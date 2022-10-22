WALKER – Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey said it was matter of his team putting things together in order to get back into the win column, and the Wildcats did just that against Live Oak.
Kedric Brown scored three touchdowns, and sophomore TJ Sylve, getting his first action at quarterback, threw two touchdown passes to Warren Young Jr., keying a 33-14 win over Live Oak in District 5-5A action Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“More than anything, we just needed to get a win,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after the Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak to move to 5-3 and 1-2. “I thought the guys came out, started fast. I was really excited for Kedric Brown scoring in all three phases … which was huge, and then TJ Sylve, in his first start at quarterback, I thought he did really well for a young kid. I just thought the guys played well around him, and I thought the defense was really good early.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland lamented some missed opportunities for his young team, which lost its fourth straight dropping to 3-5 and 0-3.
“We had some shots,” Westmoreland said. “We get down here 10-12-yard line, miss a field goal – uncharacteristic of our kicker, but the first quarter, we really don’t get after and put ourselves behind the 8-ball. I know the offense goes down and scores, but we’ve just got to do a better job all around. We’ve just got to do a better job. We’ve got to grow up, got to do a little bit better job during the week, got to want to come in there and want to get ready to work and want to get better.”
Young took the Wildcats’ first snap under center, connecting with Cayden Jones on a 46-yard pass on a trick play on the game’s first play. Two plays later, CJ McClendon busted a 19-yard run to the Live Oak 20, leading to Brown’s 7-yard touchdown run over the left side. The Wildcats missed the PAT but led 6-0 with 10:26 to go in the first quarter.
Sylve, who went 12-for-24 for 170 yards, said the first drive was a boost for the Wildcats.
“I think the run game was very strong,” he said. “The passing game, the blocking with the o-line. They did pretty good tonight.”
Live Oak answered with a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive as Sawyer Pruitt connected with Cam Christ for 38 yards and Brandon Jones for 20 after Blake Rosenthal picked up a first down on fourth-and-1 at the Walker 21 to keep the drive moving.
Pruitt’s 1-yard keeper, and Brek Schultz’s PAT put the Eagles ahead 7-6 with 5:06 to play in the first quarter.
The Wildcats pulled ahead for good on their next drive as Sylve hit Young in stride on a 65-yard touchdown pass, with Young pulling the pass in off his fingertips. Walker missed the PAT but led 12-7 with 2:24 to play in the first quarter.
“I just saw them man-to-man no safety, and I know my quarterback’s got an arm, so if I get out there, he’s going to put it out there,” said Young, who had seven catches for 120 yards, all in the first half. “He put it in the right place. It turned into six.”
Said Westmoreland of the play: “That’s a freshman corner out there covering that guy. At some point in time 18 (years old) beats 14 (years old). That was one of the times 18 beat 14. We’re going to get in there, we’re going to coach him up and try to get that 14-year-old to play like an 18-year-old.”
Walker forced a punt, which Brown dropped before going 68 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. The PAT failed, but the Wildcats led 18-7 with 11:11 to go in the first half.
Brown said dropping the ball worked in his favor on the return.
“It gave me time to look up and see what I had,” he said. “When I looked up, I was good.”
After forcing another punt, Walker found the end zone again, going 62 yards in 10 plays. Sylve was dropped for an 11-yard loss at the Live Oak 28, but the Wildcats bounced back as Sylve completed a 14-yard pass to Jamari Evans and hit Young on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone two plays later. Sylve connected with Evans on the two-point conversion, putting Walker ahead 26-7.
Both teams missed scoring chances late in the first half.
Live Oak recovered a fumble on a punt at midfield, and Pruitt hit Brandon Jones for 18 yards to the Walker 25 and the Wildcats were hit with a pass interference call on third down to keep the drive going.
A personal foul got the Eagles to the Walker 9, but Schultz missed a 26-yard field goal.
Walker put together a 14-play drive, and Sylve busted a 22-yard run on a keeper to get the Wildcats to the Live Oak 8, but with two seconds left on the clock, Sylve spiked the ball on the final play of the first half.
CJ McClendon led Walker’s run game with eight carries for 52 yards, while Cayden Jones added 13 carries for 44 yards.
The teams traded punts to open the second half, and on fourth-and-3 from the Walker 42, Marek Hall sacked Pruitt. It was one of six sacks for the Wildcat defense.
“I thought defensive end pressure and getting pressure on the quarterback was important,” Mahaffey said. “They can throw it around pretty good, and then they have a good screen game, so you’ve got to be able to rush but also play the screen game. For the most part, I think we did a good job with that.”
Pruitt went 8-for-18 for 122 yards with Hayden Everett leading the way with three catches for 69 yards, while Christ added three for 52.
After a Walker punt, the Eagles went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 49, but quarterback Cayden Jones fumbled the snap. Brown emerged from the scrum with the ball and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, and Nile Allen’s PAT was good, putting Walker ahead 33-7 with 3:17 to play in the third quarter.
“Just keep playing,” Brown said of the play. “You don’t stop until you hear the whistle, so I kept playing, and I ended up scoring a touchdown.”
Said Westmoreland: “Young buck’s (Cayden Jones) got to do a good job of when we put him in there of being comfortable getting under center. We work it. He’s just got to be able to get in there and be comfortable doing it on a Friday night. Once again, you’re asking a 14-year-old to come in there and do things that some 14-year-olds can’t do at the 5A level, but our guys continue to battle. These young guys are not scared. They’re going to give you everything they’ve got, and they’re going to keep fighting. That’s the one thing I’m proud of with our young guys is they’re not afraid to get out here on a Friday night and mix it up.”
Neither team got anything going until a 26-yard punt set Live Oak at the Walker 33. Logan Williams rattled off a 19-yard run on first down and scored on a 1-yard run five plays later, helping account for the final margin with 6:49 to play.
Williams finished with 39 yards on 11 carries to lead the Eagles on the ground.
“What is the old saying, ‘Too little, too late?’ That was really what it was,” Westmoreland said. “The punt return – we haven’t given up a punt return for a touchdown I feel like in forever. That was a big play. That really hurt us.”
After another Walker punt, the Wildcats’ Carleiyon Joseph intercepted Pruitt. That drive ended in a Walker punt before Brandon Jones busted a 24-yard run, and Live Oak’s Cayden Jones hit Hayden Everett for 24 yards to the Walker 3 on the game’s final play.
“I’m happy for the kids,” Mahaffey said. “They’ve been coming to work and doing a good job at practice. Even though the outcomes haven’t been what we wanted, they’ve still kept coming with the right attitude. It’s good to see that and get to experience a win. You’re not guaranteed that ever, so I’m glad for them tonight, and then Sunday the challenge will be right back at us in St. Amant, who’s another good team, so we’ll have to get back at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.