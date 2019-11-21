FOOTBALL | Becoming a reality! Walker High's Demetri Wright and Keondre Brown have long had a vision of thriving together in the backfield

WALKER – Senior running back Keondre Brown had to go all the way back to eighth grade when he and fellow senior running back Demetri Wright first met at Westside Junior High. They were two talented players who wound up in the same starting backfield when they allowed their minds wander, dreaming about a bright future together.
“The plan for him was to play quarterback and then he came out and we both started playing running back,” Brown said with a smile. “We used to talk about it (starring at Walker High School) all the time.”
Wright said of his pairing with Brown at Westside: “It was unstoppable.”
After nearly four years, the stars have finally aligned as Wright and Brown have started to realize their potential as a productive running tandem, thus pushing Walker High’s offense to its desired goal of becoming a balanced attack that can effectively keep opposing defenses on their heels.
While the pass-catch combination of Ethan McMasters-to-Brian Thomas has been one of the constants in a special-season-in-the-making, it’s been the ability of team’s offensive line down the stretch opening holes for Wright and Brown that has helped catapult the Wildcats to the regional round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
No. 16 Walker (8-3) looks to continue that winning formula when the Wildcats visit No. 1 Acadiana (11-0) at Bill Dotson Stadium at 7 p.m.
“Hopefully we’re able to not be just a one-trick pony,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “The running game is something that going up against good teams and good programs you’re going to have to able to do some. Some games we’ve been a pass-first team, and others we’ve grinded it out better. We’re always looking for versatility.”
Walker typically features a one-back set with McMasters in its up-tempo spread, but that doesn’t mean there’s not enough for both Wright and Brown in the backfield.
Wright has carried 127 times for 853 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns, while Brown has rushed 130 times for 772 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and 14 TDs. Brown’s also the team’s second-leading receiver with 22 catches for 334 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and two TDs.
“They’ve both proven they can do good things,” Mahaffey said. “It’s understanding the differences that are going to make a stronger whole for us and keep them fresher and keep those juices flowing.”
Both running backs missed playing time during the regular season because of assorted injuries.
After delivering a breakthrough performance in Walker’s season-opening win against Madison Prep – rushing and receiving for more than 100 yards with two touchdowns – Brown was limited over his team’s next four games.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Wright experienced varying levels of success over the first five weeks of the season, twice rushing more over 100 yards, when an injury sidelined him for two weeks.
With Walker trying to remain in position for a Week 10 showdown for the District 4-5A championship at Zachary, the Wildcats found themselves trailing from the outset at Central in the ninth week of the season.
Wright returned to carry 15 times for 69 yards and scored on a pair of runs – the second of which triggered a 19-point fourth-quarter rally – and Walker completed a key 26-24 road victory.
It was the type of moment Wright was looking for after a junior season in which he rushed 64 times for 278 yards and a pair of scores.
“It was frustrating, the carries were limited,” Wright said of last year. “I couldn’t do the things that I’m doing now. I felt like I only needed an opportunity and now that it’s here, I had to take it and run with it.”
Prior to that, and with Brown still not at 100 percent going into a Week 4 matchup at Landry-Walker, Wright’s performance proved pivotal for a team that brought a 1-2 record into that road contest.
Wright wound up with career highs in carries (31) and yards (162) and scored twice in a 34-15 victory. He matched that highwater mark for yardage with 162 on 20 attempts in a 35-13 victory over Denham Springs.
“He’s had some runs where he’s kind of been in a pile and pops out of there,” Mahaffey said. “He keeps his legs moving. I think they’ve balanced very well and that’s been big for us.”
Brown was the team’s second-leading returning tackler from a year ago where he played linebacker, earning second team All-Parish and honorable mention All-District 4-5A status with 58 tackles and an interception.
Brown, who had eight carries for 125 yards last season, has been full-time on offense thus far, where at 6-foot, 217 pounds he’s shown the type of versatility Mahaffey was looking for – a back who could both run and catch out of the backfield.
He’s cracked the 100-yard barrier three times this season, including a high of 195 yards and 3 TDs on 31 attempts in a key 35-27 district triumph over Scotlandville, and added a 100-yard receiving game (6-111, TD) in a 35-33 loss to Zachary.
“He can run power or run outside and break off a long one,” Brown said of Wright. “I can break a long one or run a route and catch a pass. You never know what you’re going to get from us.”
The statistical spotlight swung back to Wright during Walker’s historic 63-21 win over Thibodaux in last week’s Class 5A state playoff opener – the program’s first in 20 years.
Wright led the Wildcats with 19 carries for 145 yards, but he and Brown combined for five rushing touchdowns that included four scores alone during a 35-point second half explosion.
Brown joked their relationship can be competitive with one trying to upstage the other, but because of their existing friendship they try and fuel each other’s fire – both in practice and in games - with the intended goal of achieving a victory.
“If he scores in a game, then I want to score. If he breaks one, then I want to break one,” Brown said. “When I was out and he did good, I was happy for him and he was happy for me when he was out. I always want to see my brother do well. It’s been fun.”
Said Wright: “We do great things when the ball touches our hands. We’re the dominating duo. With both of us in the backfield, we’re unstoppable.”
