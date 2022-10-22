Live Oak High vs Walker High football 10-21-22

Football teams from Live Oak High and Walker High meet in a District 5-5A clash on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey said it was matter of his team putting things together in order to get back into the win column, and the Wildcats did just that against Live Oak.

Kedric Brown scored three touchdowns, and sophomore TJ Sylve, getting his first action at quarterback, threw two touchdown passes to Warren Young Jr., keying a 33-14 win over Live Oak in District 5-5A action Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

Walker's Warren Young Jr., TJ Sylve and Kedric Brown discuss the Wildcats' District 5-5A win over Live Oak,
Live Oak High vs Walker High football 10-21-22

Football teams from Live Oak High and Walker High meet in a District 5-5A clash on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Live Oak High vs Walker High football 10-21-22

Football teams from Live Oak High and Walker High meet in a District 5-5A clash on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.