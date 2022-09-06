Springfield Haynes Academy Walton Lee

Walton Lee (63) picks up a fumble and gains some ground before being tackled.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas realizes his team is far from a finished product following the Bulldogs’ 26-24 win over Haynes Academy to open the season.

“We squeaked out a win, so it wasn’t like we played perfectly,” Serpas said. “There’s a lot of room for growth as a team, so we’re going to use that as something to teach off of and show the kids. Hopefully we learn a lot from it and improve a whole lot from Week 1 to Week 2. I think that’s where you generally start to see a lot of growth from your team is that Week 1 to Week 2 platform.”

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses last week's win over Haynes Academy and Thursday's game at Ascension Christian.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.