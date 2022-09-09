Coming into the season, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knew the Bulldogs’ run game would be a strength, and the team didn’t let him down against Ascension Christian.
Jatoris Buggage rushed for 192 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries and caught two passes for 63 yards, sparking a 58-30 road win Thursday.
“He definitely was our workhorse,” Serpas said of Buggage. “The o-line kind of set the tone offensively, and we really were able to kind of impose our will right there.”
“Those guys did a great job, and then he’s an exceptional playmaker as well,” Serpas continued. “It’s a combination of the two worked great (Thursday) night, and hopefully those guys continue to work well together. It’s a beautiful thing whenever it’s clicking on all cylinders like that.”
The Bulldogs got rolling early as Luke Husser connected with Peyton Gibbens on a 30-yard touchdown pass, and Walter Lee ran for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead on Springfield’s lone possession of the first quarter.
Ascension Christian answered with a 10-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 8-6 early in the second quarter.
“We had some breakdowns defensively up front in some of our option rules, and they did a great of keeping us off balance and really possessed the ball for long periods of time and some long drives in the first half and kind of frustrated us at times,” Serpas said. “We kind of settled down, especially in the second half, and were able to, I think, wear on them a little bit and were able to come out with a win, and everybody stays healthy. It’s just a good feeling to get another win under our belt and get ready to move on to the next week.”
Buggage had a 10-yard touchdown run, and Lee added the two-point conversion for a 16-6 lead, which held up until Ascension Christian scored on a 1-yard run, cutting the advantage to 16-13.
Buggage had a long run to set up his 2-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run for a 24-13 lead, and Ascension Christian added a field goal, making the score 24-16 at halftime.
A 17-yard touchdown run by Buggage pushed the lead to 30-16.
The Bulldogs held on downs, but Ascension Christian got a pick-six to cut the lead to 30-23.
An onside kick attempt failed, setting up a 58-yard touchdown run by Buggage. Tyler Magee’s two-point conversion stretched the lead to 38-23.
Buggage had a 69-yard touchdown run, and Magee’s two-point conversion made the score 44-23.
“Our offensive line did a great job up front,” Serpas said. “It really didn’t seem like too many people were able to put their hands on Jatoris until he was getting into that second level, and he’s real dangerous once you get those second-level guys as the first people to touch him,” Serpas said. “He was pretty elusive, and they did a great job of getting him going early and often …”
Ascension Christian got its last score on a 60-yard touchdown run before Springfield’s younger players contributed with Magee scoring on a 4-yard run. Husser hit Ethan Lipscomb on the two-point play for a 52-30 lead, and Lipscomb scored on a 29-yard run after an Ascension Christian fumble for the final margin.
“They pretty much got the majority of the fourth quarter, so I was glad to reward them for all the hard work that they do in preparing us for the week,” Serpas said of the team’s junior varsity players. “We actually have our first JV game coming up on Monday, so being able to reward them with a little extra playing time on (Thursday) night was a great thing for them. Getting their feet wet before they take the field on Monday is a great thing, and now they can get ready for Monday night knowing that they’ve already seen live action on (Thursday).”
