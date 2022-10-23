Albany didn’t win its District 7-3A game at Amite on Friday, but Hornets coach John Legoria is hoping his team can take something away from the experience.
Amite got a handful of big scoring plays to notch a 34-2 win over the Hornets.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Legoria said after the Hornets dropped to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in league play. “We’re building something. What a great atmosphere. It was a homecoming – one of the best atmospheres you could possibly see. It was definitely a second, third-round playoff atmosphere, so for my kids to be a part of that and see what it’s like and know where that’s where we’ve got to get to, that’s the kind of games we’ve got to play in. Our kids know we’ve got to get better to compete with those guys. We’ve got the hardest 3A district in the state. Hands down, from top to bottom, there is no better district than ours.”
The Warriors’ Ashton Terrell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, and Albany got its only points on a holding penalty against Amite (5-3, 1-2) in the end zone.
“Amite is a great team, and they have great players, and Coach (Zephaniah) Powell does a great job, and I fully respect him and their program,” Legoria said. “It was a tall task. We knew it. We didn’t play well in all phases of the game, so I put that blame on me. Amite had a lot to do with that, and they’re just a great ball club.
After the free kick, the Hornets threw an interception, which Legoria said changed the complexion of the game.
The turnover led to a touchdown run for the Warriors to pad the lead, and Lemar Harris added another scoring run of about 30 yards on third down, which extended the advantage to 21-7, which held up at halftime.
“He must have broken about 10 tackles,” Legoria said of Harris’ run. “It was an unbelievable run.”
Terrell scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass before the Warriors closed out the scoring on what Legoria said was ‘one of the oddest plays I’ve ever seen.’
“We’re playing them good,” Legoria said. “We’ve got them pinned back on like the 15-yard line. They’re punting. The ball is snapped over the punter’s head into the end zone. He grabs the ball, just throws it up. One of their players goes for it. It’s over his head. He gets a finger on it. The ball pops up in the air. One of their players best players, No. 2 (Harris), who broke all those tackles (on the touchdown run) is sitting right there, catches the ball and goes 80 yards.”
Antonio Lopinto had 24 carries for 63 yards, while Jon Duhe added 20 yards receiving. Quarterback Aidan Casteel went 7-for-15 for 46 yards and an interception, while Seth Hoffman-Olmo had 30 yards receiving.
“We had some long drives,” Legoria said. “We moved the ball at times, but we couldn’t put points up. We’d get to the 15-20-yard line, and we just would stall. There were plays to be made. We were just a little short maybe throwing a ball late here or there, and if you’re throwing a ball late against Amite, they’re going to overcome some coverage mishaps, and that’s what they did.”
“They had a great scheme, and for the first time, I think my offensive line was a little bit overwhelmed,” Legoria continued. “I think that fear factor came in once they got the lead, and we just didn’t play well. We missed a lot of assignments, and when you don’t play well against a team like Amite, that’s what happens – you get beat. We’ll learn from it and use it as an experience and go forward. We’re trying to get to where they’re at. They trot out there with 70-80 kids, and we trot out with 30-something kids, so it’s an uphill challenge.”
