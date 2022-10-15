Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knew Independence had the potential to pick up its first win of the season against the Bulldogs, and that’s exactly what happened.
The Tigers got several big plays while scoring 38 unanswered points to spark a 44-14 win at Springfield on Friday.
“They were a winless team, but they knew that they had a great chance to come in and beat us,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs dropped to 3-4 and 0-2. “There ain’t no secret about it, we haven’t had lot of things going our way here recently. I joked whenever they got here, they showed up this week with a few more players than what they had last week. It’s like everybody seems to get healthy when they play Springfield.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs got into the red zone ‘four or five times’ but were unable to score every time.
“They were able to get in the end zone, and we couldn’t finish drives out, and that was kind of how things ended up,” Serpas said. “We drove the ball down the field and just couldn’t finish it out. They put points on the board, and we couldn’t.”
The first quarter was scoreless, and the Bulldogs scored first on a 15-yard pass from Luke Husser to Ethan Lipscomb. The two-point conversion failed, giving Springfield a 6-0 lead.
“Ethan Lipscomb has continued to grow every single week, I believe, as a freshman, and continues to, I think, mature a whole lot as a football player,” Serpas said. “I really think his maturity level just seems to get stronger and stronger.”
Independence (1-6, 1-1) answered as Christian Wright connected with Gary Zanders Jr. on a 62-yard touchdown pass on third-and-long. Wright ran the two-point conversion, giving the Tigers an 8-6 lead.
The Tigers padded the lead on a 73-yard touchdown pass from Wright to Michi Bean, making the score 14-6.
Three plays later, Husser threw a pick-six to Keith Gasper, and Todd Wilson ran the two-point conversion for a 22-6 lead that held up at halftime.
“It definitely hurts us not being able to put points on the board,” Serpas continued. “Knowing that they had better athletes than us, we were going to have to be sound in what we were doing, and knowing that we had a numbers advantage on them, we wanted to try to limit them and try to jump up on them early. We were able to get the first score but just breakdowns in what we were doing.”
The Tigers ran the second half kickoff back for a touchdown, and Bean’s two-point run pushed the lead to 30-6.
After a three-and-out, Wright connected with Bean on a 4-yard touchdown pass, and the two-point play made the score 38-6.
Husser connected with Layden Richards on a 25-yard touchdown pass, and Nick Fletcher had the two-point run, cutting the lead to 38-14.
“Passing the ball, I think we did a whole lot more this week …, so that aspect of our game looked a whole lot better this week as well,” Serpas said. “I want to say we completed about 65 percent of our passes, so we were more of a balanced team run to pass. I hate that at this point in the year we’re having to say that we’re still trying to find our identity as a team, but that’s what we’re still trying to do.”
Wright and Bean connected on a 6-yard touchdown pass to close out the scoring.
“It’s just one of those things where you feel a little bit snakebit, but these kids have done a great job,” Serpas said. “It should speak volumes for our program. I look at it as next year we should be able to return 10 offensive starters and nine or 10 on the defensive side as well,” Serpas said. “Those guys are getting valuable, valuable minutes right now, but it just hurts right now knowing that we’ve got guys who are learning on the go.”
