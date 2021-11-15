Captain Shreve got several big plays to key a 37-7 win over Live Oak in the opening round of the Class 5A football playoffs Friday.
“That’s exactly what we said we couldn’t have,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said.
“The kids gave us everything they had,” Westmoreland continued. “They gave us everything that they could give us. There was nothing left. We were getting every drop out of each one of our athletes, especially late in the season. I hate it for them. Two weeks ago, we were sitting there at the end of the game, and we were just begging for one more, and it seems like you do that every week. At this time of the year, you want one more, you selfishly want one more.”
The Eagles (4-6) missed an early opportunity, missing a field goal after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff.
From there, Captain Shreve got rolling as Jayden Edwards scored on a 9- yard run, Thomas Murray added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
“When you look at it, you’re going from one emotion to another,” Westmoreland said. “Your emotions are high to start. We kick off. We get the ball. We’re sky high, then we missed the field goal, then it kind of took some wind out of the sails, and then they score. I don’t want to say it put us back on our heels a lot, but I think it definitely took some of our emotion away. It took that momentum away and we just were never truly able to really recover from that.”
The Gators stretched the lead to 14-0 when Terrell Kenyon hit Braylen Finley on a 70-yard touchdown pass, with 2:01 to play in the first quarter.
Kenyon and Finley connected again on a 35-yard TD pass, and Murray’s PAT made the score 21-0 early in the second quarter.
“We knew we were going top have to keep them from moving the ball while avoiding those big, chunk plays, and we knew we were going to have to move the ball,” Westmoreland said. “We just knew that their defensive front was going to get after us. One of their defensive linemen came back. I think it was his first game all year since the scrimmage or something. He came back and had a good night against us. You knew at some point that piecemeal (offensive) line was going to maybe catch up with us.
“The kids gave everything they had,” Westmoreland said. “It’s not our kids’ fault by any means. Our kids did everything they were asked to do. It was just we were outgunned and came up on the short end of the stick, but I can’t tell you how proud I am of our kids just for going through the amount of adversity they had to go through, which was all the injuries. It just wasn’t one injury that we faced. It’s been a lot of injuries that we’ve had to face.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles were down 11 starters at one point in the season.
Kendrick Law had a 45-yard touchdown run to stretch the lead to 28- 0.
“We knew the kid (Law) was special, and we did a good job,” Westmoreland said. “I think he had one touchdown on him, but their other tailback was pretty good. I think they hit a post route for a touchdown.”
Live Oak picked up its only touchdown of the game on Blake Rosenthal’s 4-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 28-7.
The score was set up by a 40-yard pass from Sawyer Pruitt to C.J. Davis.
“We were able to get down there,” Westmoreland said. “Sawyer Pruitt, the kid’s going to be special. He hooked up with C.J. Davis, another kid that we’re going to miss, on a deep pass. Then we were able to get in our heavy package and be able to pound it in with one of our sophomore fullbacks, Blake Rosenthal.
Murray kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:21 before halftime, making the score 31-7.
After a scoreless third quarter, Murray kicked field goals of 24 and 27 yards in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.
“I would do anything to have another day with my seniors, who I cam in with four years ago coaching them on the freshman team,” Westmoreland said. “I would do anything for those guys. That’s a special group to me, and it’s a very good group of kids that I hate to lose. My hat goes off to them. They had a great career, a great four years here for us. They did a lot for us.”
“It was always program first, and that’s what I’m going to miss about this senior class, and it was they always wanted to do what was best for the program, even if it meant it wasn’t what was best for them.”
