Springfield took the ‘go big or go home’ mantra to heart in its season opener against Haynes Academy.
The Bulldogs used a handful of big plays to spark a 46-20 win at home Friday.
“We got chunk yardage plays out of our offense,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “Offensively, up front, we were doing a good job creating some good running lanes for Fat (Ja’torris Buggage), and then Nick (Fletcher) had a good complement of plays as well. Tyler (McGee) contributed in our running game, and I thought overall we did a pretty good job, and whenever we did throw, we were able to hook up with Cayden (Dykes) a couple times.”
After forcing a three-and-out on Haynes’ first drive, Buggage broke off a 35-yard run on the Bulldogs’ opening play, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Buggage two plays later. After a bad snap on the PAT attempt, a pass for a two-point conversion failed, but the Bulldogs led 6-0.
“It was good to come out and get the defense started, kind of set the tone, and then the first time Ja’toris touches the ball, he rambles off for 35 yards, and then we get him in the end zone, and we were kind of off and running at that point,” Serpas said.
The Bulldogs padded the lead on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Luke Husser to Caden Dykes, making the score 12-0.
“He’s being that big-bodied receiver threat, and he’s capable of taking the lid off of the defense,” Serpas said of Dykes. “He ended up in a one-on-one situation, was able to high-point the ball, made the catch over the guy, and then when the guy tried to tackle him, he kind of broke out of it and was able to run it in for a long score. He’s definitely going to be a vertical threat, and a big, physical threat as well, so we were glad to get him involved early in the game.”
Husser went 2-for-2 for 117 yards and two touchdowns, with both passes to Dykes.
“That’s a pretty good percentage play right there, so I’m happy with the performance all the way around offensively,” Serpas said.
After another Haynes Academy punt, Buggage busted a 71-yard touchdown run, and Kyle Ridgedell added the PAT for a 19-0 lead.
Buggage finished with 13 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns, while Fletcher had four carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.
One play later, Maddox Fannaly forced a fumble, and Ridgedell recovered. That set up a five-play scoring drive, capped by Nick Fletcher’s 16-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed, but the Bulldogs led 25-0.
Haynes Academy scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion failed.
“We had some breakdowns,” Serpas said. “We gave up a long play in coverage right after a score, and that was something that we’ve got to correct and look at. We kind of fell asleep there. You start looking at some things and let our rules start to slide, and that’s when bad things happen whenever you get complacent, so it’s definitely going to be something we can teach and learn off of. We’ve got to be able to pick up on that and just be ready to be more of a complete team. It’s only get harder as we get into the year, but overall, defensively I thought we played tough – just correct a few mistakes here and there and hopefully we’ll get everything rolling.”
Haynes recovered a loose ball on the ensuing kickoff, but the Bulldogs’ Corey Pittman got an interception to stop the drive.
Buggage broke a 76-yard run to the Haynes Academy 10 on the first play of the drive and scored from 10 yards out two plays later. Ethan Lipscomb ran in the two-point conversion after a bad snap on the PAT attempt, putting the Bulldogs ahead 33-6.
Haynes Academy answered with a 10-play scoring drive, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to make the score 33-12.
From there, Pittman returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
“We saw some things in what they were doing with their kickoff team, and we tried to put him in a position to be successful, and he was able to break a tackle or two and kind of took it to the house to start the second half, so great momentum,” Serpas said. “We already had the lead and were able to stretch it out a little bit more, so I was happy to get him involved.”
Two plays after a pass interference call on Haynes Academy, Husser hit Dykes on a 40-yard touchdown pass, and the PAT by Ridgedell pushed the lead to 46-12.
Haynes Academy scored late in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run and added the two-point conversion for the final margin.
