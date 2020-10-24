DENHAM SPRINGS – Members of the Denham Springs football team didn’t carry the familiar ‘DS’ logo on their helmets in Friday’s game against Central, in part because Denham Springs coach Brett Beard wants his team to earn the decal.
The Yellow Jackets may not have done it against the Wildcats, but at the same time, they may have taken a step in the right direction.
Central rode a 16-point third quarter then held off a late DSHS charge to secure a 30-22 victory in the District 4-5A opener for both teams at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“You can’t sit here and say there wasn’t growth tonight,” Beard said after his team dropped to 0-4 and 0-1 in league play. “I think we’re all smart enough to recognize our kids played the game the right way for 48 minutes and they gave us a chance there at the end. You’re looking at a tough spot at (down) 30-7 with a little time left. We had a little heartbeat. We just had to figure out a way to get some momentum and get a little energy going. I wasn’t going to let them not fight for Denham Springs tonight. That’s kind of what we’re getting through. As much as we want to fight for Denham Springs, we’ve also got to learn to fight for ourselves right now. Our kids have got to learn how to play and play the game the right way and take care of each other. That’s really why I took the DS off because right now we need to learn to play for this brotherhood and take care of this brotherhood, so we can then take care of Denham Springs.”
“I thought we took a step in the right direction, a big step,” Beard continued.
Central (4-0, 1-0) led 14-7 at halftime after the second quarter was delayed an hour and 51 minutes with 40 seconds remaining. When the teams came back out to play, Central had the ball at the DSHS 2, and two plays later, quarterback Jonathan Swift scored on a 1-yard run with 27 seconds left in the first half.
It was the culmination of a clock-chewing drive from the Wildcats, who drove to the DSHS 2 in 19 plays before the lightning delay. The Wildcats converted five third downs on the drive.
“There’s certain times where the plays have got to be made, things have got to clamp down a little differently, and that’s where we’re struggling,” Beard said. “We’re not getting off the field on third down. That is something that’s been kind of who we’ve been so far this year. Is there something we’re missing? Is there something we’re not doing? That’s what we’ve got to go back and figure out because it’s unacceptable. Third-and-longs, you should win those. More times than not, we’re losing third-and-long and third-and-medium.”
After forcing a Central punt, Central’s Da’veawn Armstead returned a Reese Mooney interception 55 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
The teams swapped punts, and DSHS took over at its own 5, where three plays later, Mooney was sacked in the end zone by Jeremiah Colomb for a safety and a 23-7 lead.
“Offensively to sputter is one thing,” Beard said. “Offensively to give up points is a whole different world. As bad as we’ve been at times, we’ve seen some good spurts as well, but to throw pick-sixes and take sacks in the end zone, that’s a point where we’re at that’s unacceptable.”
After Tyler Scott returned the ensuing free kick to the DSHS 40, Swift and Josiah Rankins connected on a 39-yard TD pass two plays later for a 30-7 lead.
John McDaniel, who sprained his MCL against Assumption and missed the Westgate game, came on to lead the Yellow Jackets on their next drive, which ended in a punt.
“Obviously, we had some missed opportunities,” said McDaniel, who finished 4-for-10 for 44 yards and a touchdown, said. “I wish we could have capitalized on those, but we took some positive steps forward tonight. If we get anything out of it, we won some little battles. We just have to put those together to win the biggest battle, which is winning the whole game.”
DSHS’s Chris Smith recovered a fumble at the Central 18 on the next play but the drive came up empty when the Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs at the Wildcat 22.
Central followed with a 13-play drive that ended at the DSHS 3 when the Wildcats lined up for a field goal attempt but missed on a throw to the end zone.
That paved the way for a 13-play scoring drive from the Yellow Jackets, with the big play coming when the Wildcats were flagged for a horse collar tackle on a 28-yard run by Cam Kelly, moving the ball to the Central 27.
Three plays later, Kelly scored on a 5-yard run, cutting the lead to 30-14 with 4:28 to play.
After a short kick, Central took over at the DSHS 48 but turned the ball over on downs after gaining three yards.
That enabled the Yellow Jackets to put together a scoring drive, which was aided by a personal foul call on the Wildcats. DSHS converted on a fourth-and-4 at the Central 31 when McDaniel hit Micah Harrison for a 9-yard gain.
On third down, McDaniel connected with Myles Edwards on a 24-yard TD pass, and McKneely ran in the two-point conversion for the final margin with 2:42 to play.
The Yellow Jackets were unable to come up with the onside kick, and the Wildcats picked up a first down third down to run out the clock.
Kelly had nine carries for 87 yards, while McKneely had 14 carries for 43 yards.
After forcing a Denham Springs punt to open the game, Central put together its first scoring drive, which was aided by a personal foul call on the Yellow Jackets.
Central’s Pierce Patterson, who finished with 169 yards on 33 carries. busted a 44-yard run to set up his 1-yard touchdown run on the next play for a 7-0 lead.
Denham Springs got a 38-yard run from Kelly on its next drive, which ended on downs at the Central 20.
The Yellow Jackets got a break on the next Central drive when Jed Cambre intercepted Jonathan Swift and returned it to the Central 2, setting up Ray McKneely’s 4-yard TD run two plays later, helping knot the score at 7-7.
“Defensively, we made some plays behind the chains tonight,” Beard said. “We did some good things – things we haven’t done yet. We looked different.”
For the Yellow Jackets, it’s about earning their stripes, so to speak.
“We have to earn our DS decal,” McDaniel said. “Right now, we haven’t earned it yet. To fight for the DS, to fight for those people in the community, to fight for the guys on the sideline, we have to earn that. It starts with winning games and winning in practices and winning on the field.”
“We’re making positive steps, and we just have to put it all together,” McDaniel continued.
CENTRAL 30, DENHAM SPRINGS 22
Score By Quarters
Central 7 7 16 0 -- 30
Denham Springs 7 0 0 15 -- 22
Scoring Summary
CHS – Pierce Patterson 1 run (Tyler Melton kick)
DSHS – Ray McKneely 4 run (Caleb LeBlanc kick)
CHS – Jonathan Swift 1 run (Melton kick)
CHS – Da’veawn Armstead 55 interception return (Melton kick)
CHS – Safety, Jeremiah Colomb sack of Reese Mooney in end zone
CHS – Josiah Rankins 39 pass from Jonathan Swift (Melton kick)
DSHS – Cam Kelly 5 run (LeBlanc kick)
DSHS – Myles Edwards 24 pass from John McDaniel (Ray McKneely run)
CHS DSHS
First Downs 22 13
Rushes-Yards 46-165 32-106
Passing Yards 171 91
A-C-I 11-21-1 10-16-1
Punts-Avg. 2-35 4-43.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 9-85 5-50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.