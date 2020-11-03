It would be easy to jump on the sub-plot of this year’s Denham Springs-Live Oak game with former LOHS coach Brett Beard returning to Watson to play his former team as the head coach at DSHS.
But for Beard and Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland, the focus is on their own teams heading into Friday’s game at Live Oak.
“There’s no doubt this is something people are going to look at, but realistically, I didn’t leave Live Oak on bad terms, so it’s not like a revenge game or a prove your point game,” said Beard, who coached the Eagles for five seasons and brings an 0-5, 0-2 DSHS team into the game. “It’s not anything like that. It was just time to make a change in my life. I love Live Oak and appreciate everybody up there and everything that got done there and everybody who had a hand in it. They’re just a faceless opponent in blue and gold. That’s really all it is at this point. We’ve got a job to do down here that right now, on the surface and the scoreboard, is not getting done. That’s our job as coaches to get that corrected and get these kids to play the game of football we’re asking them to play. That, ultimately, is the most important thing.”
For Live Oak, it’s about building on a 26-10 victory over Walker last week.
“For us, it’s another ball game,” Westmoreland said as his team moved to 3-2 and 1-1 in district play. “We’ve got to control our emotions and get ready for another District 4-5A ball game and it’s another week that we’ve got to come to work and come prepared for a good ball club, a quality ball club. We’ve just got to do our job this week to get our kids prepared and put them in the best spot on Friday.”
Preparing for the game is interesting for both coaching staffs, with Beard taking several of his Live Oak assistants, including defensive coordinator Brian Smith, with him to join the Denham Springs staff. Westmoreland spent two years as an assistant under Beard at Live Oak as well.
With that said, Beard knows what’s coming from the Live Oak offense, which rolled up 237 yards rushing against Walker, led by a 121-yard effort from Tiras Magee.
“I think we all know the formula to win at Live Oak is to control the clock, move the chains, finish drives, play really good defense,” Beard said. “That’s always kind of been our formula up there, and I think it would be easy to say we had a lot of success doing it. They’ve continued doing it. The wing-T is just another option to win the clock battle. I like what they’re doing. Moreso, I’m really proud of those kids that played for me and the growth that I’ve seen on film of them. I get caught sometimes watching this as a fan because realistically I do love these kids that we left behind at Live Oak. I love them, and I love to see the growth that they’ve had.”
Meanwhile, Ray McKneely led DSHS with 129 yards rushing in a 44-14 loss to Zachary while quarterback John McDaniel went 12-for-19 for 94 yards.
“They’re a good ball club,” Westmoreland said. “No, the wins are not there, but they have talent. They have a good coaching staff, and they’ve played a very difficult schedule, so they are a very talented ball club, so we’ve got to be ready for that. Just because they haven’t put a ‘W’ on the board yet really doesn’t mean anything. They have a lot of quality kids on both sides of the ball. Some are pretty nice-sized kids, pretty strong, pretty quick. We’re not in a position to think anything except for we’ve got to put our boots on come ready to go to work.”
Westmoreland also spoke highly of DSHS offensive coordinator Ryan Fournier’s schemes.
“They do a lot,” Westmoreland said. “They run a lot of formations. They’ve got some skill guys who can go get it. Denham Springs has always had a very large offensive and defensive line, and that continues again this year … They definitely try to get their athletes in space and put you in a bind, so we’ve just got to be able to identify personnel packages and formations and put our guys in the right spot.”
While Live Oak got the run game going in the second half against Walker, attempting just one pass, Eagles quarterback Brock Magee was 9-for-13 for 134 yards, while CJ Davis had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re doing a good job of running the football to set up the pass,” Beard said. “I think that’s part of some of our problem, and people may argue that was some of our problem at Live Oak when we were there. I think they’re doing a good job of it now. Once again, the formula to win is doing exactly what they’re doing.”
Beard also spoke highly of the Live Oak defense, which has surrendered 16 points in the Eagles’ three wins this season, singling out Kyle Kitto, Branson McCoy and Aiden Saunders.
“Those were our guys,” Beard said. “I think Coach (LOHS defensive coordinator Stephen) Prescott and Coach (Tyler) McGrew and some of the young guys we left behind are doing a phenomenal job. That’s another part of this program that’s made me really proud, seeing those two young guys get after and continue the growth. They’re doing some great things, which tells me we did a good job of getting them ready for this position. I couldn’t be more proud of those two guys. I think they’re doing a phenomenal job defensively. They’re going to be sound. They’re going to be disciplined.”
Westmoreland is expecting a challenge from the Denham Springs defense as well.
“Coach Smitty (DSHS defensive coordinator Brian Smith) does an outstanding job,” Westmoreland said. “Being around him for those couple of years and a lot of those guys, he’s one of the best in this area. He’s going to have those kids ready. He’s going to know the ins and outs. They’re going to be extremely prepared. They’re going to come with exotic blitzes and they’re going to come from all over places and they’re going to put pressure on you. They’re going to be ready and willing to stop the run and be ready to go, so we have our work cut out on the offensive side of the ball this week for sure.”
There are also things both teams need to work on, coming into Friday’s game
“The kids pretty much put a game together and were able to face adversity and not let that bother them,” Westmoreland said, noting the Eagles held Walker to a field goal on its first drive of the game, lost a fumble on the second half kickoff which came up empty for the Wildcats and converted on fourth down deep in their own territory on a scoring drive. “The kids were able to respond with the things that we put in front of them. The things that we have to clean up is we’ve got to finish drives.”
Beard said some of the same issues exist for his team.
“We definitely played a little more physical brand of football last week,” Beard said. “The stage being at Zachary is always a big stage, and as we’re still getting to know these kids and we’re playing a lot of young kids, sometimes you wonder how we’re going to react to that. I thought our guys did a phenomenal job. It still comes down to finishing drives and getting off the field on third down. Our kids and coaches are grinding and pressing so much in those moments that we’re not getting it done. We’ve just got to go back to playing sound football and being the aggressor but playing with some confidence. That’s really where we’re at. We’ve just got to continue to grow our confidence and we need to have a little success, but a little success right now is going to be measured up in little Ws throughout series, throughout plays, throughout quarters and ultimately the complete game. That’s what we’re striving to get done here and build here, and it’s going to happen.”
“I think we’re going to continue to carry over what we talked about last week – we’ve got to get more physical,” Beard continued. “We’ve got to do our job and we’ve got to be more physical. The brand of football that’s got to be played for us to be successful is get off the field on third down, finish drives offensively and … get physical with each other. Let’s find out what kind of fight is to be had in Watson in Friday night and see if we can match it.”
Beard said it’s also crunch time for the DSHS program as it looks for its first win of the season.
“If you’re a senior that plays football, you’re technically on the clock,” Beard said. “You’ve got three games left and you’re never putting on a football helmet again. You would think maybe you would try to get them to understand the magnitude of where we’re at. If you want the opportunity to play more football and turn this program around, we’re going start now with an opportunity to go 3-0. It’s a three-game season. Yeah, we would love to go 3-0, but realistically, our focus is one at a time and a three-game season, and for us to have more opportunity, you’re going to have to win. So really our back is against the wall. We’ve done that to ourselves, so we dug this hole. Let’s figure out what we can do to get out of it.”
