ALBANY – Albany football coach Mike Janis and his team knew they’d be in for a test against Loranger, and that’s exactly what happened.
The outcome wasn’t what the Hornets were looking for as the Wolves turned a pair of recoveries on kickoffs into points and got an interception return for a touchdown with under a minute left to seal a 30-14 win over Albany in District 8-3A action at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“Our guys played a great game,” Janis said after the Wolves scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. “I think they proved tonight that they can play with anybody in the state. In the power points, that’s (Loranger) the No. 3 team in the state. They’re ranked very high (No. 4) in the sports writer’s poll and they’re undefeated. It’s a different game if we don’t have two mistakes on special teams. It cost us tonight. I really think our guys did enough to win the game, and we just didn’t play a complete game, and that one’s on me.”
Albany (4-4, 1-2) led 14-13, but the momentum swung in the Wolves’ favor late in the third quarter when Javion Haywood intercepted J.J. Doherty, allowing the Wolves to take over at their own 37.
Jahieme Johnson busted a sweep over the right side for 29 yards, and the Hornets were hit with a personal foul on the play, moving the ball to the AHS 19. The drive ended with Beau Landry’s 25-yard field goal for a 16-14 lead with 9:48 to play.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolves (8-0, 2-0) hit a high kick near the sideline, which the Hornets called a fair catch on then lost the handle, allowing Loranger to take over at the Hornet 34.
That set up Bryce Vick’s 3-yard touchdown run eight plays later, helping the Wolves to a 23-14 lead with 5:28 left.
Vick finished with 153 yards on 36 carries as the Wolves rushed for 259 yards as a team on 55 carries.
Zaris Landrews intercepted Doherty following a pass interference call on the Wolves to end the next Albany drive, and Loranger went on a clock-chewing 10-play drive that ended on downs at the Albany 33.
“We talked about integrity today, and it’s on our helmets,” Janis said of the stop by the Hornet defense. “In those situations, when you know you’re up against the wall and you know even if you do all the right things, the chances of you winning are still low, that’s where that integrity comes from – no matter what, we’re going to do the right thing and we’re going to play our butts off, and they did, and I’m so proud of those guys.”
The Hornets took over with 59 seconds left, but Loranger’s Coy Disher intercepted Doherty and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 11 seconds to play.
Albany rushed for 34 yards on 18 carries, in part because the Wolves limited the Hornets to 10 plays in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Doherty went 15-for-24 for 197 yards and three interceptions.
“They got pressure on us,” Janis said. “I’ll tell you, J.J., given the circumstances, might have played his best game as a quarterback tonight. The interception he threw down on our side here late when we were driving, that kid made a great play. That was a right read and a good throw, and sometimes you’ve just got to tip your hat to the other team. That kid made an outstanding play.
“On the last one, that just drives the score up and people see the score, but, again, he made a really good play. I probably should have done something different, but … given the pressure that was in his face, and we knew that we were going to have to throw the ball tonight … and Dae Dae (Doherty) goes out again (with knee injury), it just puts more emphasis on the passing game, and he did an outstanding job. Without his effort tonight, we wouldn’t be in this situation. We wouldn’t have 14 points.”
Albany trailed 13-6 at halftime but grabbed the lead on its second drive of the second half, going 80 yards in five plays, capped by a 37-yard touchdown pass from J.J. Doherty to Rhett Wolfe.
As big as the touchdown was, the two-point conversion was a bit more dramatic as Doherty rolled left and heaved the ball while off balance to the end zone, where Wolfe made the catch, giving Albany a 14-13 lead with 3:57 to play in the third quarter.
“I was blocking,” Wolfe said after catching six passes for 88 yards. “I didn’t know what was going on, and I turned around and the ball was in the air, so I just went for it and I came down with it.”
Albany got the scoring started after Trey Yelverton picked off Jake Messina on the Wolves’ first drive, setting up J.J. Doherty’s 2-yard TD run four plays later. The PAT was blocked, giving the Hornets a 6-0 lead.
Loranger drove to the Albany 13 on the ensuing possession, but Michael McCahill picked off Messina to end the threat. The Hornets were unable to score.
The teams swapped possessions until the Wolves got a break with a punt return to the Albany 45, and a facemask against the Hornets moved the ball to the Albany 14.
On fourth-and-2, Messina connected with Disher on a 7-yard TD pass, and Landry’s PAT made put Loranger ahead 7-6.
The Wolves then recovered an onside kick at the Albany 43, with Vick carrying four times for 27 yards, setting up Messina’s 15-yard TD pass to Cyn’Tonio McClain for a 13-6 lead with 4:43 to play in the first half.
“We’ve got to go 2-0 to stay in the playoffs,” Wolfe said. “That’s all we can do and we’ve got to get the next district win.”
LORANGER 30, ALBANY 14
Score By Quarters
Loranger 0 13 0 17 -- 30
Albany 6 0 8 0 -- 14
Scoring summary
AHS – J.J. Doherty 2 run (kick blocked)
LHS – Coy Disher 7 pass from Jacob Messina (Beau Landry kick)
LHS –Cyn’Tonio McClain 15 pass from Messina (kick failed)
AHS – Rhett Wolfe 37 pass from Doherty (Wolfe pass from Doherty)
LHS – Landry FG 25
LHS – Bryce Vick 3 run (Landry kick)
LHS – Coy Disher 60 interception return (Landry kick)
LHS AHS
First Downs 16 14
Rushes-Yards 55-259 18-34
Passing Yards 34 216
C-A-I 3-8-2 16-25-3
Punts-Avg. 3-30 3-28.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 6-47.5 4-50
