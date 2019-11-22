Brett Beard confirmed Friday that he’ll become the new head football coach at Denham Springs, leaving Hwy. 16 rival Live Oak after five seasons.
Denham Springs found itself in the market for a head football coach/athletic director when Bill Conides and the school mutually agreed to part ways the week of Denham Springs’ regular-season finale against Scotlandville.
The Yellow Jackets went 1-9 this season and were 14-19 during Conides’ three seasons, two of which included trips to the postseason.
"I'm excited about it, very excited about it," Denham Springs principal Wes Howard said. "(Brett Beard) is a larger than life kind of guy and I think he's going to be great for our kids and as a representative of our campus. Outstanding representative for our athletics as a whole on our campus."
Beard guided Live Oak to a 31-27 record and five straight playoff appearances, including a 6-5 record this season that ended last week after a 39-7 loss at Zachary in the first-round of the playoffs.
Live Oak principal Beth Jones also confirmed Beard's departure, while the Denham Springs Athletic Association posted a message on its Facebook page welcoming Beard's arrival to the school.
Beard helped bring Live Oak to unprecedented heights during his tenure, not only leading the Eagles to five straight trips to the postseason, but helped the program achieve its first wins over Denham Springs and Central, first winning record in district, a school-record seven-win season and an opening-round playoff win and home playoff game.
Live Oak experienced a highwater mark in 2016 when the Eagles reached the school’s first state quarterfinal, falling to state powerhouse Acadiana.
"(He'll) slide into the athletic director role, someone who doesn't just take on head coaching duties, but someone who can encompass and represent all of our athletic needs as a whole," Howard said. "I'm just glad to have Brett Beard aboard, it's an exciting time for Denham Springs High School."
Check back for more on this breaking story throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.