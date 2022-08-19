LOHS vs St. Michael football 08-18-22

WATSON – If nothing else, the Live Oak football team has already shown it’s a resilient bunch.

The Eagles scored on a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half of Thursday’s scrimmage at Live Oak against St. Michael on their way to a 14-7 win after falling behind in the first half.

