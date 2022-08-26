WALKER – The final score of Springfield’s contest with Grace King wasn’t what Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas was looking for, but he’s keeping things in perspective heading into next week’s season opener.
The Fighting Irish scored on several big plays on their way to a 41-26 win over the Bulldogs in the middle game of the Albany Jamboree on Thursday a Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.
“This is the part of the year where this is still practice,” Serpas said. “We leave tonight still 0-0. You don’t get any power points for tonight. Our record is what it is, and it’s good for us to get a challenge and to be humbled a little bit into the season. Hopefully the kids see this and want to work a little harder to come out and prove themselves next week at home.”
As prevalent as the big plays were for Grace King, the Bulldogs struck first with one as Jatoris Buggage returned the opening kickoff to the Irish 15, setting up Nick Fletcher’s touchdown run on the next play. Fletcher’s PAT put Springfield ahead 7-0 just 26 seconds into the game.
Grace King responded as Paul Jones busted a 65-yard touchdown run on the team’s first play from scrimmage. The PAT missed, cutting the lead to 7-6 with 11:11 to play in the first half.
After forcing a punt, Tyler Pascua hit Eric Nicholas on a 71-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the ensuing Grace King drive, putting the Irish ahead 13-6.
Grace King had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown called back after a personal foul, and the Bulldogs forced a punt.
A 29-yard pass from Luke Husser to Caden Dykes, along with a pass interference call against Grace King, helped the Bulldogs get to the Irish 11 before an offensive pass interference call.
On fourth-and-12, Husser hit Buggage on a swing pass for a 26-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half, knotting the score at 13-13.
“We’ve got to be able to take shots down field,” Serpas said. “If teams are going to play us in a cover zero and put eight, nine people in the box, we’ve got to be able to take those chances, and Luke’s got to be able to step into some throws. I think we’re leaving some throws well short of the mark and putting ourselves in bad position. Hopefully we do a better job of creating those opportunities and those receivers do a good job of putting their bodies in position to make those plays down the field.”
Pascua hit Nicholas on a 43-yard pass on the first play after halftime, and a personal foul against the Bulldogs set up Jones’ 18-yard touchdown run on the next play, putting the Irish ahead 20-13.
“We knew they were going to have some athletes, and we had some challenges on the edge trying to get them stopped,” Serpas said. “Credit to them. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching our guys up and trying to be a better perimeter defense. That’s something we’re going to have to definitely work on this week in practice because I think that’s definitely going to be a point where teams are going to try to attack us.”
Springfield took over at the Grace King 30 after a nice return by Peyton Gibbens, but Maneicko Rickman intercepted Husser and returned it 82 yards for a pick-six and a 27-13 lead.
“That’s two weeks in a row where teams come out and stack the box and dare us to throw the ball,” Serpas said. “We definitely have to do a better job of trying to throw the ball around the field. I think we have been able to make a play here and there, but we’re not very consistent with it. We’re making some good decisions but then we follow it up with some bad decisions.”
The Bulldogs, who started every drive in the second half in Grace King territory, got a 33-yard pass from Husser to Ayden McAlister to the Irish 4, but Buggage was met in the backfield two plays later and lost a fumble.
“Our kickoff return team did a really good job all night long, which is really crazy because we really installed that on Tuesday in the gym,” Serpas said. “We spent about 15 minutes working on it, all of our blocking assignments and all of our calls, and it really worked out good for us. I think we had several people (who) actually had the opportunity to return the ball tonight on that. I think everybody who touched it, pretty much got the ball back across midfield. That was a bonus for us tonight, but we’ve got to do a better job of capitalizing on that great field position.”
Jones had a 32-yard run before Pascua connected with Nicholas on a 58-yard touchdown pass, helping push the lead to 34-13 with 5:03 left.
Buggage returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 34-19.
Pascua and Nicholas connected on a 68-yard touchdown pass to help push the lead to 41-19.
The Bulldogs took over at the Grace King 32, and Husser hit Gibbens on a 13-yard pass to set up a 16-yard touchdown run by Buggage before Fletcher’s PAT capped the scoring.
Serpas said the scrimmage was the Bulldogs’ third time in full pads this preseason because of rainy weather or heat. The team hosts Haynes Academy in its season opener next Friday.
“I feel unprepared in that form or fashion coming into this season knowing that the physicality of the game hasn’t really been able to be matched in practice so far,” Serpas said. “These kids, they’ve been doing a good job. They’ve been showing up. We’re going to go in and watch some film and try to correct some of these mistakes and get ready to open up the season with a full four quarters and do a better job of game planning and see what we can do to come out with a win.”
