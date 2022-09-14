DSHS Glen Oaks Cam Kelly Porter Gibson

Denham Springs High's Cam Kelly busts through a running lane as Porter Gibson prepares to block a Glen Oaks defender.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The Denham Springs High football team is 2-0 to start the season, but coach Brett Beard isn’t getting caught up in that.

“Our focus is still us,” Beard said. “We’re still making too many mistakes. We all have to be better – myself, these coaches, these players – we all have to be better as we continue to grow and navigate this schedule and this football season.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.