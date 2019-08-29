ALBANY — One of the cornerstones of Albany’s summer camp work was building trust among teammates, and second-year coach Mike Janis never has to go very far to find the perfect example of it.
Not as long as he’s got the Doherty brothers – Dae Dae and J.J.
It’s the Doherty’s second season together as teammates, and maybe there was no bigger example of their chemistry together than when the duo hooked up for a 30-yard touchdown pass late in the spring scrimmage against Brusly after the Hornets had trouble sustaining drives while working in their new pass-oriented offense.
“We communicated a lot,” J.J. Doherty, the Hornets’ sophomore quarterback said of his brother. “In the game, it was like seeing different defenses, and we saw that, and I just told him to ‘Go’”.
Dae Dae Doherty, who is a senior defensive back/receiver, said that hearing ‘go’ meant one thing to him.
“That means he knows something I don’t, and I trust my little brother,” Dae Dae said.
It also helps that as a defensive back Dae Dae Doherty is sometimes in tune with what opposing defenses are trying to do to defend him. In turn, that helps when Dae Dae comes over to play offense.
“That scoring play, I actually called it,” Dae Dae said. “From playing defense, I know what the defense is doing. I went back and told coach Mike earlier in the drive that we need to come back to that play because it’s open. We drove down the field, got three straight completions, went back to coach Mike, he called it, and it was a touchdown.”
As a coach, Janis said the bond the Doherty’s have is unmistakable.
“Any time you’ve got players on your team that have chemistry like that, you’re not going to try to squash it,” Janis said. “Those guys have a chemistry that obviously, anybody else would take years to develop. Because they’re brothers, they’ve got that. They have developed that chemistry and they trust each other.
“They’re not changing routes or changing plays, but he (Dae Dae) is like, ‘I’ll be open right here. Look at me.’ If J.J. sees something and Dae Dae is out there, he may tell Dae Dae ‘heads up’ and he’ll go to him,” Janis said. “He trusts his brother, especially in tight situations. He feels comfortable throwing the ball to him.”
Jae Jae Doherty is the vocal leader of the Albany defense, often bringing not only his defensive teammates together, but the entire team to offer words of encouragement. It’s a role he said he’s taken more seriously when his brother arrived on campus last year.
“It definitely made me step up knowing I had a younger brother looking up to me,” said Dae Dae Doherty, who was a freshman when his brother, Reginald was a senior for the Hornets. “I had to carry my weight. Carry others’ weight, just make sure everybody’s in line, hold everybody accountable and cheer everybody else like they’re my little brother. Just make sure everybody is doing their right job, make sure everybody else is paying attention (and) of course, make sure my little brother knows what he’s doing.”
J.J. Doherty began last season at quarterback, but the team went back to its run-oriented offense after struggling with turnovers in its preseason scrimmage. J.J. Doherty still saw some playing time last season, but he’s looking to expand on that role this season.
In watching film, J.J. said he’s seen himself improve since last season, particularly with his progressions, footwork and knowledge of the offense, but admits work remains on his leadership, maturity, and strength.
That’s where he said he leans a bit on Dae Dae, who has started since his freshman year.
“I put a lot of weight on him because he’s a senior and he’s been here four years already,” J. J. said. “He knows. He’s been around long enough to know what we’ve got to do.”
Dae Dae puts pressure on J.J. to work toward his goals, which Dae Dae said usually starts as good-natured ribbing and expands from there.
“We start developing, and then we set our real achievable goals that we know we can do,” Dae Dae said. “Sometimes they’re a little challenging, but nothing we can’t handle.”
Heading into the season, the Hornets’ main goal isn’t complicated.
“It’s the same goal every single game – 1-0,” Dae Dae said. “We definitely have bigger goals. He noted the senior class added three goals – eight or more first downs per game and the defense doesn’t want to give up touchdowns, but develop better leaders and more communication. “You get all those things; you’ve got a win every single game.”
J.J. also puts a little pressure on his older brother, and they have some good-natured competition going on at practice and games during the season.
“Thursday night before a game, I ask him, ‘What’s your goals?’ and see if he lives up to it,” J.J. said.
It’s just part of the competitive nature the brothers share.
“Both of us have got a real competitive spirit,” Dae Dae said. “It gets serious, but at the end of the day, we’re brothers. We’re going to hug each other and go to the same house at the end of the day like it never happened.”
J.J. said he’s working on settling into the new offense, which he said hopes will take better shape by communicating with his receivers, running backs and offensive line.
“Being a quarterback and then being so young, you’ve got to have a mindset of senior every time,” J.J. said. “(It’s) just stepping up and be the bigger person every time.”
Janis said he’s enjoyed watching the brothers increase their leadership roles with the team.
“I think they’re having a lot of fun,” Janis said. “Dae Dae is a tremendous leader. J.J. has really become much more vocal and confident, and that’s something that both of those guys do not lack is confidence. They’re two confident young men who possess really strong ability out there on the field, and both bring some strong leadership qualities. I try to embrace that and give them every opportunity to do that while we’re out there (on the field).
“I think J.J. has just learned from watching his brother, and the biggest things that you learn as a leader is be confident in what you’re saying and be able to talk to people,” Janis said. “Be a teacher. Being a leader is not just yelling and screaming. Being a leader is demonstrating. It’s owning. Dae Dae, when he makes a mistake, is the first guy to own it. J.J., back there at quarterback, when he makes a mistake, he admits, ‘Yeah, that’s me coach,’ and they’ll call it out to everybody.
“They make sure that they’re accountable. I think with them being very vocal and them being very accountable has really helped the entire group.”
Dae Dae said he’s also seen his brother’s leadership skills improve over the past year.
“He’s definitely a better listener,” Dae Dae said. “He’s willing to soak in way more because he knows what this offense is capable of. He wants it to be as great as it can be. He wants it to reach its maximum potential. I see him learning. I see him listening. I see him studying the plays. I see him growing as a player and as a man just developing all around – working harder than he ever has.”
They’re hoping that helps lay a solid foundation for the Hornets heading into the season.
“We want to do what we do and play our game,” J.J. said. “You can’t go wrong by doing that.”
