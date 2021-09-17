SPRINGFIELD -- Six days certainly made a difference in the fortunes of the Albany and Springfield football teams.
The Hornets rode several big scoring plays, including a return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, to spark a 36-14 win over the Bulldogs in the Battle of I-12 at Springfield on Thursday.
“We worked hard this week,” Albany coach David Knight said after picking up his first win as the Hornets’ coach and moving to 1-1 on the season. “We came up Sunday night. I met with the seniors. I told them how pivotal a week it was. It’s crazy. It’s Springfield, and the game means so much to so many people. People live through these kids a lot of times, and we want to do our part to make that happen and make it worthwhile. Everybody’s hurting so bad in the communities that for four days, five days, six days, to win a football game and forget about the lights and hurricanes and them not getting to eat or take showers, if can do our part, that’s a good thing.”
“We had a lot of good things happen tonight, but it came from hard work in the mud, in the water and them having a good attitude and then showing the younger kids that a good attitude will get them where they’ve got to go,” Knight said. “I was very proud of them tonight as men.”
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas mulled the loss as the Bulldogs dropped to 1-1.
“They were able to take advantage of a lot of breakdowns on our end in all three phases of the game,” Serpas said. “We kind of had moments where we just kind of lost our focus, and they definitely capitalized on it, and vice versa. When we had opportunities, we couldn’t capitalize throughout most of the night.”
While the kickoff return to open the game helped key a run of 22 unanswered points by the Hornets, possibly the biggest play of the game came after the Bulldogs cut the lead to 22-8 with 44.4 seconds to play before halftime on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Seth Grand to Ayden McAlister followed by a two-point conversion from Grand to Britton Allen.
The ensuing kickoff return set the Hornets up at their own 40, where Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty rolled right and found Seth Galyean alone behind the Springfield defense for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
“I thought I was right next to somebody, but I turned around, nobody was by me,” Galyean said of his only catch of the game.
Said Knight of the play: “They chased him (Doherty), and Seth got behind everybody. They forgot about Seth. When they saw J.J. rolling, everybody came to J.J., and we were able to hit Seth deep. It was a good play.”
Serpas shouldered the blame for the touchdown, noting the Bulldogs ran down the clock in an effort to minimize Albany’s opportunities when it got the ball back.
“We tried to go into a soft coverage, and I guess we need to blame ourselves, or I need to blame myself as the defensive coach for not preparing for the moment, but I put a soft coverage back there thinking they’re going to try to pass the ball and telling our kids to stay back deep, but all week long, we preached about J.J. on the edge, and they saw J.J. reach up for the edge,” Serpas said. “My safeties get sucked down, and he throws it over the top of us. It’s just a bad part of coaching and the execution of what we’re trying to do right there. Hopefully we can learn from it and make sure we don’t make that mistake again.”
Springfield got the ball to start the second half and quickly drove to the Albany 2-yard line, keyed by a 32-yard run by Jatorius Buggage on the first play from scrimmage.
“He came out and really kind of put the team on his back in that situation,” Serpas said of Buggage, who finished with 101 yards on 22 carries, 80 of which came in the second half. “He’s a kid who has a lot of talent and is capable of doing that stuff. We think he’s going to be a great player. He’s still only a sophomore. He’s still just learning what we need and expect from that spot. He’s only going to get better. I think he’s going to be special before his time’s done.”
An illegal participation penalty against the Bulldogs backed them up, and Grand and center Ethan Crawford both had to come out of the game after losing their helmets. Backup quarterback Luke Husser came on, while Layden Richards moved from tackle to center, and the snap on the play sailed long and was recovered by Lopinto at midfield.
“That’s two kids that haven’t been touching the ball at all in the entire game up until that point,” Serpas said. “We, by rule, had to replace them for one play. We put Layden there because he’s played center. He’s been our center for the last year or so, and then Luke has to come in and take the one snap. It’s not the kids’ fault necessarily, but it’s just one of those things that … it just put us in a bad situation. Had one of the two possibly been in, we might be in a different situation and could go in and score there, but it didn’t work out that way for us.”
The Hornets drove to the Bulldog 13, where Springfield came up with a stop on fourth down at the SHS 9, setting up Springfield’s final touchdown.
Buggage had runs of 14 and 10 yards while the Hornets were flagged for defensive holding on the drive before Grand hit Allen for 35 yards to the Albany 20. A personal foul against the Hornets after the play moved the ball just outside the Hornet 10.
On fourth-and-8 from the Albany 9, Grand hit Allen on a touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion failed as the Bulldogs cut the lead to 28-14 with 11:51 to play.
“As soon as I saw that that the safety backs away, I deliver a strike for a touchdown,” said Grand, who finished 9-for-22 for 92 yards with Allen catching four passes for 53 yards to lead the Bulldogs.
The teams exchanged possessions before Lopinto busted a 47-yard touchdown run and carried for the two-point conversion for the final margin with 8:39 left in the game.
“Whenever I get in the game and I get in those types of situations where the defense is tired and they’re not ready to hit a big fullback coming up the middle, so I give them a little shoulder and break it off for a big one,” said Lopinto, who finished with 123 yards on 10 carries. “Coach was telling me that he needed three yards, so that way we could get it downfield. I told him, better yet, I’ll get you a touchdown coach.”
Springfield, which played without Rick Vicknair, who has an ankle injury, turned the ball over on downs before Albany went on a clock-chewing drive to the Bulldog 2 before a pair of penalties backed them up. Two plays later, Aiden Casteel, who played the second half at quarterback with Doherty out with a shoulder injury, took a knee to end the game.
“I think that was the most proud point for me was being able to kill the clock, take a knee,” Knight said. “We weren’t trying to score on that last one.”
Galyean got the game rolling with a 73-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game before Allen intercepted Doherty in the end zone on the two-point conversion, giving the Hornets a 6-0 lead just 11 seconds into the game.
“The blockers were there, and I just hit the hole,” Galyean said. “I just went for it. That’s what happened. The hole was wide open, and I just hit it. My blockers did a perfect job. They helped me out.”
The Hornets forced a punt, and five plays later, Doherty connected with Sidney Binion on a 65- yard touchdown pass, and Binon ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead with 7:03 to play in the first quarter. It was Binion’s first career touchdown.
Doherty finished 2-for-3 for 125 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 20 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Albany forced another punt, then went on an eight-play scoring drive that was aided by a personal foul call against the Bulldogs. Binion (11 yards), Lopinto (15 yards) and Doherty (14 yards) had big runs on the drive, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run from Doherty, who cut left then changed direction for the score. Lopinto ran the two-point conversion for a 22-0 lead with 11:50 to play in the second quarter.
Knight said he also tried to prepare his team for the wet conditions experienced in Thursday’s game while also noting the Hornets had four starters out at one point during the game.
“We literally practiced in the water,” he said after his team fumbled three times without losing one. “I put them in the biggest mud hole on our practice field, and I put the ball in the water and spun it and made it muddy. We had a couple of fumbles, but we did not fumble a snap.”
The teams exchanged punts before Springfield took over at its on 23 to set up its only score of the first half. The Bulldogs went 16 plays with Grand connecting with McAlister on fourth down before Allen caught the two-point conversion.
“That was a lot of adrenaline built up,” Grand said. “To get that, that meant a lot to us, to me, the team, to Ayden. That’s what honestly set the tone of our game, and that’s whenever we actually saw, ‘OK, we can do this. We can build our momentum,’ and our momentum grew from there.”
Added Serpas: “I really think that once things got settled in a little bit, we did a good job of controlling what we thought we were going to be good at all along. I just think that our kids kind of in their own minds built the moment up a little bit too big for themselves. It took them a little while to kind of realize, ‘hey, we need to match their intensity.’ The same thing happened to us in the jamboree. This is two games already where we’ve kind of come out flat and not really paying attention to the details and it’s hurt us.”
“All of this is learning things that we need to do to become a more complete football team,” Serpas continued. “We’ll just have to watch the film, analyze it and make sure we don’t make those mistakes again moving forward and just try to get ready for next week and hopefully put a better product on the field against Slaughter Charter.”
ALBANY 36, SPRINGFIELD 14
Score By Quarters
Albany 14 14 0 8 -- 3 6
Springfield 0 8 0 6 -- 14
Scoring Summary
AHS -- Seth Galyean 73 kickoff return (pass failed)
AHS -- Sidney Binion 65 pass from J.J. Doherty (Binion run)
AHS -- Doherty 5 run (Antonio Lopinto run)
SHS -- Ayden McAlister 2 pass from Seth Grand (Britton Allen pass from Grand)
AHS -- Galyean 60 pass from Doherty (run failed)
SHS -- Allen 9 pass from Grand (run failed)
AHS -- Lopinto 47 run (Lopinto run)
AHS SHS
First Downs 13 18
Rushes-Yards 33-211 33-89
Passing Yards 125 92
A-C-I 2-4-0 9-22-0
Punts-Avg. 2-36.5 4-34.25
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 4-1
Penalties-Yards 17-141 6-50
