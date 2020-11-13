Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said the Yellow Jackets’ home game with St. Helena next week is still on schedule following the release of COVID-19 guidelines for St. Helena Parish schools earlier this week.
St. Helena Parish schools closed Friday for deep cleaning and are scheduled to re-open Monday. At that time, all students will be tested for COVID-19, and those who are not tested must go into a 14-day quarantine.
As of now, Beard said that shouldn’t have an impact on next week’s game with the Hawks, which will be homecoming for DSHS and senior night for St. Helena.
“I’m going to venture to say Coach (Brandon) Mitchell up there feels the same way I do,” Beard said Friday morning. “We’ll do any and everything we can to give our kids an opportunity to play the game they love to play and deserve to play and have worked to play. Sometimes you’ve got to make crazy adjustments to make sure that happens for your kids. We’ll do whatever we’ve got to do. We’re not going to put our kids’ safety at risk. They would have been tested, and they’ll be tested and because of that, we’re going to be good to go.”
“They haven’t had any positive tests come up that we know of,” Beard continued. “They were exposed in one of their other opponents, so they took the safety precautions on themselves and jumped on it that day or the next day and have done everything they’re supposed to do.”
The COVID-19 guidelines for St. Helena Parish schools can be found here.
