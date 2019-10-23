With the threat of inclement weather Friday, several area schools have opted to move their football games to Thursday evening instead.
Parish rivals – Live Oak and Denham Springs – headline that list where the Eagles travel down Hwy. 16 to meet the Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m.
Both Albany and Springfield have moved their respective home games to Thursday as well.
The Hornets meet No. 4 Loranger in a District 8-3A encounter, while the Bulldogs open District 10-2A action against Pope John Paul.
Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
The only scheduled game Friday that’s still set for that day is Walker visiting Central at 7 p.m. according to WHS coach Chad Mahaffey.
