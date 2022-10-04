The Springfield football team heads into its District 7-2A schedule under less than ideal circumstances, and Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas knows he won’t be getting any sympathy hosting Northlake Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve definitely got a lot on our plate between the injuries and the illnesses going around,” Serpas said, noting the flu bug has hit the team on top of injuries to starters on both sides of the ball. “We’re definitely dealing with a lot. It’s just been a whirlwind of stuff we’re having to deal with, especially being a smaller school and not the largest of rosters to begin with.”
“This isn’t a 5A program where you’ve got juniors backing up your seniors who are ready to go,” Serpas continued. “If a senior goes out, or your upperclassman goes out, it’s a freshman who’s backing him up. We’re definitely trying to replace people with people way less experienced. It’s just the nature of the beast of a smaller program.”
One of those injured players is running back Jatoris Buggage, whom Serpas said is questionable for this week’s game.
Serpas, however, said there’s a silver lining of sorts with the situation.
“It’s created opportunities for our younger kids to be able to get on to the field,” he said. “I really like their competitiveness. They’ve really stepped up and done a great job of getting out there and earning some playing time for us. I applaud them for their efforts. Unfortunately, there’s a big difference between a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old whenever you’re trying to be competitive on Friday nights.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 32-22 road loss to Central Private, committing four turnovers, including a pick-six, without forcing any turnovers.
“We had a couple of opportunities to be able to try to get the ball deep in their territory and we couldn’t convert on fourth down to extend a couple drives,” Serpas said. “Just a couple things didn’t go our way on Friday – just opportunities that slipped by the wayside for us. It’s just a teaching opportunity for us and some things that we can do to show the kids (to) hopefully just learn and become better football players.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs’ defensive effort last week was the team’s best of the season.
“The ball was on the ground several times,” he said. “It’s just that every time the ball was on the ground, we just couldn’t capitalize and create those turnovers.”
Northlake Christian (3-2) is coming off a 42-21 win over Grace King and defeated Albany 20-14 earlier this season.
“I see a much improved team from last year, very physical,” Serpas said. “They have a great running game, and one thing that they’ve added is they have some speedsters and they’re able to kind of spread you out a little bit. It seems like they’ve added a couple of elements to their game since they played Albany earlier in the year. Whenever I saw them play Albany, they were just a pound-it-right-at-you-type team. Since then, they have spread it out, and they can throw it around a little bit, and then they have some kids who are dynamic in space as well. They have some speed, and it’s definitely going to be a more of a challenge for us to defend the whole field, whereas we thought we thought we were probably going to have to play this thing in a phone booth, it’s now looking at more trying to defend the whole field type concept against them.”
Serpas is also expecting a challenge from Northlake on defense with James Willis – a former NFL linebacker and defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette – the team’s head coach.
“He always does a great job of getting his kids to rally to the football and just create explosive plays,” Serpas said. “They’re well-taught and do a great job on that side of the ball as well, so we’re definitely going to have our hands full come Thursday night.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs will have to protect the football, control the clock and win the turnover battle to be successful.
“Something that we’ve struggled the last couple weeks with is we haven’t won that (turnover) battle recently, so if we can create a couple turnovers ourselves and win that battle, I think we’ll set ourselves up in a decent position,” Serpas said. “If we can turn it into a low-scoring affair, I think we’ll have a great chance.”
