same thing. We’ve just got to continue to be us and bet better at being us.”
Walker (6-3, 2-2) is on a two-game win streak after a 35-7 victory over St. Amant last week.
“I feel like we’ve come out the last couple of weeks and played pretty well, and obviously Denham brings a tremendous challenge and got a great team,” Mahaffey said. “For us, I think we’d like to keep the momentum going that we’ve built and certainly try to improve yourself in the playoff seedings and get another win before you go into the playoffs. I think there’s a chance if we were to win that we could maybe even get to hosting a game depending on how things shake out. There’s a lot to play for, but really as much as anything, trying to keep momentum going and have a good performance before the playoffs.”
Denham Springs (7-2, 3-1) is coming off a 21-17 win over Dutchtown in which the Yellow Jackets scored all of their points in the fourth quarter.
Lionell Dawson, Ray McKneely and Cam’Ron Eirick scored for the Yellow Jackets, with Eirick catching a 23-yard pass from Reese Mooney for the go-ahead score with 1:21 to play.
“After the EA game, we needed to figure out who we wanted to be, where we wanted to go with this, and we had two weeks to focus on us to prepare for the playoffs and get ready to get hot, because we knew we were already in the playoffs,” Beard said. “We needed these two games to really get a lot of stuff hashed out and make sure we’re doing the right things for this senior group to give us the best chance to be successful. That’s all part of the process was that kind of win. Our kids needed that. You could see the growth from one week to the next. You could see our kids didn’t quit, and they fought and gave us everything and gave us a chance to win the football game there and the end, and we did.”
Walker’s Ja’Cory Thomas had 206 yards of total offense and four touchdowns, while quarterback TJ Sylve went 13-for-19 for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 15 carries for 50 yards in his second start. Warren Young Jr. had five catches for 70 yard last week.
“I think Ja’Cory had a fantastic game and kind of showed the things he’s capable of doing, and for us to be at our ceiling, he’s capable of doing those kind of things every week, so I hope that he can continue doing that,” Mahaffey said. “I think Troy (Sylve) had a great second game. Again, everything he’s doing is so new … but he’s played well and done a good job of getting the ball to playmakers, and they’ve done a good job of making those plays as well.”
The Yellow Jackets trailed 17-0 at halftime, and Dutchtown opened the second half with a clock-chewing drive that ended at the Denham Springs 9 when Maison Vorise intercepted Pierson Parent in the end zone.
“That was hands down the play of the game was Vorise’s pick in the end zone,” Beard said. “They go to 20 (to nothing), it’s still obviously doable because it’s a three (score) ball game where we could have won 21-20, but you go 24 (to nothing), that’s a whole different animal, and it’s hard to even have time for that. That was a critical play that gave us the chance. The biggest thing with getting the pick was the momentum that came with it. It kind of lit a fire in all of our guys and got us going.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats are also starting to find a groove on defense.
“I thought the defense played well in the first half and even in spots throughout the game,” Mahaffey said of last week’s effort. “I thought they were flying around and showed some good spots. I think guys are just really getting comfortable with what they’re being asked to do, but definitely a lot of improvement on that side.”
Beard pointed to Thomas and Young leading the Walker offense and said he’s been impressed by Sylve’s effort.
“As coaches, you’re always looking for something that’s going to get you going,” Beard said. “You look for that spark, that fire, and if that kid (Sylve) is the answer to that to go with what they have already, their seniors, their two playmakers, they’ve got a chance to be special. They’re hot right now. They’re scoring some points, and they’re getting better, so it’s no doubt going to be a challenge, but it’s a challenge that we accept and that we’re excited about.”
Mahaffey said the Yellow Jackets have the edge in experience and size in the trenches on both sides of the ball and spoke highly of the DSHS offense.
“Offensively, to go along with that size, they’ve got really nice skill players,” he said. “They’ve got a bevy of running backs that can hurt you, big-play wide receivers, good tight ends, and they’ve got multiple quarterbacks that have gotten in there and executed, so they’re really a complete team and experienced and playing well.”
The other part of the equation for the Yellow Jackets this season has come from their defense, which shut out Dutchtown in the second half.
“Defensively, we’ve been really good,” Beard said. “If you look at it, we gave up 17 to arguably the two best teams in the district other than us in Dutchtown and EA, and seven of those both weeks came from a pick-six. Defensively, we held those two powers to 10 points. There’s a lot to be said for our defensive coaches and our kids that play defense and give us a chance to win football games.”
Mahaffey’s said he’s been paying attention to the Yellow Jackets’ defense.
“The defense has been really outstanding all year,” he said. “They haven’t given up points to really anybody outside of STM (St. Thomas More), and STM’s always one of the best teams in the state, so moving the ball on them is a challenge.”
Beard said he’s been impressed with the Wildcats’ approach on defense.
“When I look at their defense – and they’d probably agree with you – just very blue collar,” Beard said. “Just dudes that are going to play the game the right way. They’re going to fly around. They’re going to hit you, and they’re going to be sound. I think the defensive staff is doing a good job of putting their guys in place to be successful, and they’re getting more disciplined and building that wall and giving them a chance to stop people and slow people down. When you have the quarterback with those two dudes (Young and Brown) that they have and then a defense that can slow people down, you’ve got a chance to really blow up and get a lot better. That’s what Walker’s on to. They’re starting to figure it out, and they’re figuring it out at the right time.”
Mahaffey said one of the biggest challenges for the Wildcats is overcoming Denham Springs’ size advantage.
“We’re going to lose the size battle out the gate,” Mahaffey said. “There’s nothing we can do about that, but I think we will have to play well in numbers. We’ll have to play well with aggression and speed – no that they don’t have those things either – but that’s how we’ve got to try and play to win the game. I think if you can get them to slow down on offense and put them in bad down and distance situations, just like anybody, it’s harder to execute there. Defensively, I don’t think anybody’s really cracked the code there yet, but I think it’s a bunch of good players playing well together, so you’ve just got to try and put some drives together and find some spots where you can move the ball and make some big plays when they present themselves.”
Beard is expecting a solid challenge from the Wildcats.
“Walker’s a football program that’s turned the corner there,” Beard said. “They get better every year. They get better every week. Chad does a phenomenal job. Real excited about the matchup. It’s going to be one more great final tune-up. You’re looking at a rivalry game in Week 10 that’s going to mean so much for both of us and playoff seeding and everything else. I know they want to win because they had the overtime loss last year. There’s a lot of things that’s going to come into this. It’s going to be an all-out Livingston Parish war that we’re accustomed to having now, and the team that executes and plays the smartest is going to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.