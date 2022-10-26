DENHAM SPRINGS – It may sound a little strange, but Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said his team is still looking for an identity heading into Thursday’s District 5-5A game against Dutchtown at Live Oak.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2, 2-1) are coming off a 17-7 loss at East Ascension in which the Spartans scored twice in the final two minutes to pull away for the win.
“I know what people do to defend us, so we try to do some different things, and sometimes that’s throwing the ball out a little more out on the edge and getting people out in space, and I get all that, but who are we?” Beard asked. “When it’s fourth-and-1 to win a state championship, what are we going to do? Who are we at that point? That’s kind of where we’ve got to hone in as we get ready to finish up the regular season and get into the playoffs.”
In the meantime, Beard said the Yellow Jackets are looking at last week’s loss as one to grow on as the season hits its stretch run.
“I think we all know the process is not a steady rise without any bumps in the road,” Beard said. “Our guys have been through enough here to understand that if you lose, it doesn’t mean you lose. You’ve got to learn. You’ve got to grow from it.”
Beard said that’s what he saw from his team following the loss, starting when the team met Saturday morning.
“You could tell on Saturday they were really hurt by this one,” Beard said. “When you start hurting like they hurt Saturday, you know you’re doing things the right way and you’re on to something. These kids were really bothered by it because they felt like they had every opportunity to win a big-time football game on the road and played for about 46 minutes of the 48 and had some critical mistakes that got us along the way, but these are things that we have to learn and learn now before it’s too late, because when you make those mistakes in two weeks, it’s over.”
“That was exciting to see them hurt and see them realize that we’re better than that. We’re not just going to walk in and somebody’s going to lay down for us,” Beard continued. “We’ve got to play our brand of football, and we’ve got to do it without making selfish mistakes and bad mistakes, and you’ve got to finish. You’ve got to play for 48 minutes.”
Beard lamented two missed field goals and a bad snap on another attempt from the Yellow Jackets as well as two personal fouls against DSHS that helped fuel East Ascension’s go-ahead drive.
“We had chances,” Beard said. “You can blame whatever you want. You can make as many excuses as you want, because I’m sure you’ve heard just as much as anybody about officiating and all of that, but the fact of the matter is, it never gets to that if we take care of business up front.”
Still, Beard praised his team’s play against the Spartans but said the Yellow Jackets struggled in the red zone. He said that was a point of emphasis for the team during its Saturday meeting.
“When everything is stacked up against you, you’ve got to come out swinging,” Beard said of his message to the team. “Defensive guys, as their back gets against the end zone, they play at a different level. Offensive guys just keep continuing doing what they do, but they have to understand the elevation in the mindset in the play. As a defensive guy draws near his back against the wall, he’s coming out swinging in a different emotion and a different level, so we have to match that to finish those drives.”
Cam Kelly had nine carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Ray McKneely added 19 carries for 46 yards to pace the Yellow Jacket run game.
Denham Springs had 325 yards of total offense on 74 plays, while East Ascension ran 52 plays in the game. The Spartans were 1-for-10 on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, while DSHS went 6-for-16 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down.
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” Beard said. “You just have to finish, but if you look at us, we really haven’t done a very good job of finishing all year, so when you play a team of that caliber, this is what happens. You come down to the last two minutes, and they made the plays, and we didn’t – bottom line.”
The challenge for the Yellow Jackets on Thursday comes from a Dutchtown defense that has shutouts in its first three district games, including a 42-0 win over St. Amant last week.
“They’re really good defensively,” Beard said. “We saw them in 7-on-7 this summer, and I was blown away with what they have and who they are.
Beard credited adjustments made by Griffins defensive coordinator Chris Harrell and head coach Guy Mistretta with helping improve the team’s defensive play.
“I know those guys are going to be well-coached, and you can tell by the first two weeks and the changes they’ve made that they’ve stumbled upon something that’s given them a chance to be very successful,” Beard said.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be ready to go, because defensively, it could be the best we’ve seen,” Beard continued. “They haven’t been scored on, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to see our o-line bounce back after playing against somebody like EA in that physical game. We’re going to make some tweaks to some of our technique to see if we can’t get going again and see where it gets us.”
The Griffins have outscored their opponents 97-0 in district play, while quarterback Pierson Parent ran for 200 yards last week.
“It’s going to be another physical fight in the trenches,” Beard said. “I think their o-line could be one of the best we’ve seen all year. I like the little quarterback – really athletic and a kid that can pull it and can beat you with his legs and throws a good enough ball to where he can beat you in the air if you give it to him. They do a great job with the run game in spreading you out to get you small in the box to get some angles, so I’m excited about that challenge.”
For Beard, it’s about getting back to basics.
“We’ve got to get back to being who we are,” he said. “I think sometimes you get in these games with some of these big-time teams with great d-lines, great o-lines, and we want to out-scheme and out-coach everybody, and at the end of the day, we’ve got to let our kids play. Our kids can play, too. We need to figure out who we want to be and who we are and just play our game. We’re in the playoffs. Do I want to win the next two? Absolutely, more than anybody else. I can promise you that, but let’s get that pressure off of us. Let’s not think about it. Let’s work on us, and in the meantime, let’s deal with Dutchtown and then ultimately Walker as we gear up to make the dance. We’ve still got some things we’ve got to clean up as we finally find our stride and hit our stride.”
Auto raffle drawing to be held Friday
The drawing for Denham Springs High's annual auto raffle will be held at 9 a.m. on the DSTV Facebook Live, according to the Denham Springs Football Twitter feed.
