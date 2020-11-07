WATSON – They’ll be talking about the latest chapter in the Denham Springs-Live Oak series for a while – and with good reason.
Live Oak’s Michael Summers blocked a potential go-ahead field goal attempt by Denham Springs’ Caleb LeBlanc, which Will Andrepont returned for a touchdown with 4.7 seconds left to play, giving the Eagles a 38-31 win over the Yellow Jackets in District 4-5A action at Live Oak on Friday.
“What a high school football game down here in south Louisiana,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said after his team moved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in district play. “Hats off goes to those guys (Denham Springs) and their coaching staff. They did an outstanding job tonight, but man, I’m so proud of our kids. Those kids fought and fought and fought to the bitter end. That’s a testament to those guys and where we’re going. I’m so proud of them, man. I can’t speak enough about them.”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in district play.
“We’re getting better, and we’re fighting,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “We’re fighting for 48 minutes, but you lose the turnover battle right there. It puts you in those positions where you’ve got to make the comeback, puts you in a position where you’ve got to kick the field goal to win the ball game – just little things we’re still fighting through that we’ve to overcome. We’ve got to keep fighting. We go back to work (Saturday) morning and get it corrected and we get ready for Walker.”
The deciding sequence was set up when the Eagles turned the ball over on downs at their own 49 with 56.9 seconds left.
Two plays later, Reese Mooney connected with Myles Edwards on a 24-yard pass to the Eagle 24. A personal foul against the Eagles then moved the ball toe the Live Oak 13, where the Yellow Jackets threw three straight incomplete passes to set up a 30-yard field goal attempt by LeBlanc.
Summers, however, busted through the middle of the line for the block, and Andrepont scooped up the ball and raced down the left sideline for the winning score.
“We just knew we had to get in there and get a block, simple as that,” Andrepont said. “Michael comes through, he blocks with the left hand, and I looked back. The ball bounced up right there, and I grabbed it. Instantly, I’m sprinting. I’m trying to get us in field goal range, and I look back, stiff-arm one guy, and it was open field right there. I’m still processing it right now. I’m still replaying it through my mind because this is just crazy right now. It almost doesn’t feel real.”
Denham Springs, which trailed by 14 points twice in the game, tied it a 31-31 on a 31-yard pass from Mooney to Camron Eirick after the Yellow Jackets stopped TJ Magee for no gain on fourth-and-3 at the Live Oak 35.
“We’re still making some mistakes defensively, but you see when it got down to some time of pressure, our kids bowed up, and that’s what I was really proud of,” Beard said. “You have the opportunity to get off the field, you’ve got to get off the field, and I thought they had two really key stops right there in that fourth quarter where we kind of struggled a little bit. We buckled down. The kids made plays, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they handled the adversity and then the ups and downs of the game and the energy there at the end. You have a chance to win. You just can’t relax. Every play matters.”
Westmoreland defended his decisions to go for it on fourth down in his own territory.
“It’s the faith that I have in my kids just to believe in them and believe that we’re going to be able to pick it up,” he said. “Conventional wisdom tells you to punt, but the faith that I have in my guys and my defense is that we’re going to either, a – get the first down, or b – get the stop, so hat’s off to those guys.”
Mooney’s 13-yard TD pass to Micah Harrison on fourth down on Denham Springs’ drive before that got the Yellow Jackets within 31-24, but the Eagles answered on their next drive when TJ Magee busted a 41-yard TD run up the middle, pushing the lead to 31-17.
“Coming into this game, we knew they were a tough team, and we knew we were going to go into a war,” said Magee, who transferred from Denham Springs to Live Oak when his father, Tiras, became Live Oak’s head basketball coach over the summer. “We just fought the whole game.
TJ Magee finished with 173 yards on 21 carries for his second straight 100-yard game.
“I played running back all my life, so I have a little experience running the ball, but I have a great o-line,” he said. “Every game, they’re blocking amazing, so I’m giving all the credit to them. It’s nothing with me.
“It was big,” Magee said of his performance. “Coach told me to go in there and run the ball hard and that’s what I did. Luckily I got a few openings and I was able to put it in the end zone twice.”
Westmoreland said TJ Magee has made the most of his opportunity since joining the backfield on offense just two games ago.
“He ain’t bad,” Westmoreland said of TJ Magee with a chuckle. “He came in one day. It was when we played Zachary, and it was toward the end of the game and he goes, ‘Coach, just give me the rock, and I’m going to score.’ I said, ‘TJ, not right now, man. Not right now, dude. Not right now.’ He said, ‘Coach, just give me the rock. I’m going to make you proud.’
“We looked at it,” Westmoreland continued. “We talked to him at practice. We put him the backfield on Monday. He made a couple of moves … What can I say about these kids? We’re able to play on both sides of the ball and keep fighting. It’s a hell of kid. Proud of him. He can tote the ball. He can play defense. The kid does a good job for us.”
Denham Springs responded with a 51-yard TD pass from Mooney to Harrison three plays into the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 24-17. Harrison had nine catches for 136 yards.
“The safety just sat there, so I just gave him (Harrison) a good ball, and he made a move and scored a touchdown for us, and that was huge for us, I think,” said Mooney, who went 23-for-37 for 297 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. “That was a big turning point in the game.”
The Yellow Jackets converted twice on fourth down to keep the drive going.
The score was tied at 10-10 at halftime, and the Eagles forced a DSHS punt on the Yellow Jackets’ first drive of the second half.
Brock Magee connected with CJ Davis on consecutive pass plays of 40 and 27 yards, setting up Daylen Lee’s two-yard TD run two plays later for a 17-10 Live Oak lead.
Aiden Saunders intercepted Mooney to end the ensuing Denham Springs drive, and TJ Magee broke loose on a 45-yard run to get the Eagles to the DSHS 27.
TJ Magee busted a 14-yard run on fourth-and-2 from the DSHS 19, setting up Lee’s 5-yard TD run on the next play for a 24-10 lead.
TJ Magee scored the game’s first touchdown on the opening drive of the game with a 17-yard run to cap a 10-play, 62-yard march in which the Eagles converted on fourth down at the DSHS 44 to keep things going.
After Ray McKneely busted a 33-yard run on the Yellow Jackets’ first play of the game, the Eagles recovered a fumble on the next play but punted the ball away to end the drive.
“That’s kind of been who we are,” Beard said of the early turnovers. “We start a little slow. We’ve got to a better job of getting these guys to start fast, get the comfortable quicker. If you’re going to make mistakes, you’ve got to be able to weather mistakes. It’s kind of been who we are this year so far. We’ve had some turnovers, but once again, these kids didn’t give up. They gave us every opportunity to win a game in the fourth quarter, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Denham Springs followed with a five-play, 56-yard scoring drive that ended with Mooney’s 10-yard TD pass to Preston Holwager to tie the score at 7-7.
Live Oak answered on its next drive with a 25-yard field goal from Landon Ratcliff for a 10-7 lead.
The Yellow Jackets lost a fumble on the ensuing drive but sacked Brock Magee on fourth down to take over at their own 33.
“The turnovers by defense were great, but we’ve got to do a better job on the offensive side of the ball of putting those points on the board and doing something when we get those turnovers,” Westmoreland said.
Mooney and Troy Golmond connected on a 36-yard pass to the Live Oak 26, setting up LeBlanc’s 37-yard field goal just before halftime to knot the score at 10-10.
“It’s a great rivalry game,” Beard said. “Hats off to those kids at Live Oak. Those are my kids that went through my program. I don’t want to say it’s bittersweet by any means, but I’m very proud of the way they battled and the way they handled their adversity on their side. I’m really proud of those kids and you can see the growth. I’m proud of those coaches. We did some good things here, and you can see that it’s still carrying.”
LIVE OAK 38, DENHAM SPRINGS 31
Score By Quarters
Denham Springs 7 3 0 21 -- 31
Live Oak 7 3 14 14 -- 38
Scoring Summary
LOHS – TJ Magee 17 run (Landon Ratcliff kick)
DSHS – Preston Holwager 10 pass from Reese Mooney (Caleb LeBlanc kick)
LOHS – Ratcliff FG 25
LOHS – LeBlanc FG 37
LOHS – Daylen Lee 2 run (Ratcliff kick)
LOHS – Lee 5 run (Ratcliff kick)
LOHS – Micah Harrison 51 pass from Mooney (LeBlanc kick)
LOHS – TJ Magee 41 run (Ratcliff run)
DSHS – Harrison 13 pass from Mooney (LeBlanc kick)
DSHS – Camron Eirick 31 pass from Mooney (LeBlanc kick)
LOHS – Will Andrepont blocked FG return (Ratcliff kick)
DSHS LOHS
First Downs 17 18
Rushes-Yards 16-66 47-248
Passing Yards 297 95
A-C-I 23-37-1 5-8-0
Punts-Avg. 1-25 1-31
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-40 8-77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.