Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas went into the team’s spring scrimmage looking to see how some players would respond in new roles.
Coming out of it, he couldn’t complain.
“I was pleased overall with our effort on both sides of the ball,” Serpas said of the scrimmage, which included Varnado, Independence and Pine. “I liked what I saw up front and on the back end as well. I thought we did a good job of executing and being able to control both lines of scrimmages on the offensive and defensive sides. I was kind of hoping that was going to be a strength of our team, and I think we did a really good job of that throughout the spring against the teams we went against.”
Serpas praised the team’s linemen on both sides of the ball and said Layden Richards is settling in as team’s H-back.
“We were kind of able to gain five, six yards a pop whenever we wanted it,” Serpas said. “Honestly, the biggest play of the night for us was a little pop pass hit to Layden for about a 60-yard pass where he was tackled on about the 2-yard line. For a big guy, he was able to show his skills, make a nice grab across the middle, and then he separated … It took them a while for them to run him down. It was good to see the skill set that we thought that he was going to be able do (and) for that to really come to fruition.”
“As a defensive back and you see somebody like that with the football in their hand, you’ve got to kind of make a decision – how are you going to attack them as well? He definitely is going to be somebody that teams are going to have to account for,” Serpas continued.
Serpas said quarterback Luke Husser had a good outing passing the ball.
“We did have some dropped passes, but we had some open guys,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep working on it. We’re expecting to get better in that area. (Jatoris Buggage) looked good running the ball. We do think that that’s going to our bread and butter right there. It’s going to come along.”
Defensively the Bulldogs didn’t give up any points in the scrimmage, and Serpas spoke highly of Malik Cooper, Ayden McAlister, who had ‘a couple of sacks and QB hurries’, and Buggage, who played some strong safety with some ‘nice tackles and pass break-ups.’ Serpas also said Dequane Davis, who came out for football this spring after playing for the basketball team, did a good job shutting down each team’s top receiver.
“There were one or two plays that kind of broke open, and he very easily ran down their running back,” Serpas said of Davis. “We have a lot of great things that we were able to pull out of the spring. There were really a whole lot of people that did a great job, so it’s kind of hard to point them all out.”
Serpas also praised Nick Fletcher, who is moving from outside linebacker to inside linebacker.
“The reads that he made, the steps that he did, you can tell he’s going to be really good just with some more reps there as well,” Serpas said.
The biggest thing is the Bulldogs have something to build on heading into summer workouts.
“Ten days is a short period of time to try to get as much stuff in as possible and try to get people to feel comfortable and understanding of the roles that you’re trying to get them to play,” Serpas said. “Obviously, there’s still a long way to go. We’re still by no means perfect right now, and I think we still do have some question marks in places, but we’ve got the summer to still try to address some of that stuff, but I think we have a better understanding of who can do what and we can use the summer to try to develop our kids a little bit more in 7-on-7 and hit the weight room and continue to work and hopefully shore up some of those weak spots that were pointed out to us during the spring and even get better as we go into the fall.”
“I do like where we’re at, and I’m happy going into the summer knowing that we have a good core group of kids who know that this can be a good year for us, and they seem to be really committed and really want to have a chance to have a great year this season,” Serpas continued.
