WATSON – If nothing else, the Live Oak football team has already shown it’s a resilient bunch.
The Eagles scored on a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half of Thursday’s scrimmage at Live Oak against St. Michael on their way to a 14-7 win after falling behind in the first half.
“You continue to fight, and you fight, and you fight, and you fight,” Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland said. “The biggest thing is you continue to stay in the fight, and you don’t get knocked out. We were able to do that.”
Live Oak trailed 7-0 after the first 12-minute half and forced a punt on St. Michael’s first possession of the second half, setting the stage for the Eagles’ first score of the game.
Swayer Pruitt hit Cam Christ on a 6-yard pass from the Live Oak 49 on fourth-and-3 to keep the drive going. Two plays later, after an incomplete pass and a false start, Pruitt hit Bryson McKeithen on a 49-yard touchdown pass on the right sideline, and Brek Schultz added the PAT, tying the score at 7-7.
“Sawyer’s doing a great job making reads and everything,” Westmoreland said. “The kid’s still a sophomore, so he’s going to experience a few growing pains here and there, but he makes some really good reads. He made a good read there. Bryson has really come on as of really, this summer. About midway in the summer, the lightbulb has come on, and the kid has had an outstanding summer and fall camp, and it continued tonight. We expect big things out of that young man. Very proud of him.”
St. Michael responded as Preston Sentino hit Thomas Falcon on a 39-yard pass to the Live Oak 26 on the first play of the ensuing drive. The Warriors drove to the Live Oak 9 before losing a fumble.
Pruitt connected with Christ for 18 yards on the first play of the drive and Jamal Murphy for 9 yards on second down. Logan Williams picked up two yards on third-and-1 at the St. Michael 35.
“We want to be 50-50 (run-pass) and really give all of our guys even touches,” Westmoreland said. “That’s what we’re looking to do, and I felt like we did a very good job of rotating guys in and spreading the ball around … especially with a lack of possessions in the first half, but I thought we did a good job of doing that. Some protection things we’ve got to work on. They did some things we hadn’t seen in the offseason, so we’ll work on it this week, but overall, proud of our guys, and we’ll get back to work (Friday) morning.”
After a holding penalty, Pruitt connected with Williams on a swing pass, which he turned into a 69-yard touchdown down the left sideline. Schultz’s PAT made the score 14-7 with 3:31 left.
“You give him the ball, the kid’s going to be special, is special, especially when you put him in space,” Westmoreland said of Williams, a sophomore. “A lot of our guys, you look at them, and they’re babies, so this was valuable experience for them playing varsity reps and getting a lot of them. We’re going to experience some of these early season, preseason things because this is there first true Friday night light atmosphere.”
The teams traded punts before the Warriors took over at their own 40 with 1:45 left. On fourth-and-10, David Voorhies intercepted Dalton Rufini.
The Eagles drove to the St. Michael 22 before the scrimmage was called with time still on the clock.
In the first half, the Warriors forced a punt on Live Oak’s first drive on the game.
“We’re going to experience what we saw at times with changes in philosophy,” Westmoreland said. “This is our true second game under this type of offense and everything. We tried to stay as basic and vanilla on both sides of the ball as we could, which we did.
“We’ve just got to come out faster, be a little bit more crisp when we come out,” Westmoreland said. “We can’t start slow.”
St. Michael responded with an 18-play, 63-yard scoring drive in which it converted on fourth down four times.
On fourth-and-2, Live Oak was flagged for encroachment, while Rufini kept for five yards on fourth-and-1 at the Live Oak 41 to keep the drive going.
Rufini scrambled for a first down on fourth-and-4 at the Live Oak 30, and the Eagles were penalized for a late hit out of bounds to move the ball to the Live Oak 12.
On fourth-and-18 from the Live Oak 21, Rufini hit Falcon in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown, and Ben Jones added the PAT.
“We have to do a better job on the defensive side of the ball of getting off the field in third and fourth-and-long situations,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve got to work a little bit more on situationals this week. We’ll start on that (Friday). We’ve just got to do a better job of coaching the guys and putting them in the right spots on third and fourth downs. You applaud the kids for putting them in long situations, but we’ve got to finish the job on third and fourth down.”
Live Oak answered back as Braden Jones busted a 24-yard run on the first play of the Eagles’ ensuing drive, and a personal foul against St. Michael moved the ball to the Warrior 28.
Jones broke a 19-yard run to the 9, but the Eagles’ Blake Rosenthal lost a fumble two plays later.
“We’re not a team who can get down there inside the red zone and fumble the ball …,” Westmoreland said. “When we get down there, it’s got to end in some form of points – a field goal, who we have every full confidence in our kicker and everybody in that department – but we’ve got to put six on the board, and we can’t have that.”
St. Michael was unable to get anything going before halftime.
“I’m happy for our guys, but it gives us something to work on (Friday) and get ready for Hammond next week, who we know is going to be one heck of a challenge,” Westmoreland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.