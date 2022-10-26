DSHS-EA Football Hayden Rushing, Porter Gibson

Denham Springs' Porter Gibson (72) loses a cleat as teammate Hayden Rushing tackles an East Ascension running back.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

DENHAM SPRINGS – It may sound a little strange, but Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said his team is still looking for an identity heading into Thursday’s District 5-5A game against Dutchtown at Live Oak.

The Yellow Jackets (6-2, 2-1) are coming off a 17-7 loss at East Ascension in which the Spartans scored twice in the final two minutes to pull away for the win.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses facing Dutchtown in District 5-5A play Thursday at Live Oak.

