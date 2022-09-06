Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas realizes his team is far from a finished product following the Bulldogs’ 26-24 win over Haynes Academy to open the season.
“We squeaked out a win, so it wasn’t like we played perfectly,” Serpas said. “There’s a lot of room for growth as a team, so we’re going to use that as something to teach off of and show the kids. Hopefully we learn a lot from it and improve a whole lot from Week 1 to Week 2. I think that’s where you generally start to see a lot of growth from your team is that Week 1 to Week 2 platform.”
The Bulldogs travel to face Ascension Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Springfield practiced in the morning on Labor Day and also got some film study in. Serpas said the workout started out sluggish, but the Bulldogs found a groove.
“I really think with us playing on Thursday this week, it was vital for us to get in here and get that good Monday practice in with everything going on on a short week,” Serpas said.
Jatoris Buggage finished with 162 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries last week, while Nick Fletcher added four carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
“Offensively, in our run game, whenever everybody was on the same page, I thought everybody did a great job of getting to the next level and making blocks and creating havoc with our guys and then getting Jatoris loose in that next level,” Serpas said.
Luke Husser was 5-for-18 for 78 yards with Peyton Gibbens catching two passes for 59 yards and Ethan Lipscomb two for 19 yards.
“I think that stuff’s going to continue to open up as teams get more aggressive in our run game and try to slow that down,” Serpas said of the Bulldogs’ passing game. “Our passing game has got to continue to develop. We’re going to continue to be able to grow that area of it. I think we’ll be OK.”
Serpas praised the play of the Bulldogs’ defensive line, led by Walter Lee and Tyler Gardner. Lee led the Bulldogs with three solo tackles and six assists.
“I really thought that we had opportunities to have a little bit more out there that we kind of left on the table,” Serpas said. “I think that we have something to look at, to grow on.”
Serpas said some other things stood out after watching the film from last week’s game.
“In the game flow of things, I really thought that we were struggling with some containment issues and that our outside linebackers were doing a poor job, but actually watching film, I don’t think it was them so much as our inside linebacker flow was not as good,” Serpas said. “That’s the reason why you have film – to be able to evaluate and figure out where the breakdowns are happening at, so we’re going to use that and try to figure out why we’re not flowing better to the football and try to correct those mistakes … and hopefully be able to make more plays this week with our linebackers …”
The challenge for the Bulldogs this week will come from Ascension Christian’s triple-option offense with the Lions coming off a 14-7 loss to Gueydan.
“Last week was some pulling guards and things of that nature, so it was a little different,” Serpas said. “This week you’re going to see a lot of base blocks, a lot of down blocks, stuff like that, so not as much trying to read the guards as it was last week. Everything’s going to be happening right in front of them, so I think things should happen a whole lot more faster going downhill, and as long as they’re getting their reads correctly, hopefully they’re going to be in better position this week. I do see the different style of play is going to hopefully lend to us playing a little better.”
Serpas said the Lions have bought into the offensive system.
“They really have done a great job of being able to just kind of bang out three or four yards a play running the triple-option,” Serpas said. “They have a couple of athletes back there. They have one guy (Andrew Ritchie) who they like to get the ball to on rocket toss. He’s dangerous and can break a play at any given time. We’re definitely going to have to be aware whenever he has the ball in his hands.
“Their quarterback (Zach Diez) is their second-string quarterback,” Serpas continued. “Their first-string quarterback got hurt early, I think, in the jamboree. This kid has stepped up, and he’s done a really great job. He really hasn’t skipped a beat and has continued to run the offense to perfection. What we’ve got to do is be able to get out there and put pressure on them and try to put them behind the stick early on and try to put them behind the sticks early on and make them uncomfortable because this is the type of offense that doesn’t do well when you put them in third-and-long situations …”
