Springfield-Haynes Academy Jatoris Buggage

Springfield's Jatoris Buggage looks for some running room against Haynes Academy.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Coming into the season, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knew the Bulldogs’ run game would be a strength, and the team didn’t let him down against Ascension Christian.

Jatoris Buggage rushed for 192 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries and caught two passes for 63 yards, sparking a 58-30 road win Thursday.

