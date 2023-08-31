As the Springfield football team prepares for its season opener, the mission is multi-layered.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 26-16 win over Varnado in the Trooper George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany last week and host Haynes Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We definitely try to re-iterate the good things that we did but then continue to improve and find ways to get better, and then clean up the mistakes as well,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “All the things that come out of a jamboree. We’re definitely happy to come out with a win, but a lot of mistakes were made, especially with the turnovers. That’s been something I’m trying to teach to our kids. We’ve got to protect the ball better, and every possession is important. As long as we’re improving slowly but steadily, we’ll be OK.”
Running back Ja’toris Buggage returned to action after season-ending knee surgery last year, scoring on a 13-yard run early in the second half.
“It was good to see Fat (Buggage) get back into a rhythm a little bit with the ball in his hands,” Serpas said. “I thought he did a good job of using his feet and making some moves. It was a whole lot better situation than the week before in the scrimmage.”
Serpas is also expecting running back Nick Fletcher back this week after he sat out the jamboree with an illness.
The Bulldogs also got a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Luke Husser in the jamboree – an 8-yarder to Anthony Williams and a 44-yarder to Caden Dykes – while Williams had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“Defensively, we had some mental breakdowns, but we did have people in position for the most part making good plays,” Serpas said. “Our football IQ is something I’m trying to preach to these kids right now – understand situations and what’s probably coming next and tendencies and things like that … but I did see a lot of improvement, but there’s still a lot of things we need to get better at.”
Serpas is looking for better play on the offensive line, with the group experiencing a ‘learning curve’.
“One side did really well, and the other side just had some blown assignments, so we’ve got to get everybody on the same page up front, and I think that will help us out and be able to get more positive plays,” Serpas said.
Serpas said Haynes Academy’s offensive philosophy appears to have changed a bit this season under coach Ben Powell.
“He has been a very physical type of challenge for us for week one for the last several years, so when I turned on the film this year and saw him throwing the ball around a whole lot more, I was kind of surprised,” Serpas said. “So it’s definitely going to be a different aspect from the games I’ve prepared for playing against him in the past, but he has some talent over there athletically, and he’s trying to get the ball in some kids’ hands, so it’s going to create a whole different set of opportunities for us to come out and try to match up against somebody who’s going to try to not only come at us physically, but be able to throw it around to.”
Kenner Discovery picked up a 13-12 jamboree win over Haynes Academy, but Serpas said he was impressed with the Haynes defense.
“I think that it’s going to be something where we’re going to be tested up front,” Serpas said. “They’re going to bring pressure at us, and we’re going to have to be able to pick it up and give Luke and Fat and Nick opportunities to find those creases to be able to make big running plays down the field.”
Serpas said the Bulldog coaching staff has been stressing the importance of conditioning to play in four quarters in the season opener after the jamboree took a toll on some players.
“Even though it was a two-and-a-half hour jamboree, it still presented that opportunity of ‘yeah, I’m definitely tired, and I feel like I got hit by a bus the next day because of the physical toll it took on my body.’ I just want them to be ready to put up with that type of conditioning and do whatever we can to make sure we’re prepared for a physical battle come Friday night,” Serpas said.
