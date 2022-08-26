Springfield vs Grace King Jamboree 2022-Luke Husser, Nick Fletcher

Springfield quarterback Luke Husser, left hands off to Nick Fletcher against Grace King.

WALKER – The final score of Springfield’s contest with Grace King wasn’t what Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas was looking for, but he’s keeping things in perspective heading into next week’s season opener.

The Fighting Irish scored on several big plays on their way to a 41-26 win over the Bulldogs in the middle game of the Albany Jamboree on Thursday a Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' jamboree effort against Grace King.
Springfield vs Grace King Jamboree 2022-Caden Dykes

Springfield's Caden Dykes hauls in a pass against Grace King.

