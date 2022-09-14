The Denham Springs High football team is 2-0 to start the season, but coach Brett Beard isn’t getting caught up in that.
“Our focus is still us,” Beard said. “We’re still making too many mistakes. We all have to be better – myself, these coaches, these players – we all have to be better as we continue to grow and navigate this schedule and this football season.”
The Yellow Jackets face Liberty Magnet at 7 p.m. Friday at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge coming off a 42-6 win over Glen Oaks, scoring on a 92-yard kickoff return by Lionell Dawson to open the game, which was the first of several big plays for the Yellow Jackets.
Maison Vorise returned a punt 43 yards for a touchdown, Eli Digirolamo returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Jaden Kent blocked a punt, which Hayden Rushing returned to set up a touchdown pass from Reese Mooney to Micah Harrison, putting the Yellow Jackets up 42-0 at halftime.
Still, Beard said the Yellow Jackets can’t be satisfied with the way things have gone thus far in the season.
“We’ve played a physical brand of football,” Beard said. “One thing we talk about doing, and sometimes we’re able to do that because we’re not trying to be too complicated as coaches, just line up and go play. But with not being too complicated, we can’t make too many mistakes, and we’re still doing that on both sides. Even special teams gave up a couple of returns gave up a couple of returns last week just kind of being lazy on the backside, stacking each other – little things that we need to get corrected, or it’s going to come back to bite us.”
Beard said he’d like to see the team’s offense get more consistent and finish drives. Sophomore Jerry Horne started at quarterback against Glen Oaks before senior Reese Mooney entered the game.
“Our quarterback situation is a battle every week, getting Reese healthy and making sure our sophomore is ready to play,” Beard said. “There’s still some issues offensively discipline-wise that we’ve got to get guys straight and we’ve got to get a few guys healthy. That way we’ve got all our pieces to play with. That’s a big deal. Every week we’re having to move some pieces around that we didn’t see we had to move around, that we didn’t want to move around.
“When you do that, you have to change a few things in the game plan,” Beard continued. “You have to clean a few things up and you have to cut a few things. When we’re playing with our full deck, we’ll feel a lot better.”
Beard said there’s also room for the Yellow Jackets to improve on defense.
“The thing with defense, you don’t have to always be cute,” Beard said. “You’ve just got to get your hard hat and your lunch pail and go to work and be physical at the point of attack and in the trenches and make sure we’re sound. A lot of times we like to get cute and try to do too much when all you have to do is be sound and let your players go play. We are still making mistakes that are easy to correct … It is early in the year. It is only week three, so my expectations, along with everybody else’s expectations in time, that gets better and better, and as you coach it up and clean it up and as you rep it and these kids get more comfortable, those things begin to go away.”
Liberty Magnet has losses to Southern Lab (18-13) and Pearl River (31-29) to start the season, and running back Kaleb Jackson, an LSU commitment, is expected to miss the game an ankle sprain he suffered in the season opener.
“I see them having to make some changes because he’s not there, so we’re still trying to get a grip on some of the changes and tweaks they’ve made offensively without him,” Beard said. “The quarterback is athletic. I like the way they spread it out. I like some of their run game. They put guys in motion and move people across formations and kind of try to trick your eyes and then come back the other way, which I like. I like the smoke and mirrors. As a defensive guy, I know what it does to our guys with their eyes, so we have to be disciplined and make sure we’re taking care of our business.”
Beard said he’s been impressed with the play of Liberty linebackers Dylan Aubert and Jordan Okoye on film.
“… I think we all know if you’ve got some linebackers that can play, there’s a lot of stuff you can do,” Beard said. “They’re aggressive up front. I like the aggressiveness they play with, but you can be a little more aggressive up front if you’ve got the two linebackers they’ve got to make things right. They’re going to be a tough defense. They like to disrupt the timing of plays and everything else. As long as we can keep those two linebackers off our guys and get a hat on those guys, we can be OK.”
