There will be some new faces and some returnees, but Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas is hoping having a year in the same system is beneficial to his team as it heads into its spring game.
“It’s just trying to get the new crop of kids acclimated to what it’s going to be like to play on Friday night,” Serpas said of one of the focal points this spring. “We have a lot of returning kids this year, so it’s going to be a bunch of kids that’s going to be returning in the same system working under Coach (Storm) Reeves offensively and then also dealing a whole lot more with my terminology defensively as well, so hopefully we’ll have a lot more knowledgeable kids. Just that experience factor, I think, is going to help us a whole lot.”
The Bulldogs will host Independence and Varnado on Thursday at 6 p.m.
This will be Springfield’s second season running its power spread offense with returnees Bradlyn McKay, Rick Vicknair and Britton Allen set to be focal points.
“We really think those three guys senior-wise are going to be big weapons for us offensively,” Serpas said.
Serpas said McKay is healthy after battling injuries last season and has taken the majority of the reps at quarterback in the spring while also playing running back and in the slot, while Vicknair will work at running back.
“He’s a guy who we’re going to move around a little bit,” Serpas said. “We know that teams are going to focus on stopping him, so I think the more places we put him, it’s just going to be harder for them to key in on him.”
“(Vicknair) was a guy who came in and gave us a lot of good, quality reps and was able to spell Koby (Linares) last year at times,” Serpas continued. “He’s definitely had a great offseason, and (we’re) looking forward to seeing what he can do in the backfield.”
A question mark for the Bulldogs is at tight end/H-back, where Serpas said a number of players are competing for playing time.
“We have a couple of kids who have really been doing a great job for us back there through spring, but you never really know until they get out on the field going against other competition,” Serpas said. “We’re just trying to get that group to get more experience and learn and be able to play better together.”
The Bulldogs are basing out of a 4-3 scheme defensively with Walter Lee, Walton Lee and Tyler Gardner anchoring the front.
“Walter is the strongest kid on our team,” Serpas said. “He did really did a great job. We had a lift-a-thon, and he kind of blew that out the water, so we’re expecting him to really be a big plug up front for us defensively.”
“D-line wise, so kids come in with a lot of experience but still young and still eager to prove themselves,” Serpas continued.
Seth Grand, Ayden McAlister and Collin Parsons, who transferred in from Utah, have been taking reps at linebacker, with Serpas saying McAlister has been one of the surprises for the team this spring.
“He’s a kid who played some special teams a lot for us last year, but throughout the spring has constantly been in position to make play after play,” Serpas said. “He’s going to have an opportunity to be in the middle and see if he can continue what he’s been doing through spring as a starting linebacker.”
In the secondary, Allen returns, while Ivan Fletcher, a member of the Springfield basketball team joins the team, with Terry Finley and Trevor Sanchez also in the fold.
“Terry did play a little bit for us last year, and Trevor’s been a kid who’s contributed a lot, but we really think that he’s ready to take that next step and be on the field as well,” Serpas said.
Serpas said he’s looking forward to seeing how the Bulldogs stack up against Independence and Varnado.
“Both of them have been successful in recent years, and we both know that they have athletes,” Serpas said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us, and I think it’s going to be a good matchup and a good kind of tell of us going into next year.”
