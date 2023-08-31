SHS JAMBOREE

Springfield's Anthony Williams (6) and Ethan Lipscomb (16) make the tackle on the Varnado runner.

 Renee Glascock | The News

As the Springfield football team prepares for its season opener, the mission is multi-layered.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 26-16 win over Varnado in the Trooper George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany last week and host Haynes Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

