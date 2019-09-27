SPRINGFIELD – Springfield’s battered and bruised defense couldn’t contain Pearl River’s Corey Warren, who propelled the Rebels to a 58-21 victory Friday over the Bulldogs.
Warren had a career-night with 260 yards rushing on 17 carries with six touchdowns, including three in the second quarter alone.
Collectively, the Rebels (4-0) amassed 356 rushing yards on 39 carries.
“He’s a really good back and we knew that we were going to have our hands full coming into this,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “He did a great job of not only breaking tackles but getting to the next level and accelerating. My hat’s off to him, he’s a special player.”
Springfield (1-3), already down three starting offensive linemen, lost a fourth early in the game after an ejection following an unsportsmanlike penalty. They couldn’t keep pace with Warren, but the makeshift offensive line played well enough to lead the Bulldogs to 213 rushing yards.
“I like where our offense is at,” Serpas said. “I wish we were a little healthier. We’ve had to deal with some injury issues…but I think we’re going to be OK. I think we’re going to be explosive offensively if we stick to what we’re doing and keep showing up and working. Our guys are really buying in to what we’re doing and it’s showing with the effort. I think we have something to be very competitive with going forward.
“We knew coming into this year that it was going to be a very tough match for us,” Serpas added. “They’re going to win a lot of ball games, especially with (Warren). We knew it was going to be a tough challenge and we were going to have to have some things go our way. Unfortunately, we didn’t, but those young guys stepping in and getting some playing time means more than the feeling of a JV game.”
Koby Linares led the Springfield offense with 101 yards on 14 carries (7.21 yards per carry), while speedster Trevon Washington was able to hit some explosive plays, putting up 80 yards on seven touches (11.43 yards per carry).
“Our offense has a high potential of being really good,” Linares said. “I think we can be pretty good. This was probably the toughest game we have to play along with Albany. But after everybody comes back healthy, we should be able to get back up to where we were at the start of the season.”
Despite the success of the run game for Springfield, all their scores came through the air.
After Warren opened the game with a 33-yard run on the Rebels' first drive, the Bulldogs answered with an 11-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a three-yard pass from quarterback RJ Serpas to Tyler Ratcliff.
Down 27-6 in the second quarter, Springfield moved into the red zone following a 51-yard run from Washington, scoring on a 17-yard fade route to Isaiah Netter.
Then finally in the fourth quarter, Serpas threw for Ratcliff again in the flat on a six-yard pass to the pylon. Ratcliff made an impressive diving catch for his second score of the game.
Serpas finished going 7-of-17 through the air for 55 yards.
Pearl River 58, Springfield 21
Score By Quarters
Pearl River 14 27 7 7 - 58
Springfield 6 8 0 7 - 21
Scoring summary
PR - Corey Warren 33 run
SHS – Tyler Ratcliff 3 pass from RJ Serpas 3 pass
PR - Warren 35 run (Warren 3 run)
PR - Warren 9 run
PR - Warren 11 run (Hunter Spiehler kick)
SHS: Isiah Netter 17 pass from Serpas 17 (Serpas to Ratcliff)
PR - Warren 42 run (Spiehler kick)
PR - Brian Jenkins 2 run (Spiehler kick)
PR - Warren 1 run (Spiehler kick)
PR – FG. Spiehler 35
SHS- Ratcliff 7 pass from Serpas (Olivia Davis kick)
PR - Jenkins 3 run (Spiehler kick)
PRHS SHS
First Downs 9 10
Rushes–Yards 39–356 26–13
Passing Yards 100 55
C–A–I 4 – 9–0 7 –17– 0
Punts – Average N/A 1 – 44
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Penalties–Yards 2 – 30 6 – 44
